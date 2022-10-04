California High School football team is forced to forfeit their entire season after “Slave Auction” Video emerged

Read full article on original website
Shocking video shows California high school football players hold 'deeply offensive' mock slave auction of three of their black teammates prompting school to cancel the rest of their season
A California high school football team has canceled the rest of its season after video emerged of some of its players running a mock slave auction featuring several of their black teammates. The shocking video showed members of River Valley High School's football team in Yuba City carrying out the...
Ring camera video shows screaming woman trying to ram her way into a Sacramento home
SACRAMENTO — A suspect was caught on camera trying to ram her way into a Sacramento home with a pole.A frightening sound drew Marko Tarano onto his balcony. That's when he described the "horror" at his neighbor's house."I look out over the balcony, and to my horror, I see someone in a hoodie with like a battering ram," said Tarano.It was 2:30 a.m. on Sep. 13 when, Tarano says, he saw a woman relentlessly ramming his neighbor's door with a steel pole. "This person's yelling, 'he's got, my baby.' They're obviously suffering some psychotic episode," said Tarano.Nick Shores showed CBS13...
“Special” missing diamond found in Placer County
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A diamond ring was found in a Colfax business parking lot and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office is looking to return it to its rightful owner. The sheriff’s office said on Thursday that this “special” diamond eternity ring has a distinguishing characteristic on it that only the owner would know. […]
Parents holding kids out of Napa County school after former employee’s arrest
POPE VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — A former employee of Pope Valley Elementary School in Napa County was arrested on Saturday for 19 felony counts related to having sexual contact with children. A parent told KRON4 that many parents have temporarily pulled their kids from the school as concerns linger. The Napa County Sheriff’s Office charged […]
HWY 20 Fatal in Foothills Sunday Night
(Nevada County, CA) – CHP / Grass Valley reports alcohol impairment is a suspected factor in a HWY 20 fatal Sunday night in Nevada County. Investigators say a 47-year-old Grass Valley man – whose name has not been released – was driving west near Slack’s Ravine at a high rate of speed and “due to unsafe driving” crossed into the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 35-year-old Anthony Burgan of Smartsville, who sustained moderate injuries and a passenger, 25-year-old Alyssa Brown of Yuba City, sustained major injuries.
Man allegedly killed by 2 other Sacramento prison inmates: CDCR
FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials at the California State Prison, Sacramento are investigating the death of an inmate. According to a news release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, on Tuesday, two inmates attacked Felipe Rodriguez, 36, in the yard with a weapon. An ambulance was called, however, when they arrived on the […]
Mobile Homes, the Last Affordable Housing Option for Many California Residents, Are Going Up in Smoke
CLEARLAKE, Calif.— Susan Gilbert heard police rolling by with their bullhorn. But she was more exasperated than scared. She had lived at Creekside Mobile Home Park on Dam Road for 17 years and had lost track of all its close calls with wildfires. Creekside, a park situated on a bend of Cache Creek in northern California, had always survived. About 30 minutes earlier, when Gilbert came home from a visit to the vet with her cat, Pumpkin, and noticed black smoke swirling in nearby woods, she called her son.
Police: Prisoners help save woman’s life after stabbing in Vacaville
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was stabbed Tuesday morning on the Alamo Creek Bike Trail, the Vacaville Police Department announced in a Facebook post. Officers responded to a call at around 10 a.m. regarding the incident in the area of the bike trail near Brookdale Court. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned […]
Police arrest 6 people in 24 hours, including 2 teenagers, for firearm possession
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — In the last 24 hours, Sacramento Police officers made six arrests during five different incidents regarding illegal firearm possession. According to a tweet from the Sacramento Police Department, one of the people arrested was a 16-year-old and one was a 17-year-old. Officers made these arrests during proactive enforcement stops and one […]
1 person is dead after a collision in Rocklin
ROCKLIN — One person is dead after a collision in Rocklin.According to Rocklin Police, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Stanford Ranch Road and Harvest Road.Unfortunately, that person has died from their injuries.Police say they are still investigating the cause of the crash.
Pickup truck struck by Amtrak train near Fairfield Sunday, driver killed
FAIRFIELD -- A Vallejo man in a pickup truck was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Sunday afternoon in rural Solano County.The California Highway Patrol said they received a call at 2:05 p.m. about the collision.According to the CHP, the truck driver, said to be in his 50s, backed up onto train tracks in "marshlands" along I-680 outside Cordelia, an unincorporated community seven miles west of Fairfield near the junction of Interstate 80 and Highway 12. The truck was broken in half in the crash and the train was disabled. Another train experienced a four-hour delay.The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the CHP said there was no impact to auto traffic.
SACRAMENTO – A homicide investigation has lanes blocked on a major south Sacramento intersection early Monday morning. The scene is on Elder Creek Road, near Stockton Boulevard. Sacramento police say officers responded just after 3 a.m. to investigate a report of a shooting. At the scene, police say one victim - an unidentified man - was found and soon pronounced dead by medics. Exactly what led up to the shooting is now under investigation by homicide detectives.No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation. Drivers heading through the area should detour around the scene.
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — One man is dead and another two people were injured in a head-on collision Sunday night in Grass Valley, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, a 47-year-old man from Grass Valley was driving westbound on State Route 20 near Slacks Ravine overcrossing at a high rate of speed […]
Rocklin crash kills a woman, leaves a man injured
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Rocklin Police Department says a woman was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Stanford Ranch and Harvest Roads just before noon Sunday. Witnesses say the driver was crying in her mother’s arms after the crash. There is no marked crosswalk where the woman was hit. Corporal Marc Guillermo […]
Sacramento revamps cannabis enforcement system after facing dozens of lawsuits, racism allegations
Sacramento has made significant changes to its illegal cannabis cultivation enforcement program, in the face of mounting legal challenges and allegations of racism. The underlying problem is real: Hundreds of houses across Sacramento have been converted to illegal grow operations in recent years. But the city’s enforcement approach has faced...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was killed in an overnight shooting in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers responded around 3:10 a.m. Monday to reports of a shooting on the 6200 block of Elder Creek Road, near Stockton Boulevard. A man died at the scene.
Four people shot and killed in Sacramento in 12-hour period. How the city's police chief is reacting
SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) -- Police say five people have been shot and killed in Sacramento at four different locations since Sunday morning, one of the victims a teenager. Four of the victims were killed between late Monday night and Tuesday morning within the span of 12 hours. As of Tuesday...
