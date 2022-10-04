ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

Thursday Weather: Wet weather lingers, trade winds diminish

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Kaua'i will see the sun today with partly to mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the island chain. Scattered showers focused over windward and mauka sections. Highs 83 to 88. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered showers Lows 67 to 72. Northeast...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Increased seismic activity prompts precautionary closure of Mauna Loa summit

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Elevated seismic activity prompts closure of Mauna Loa summit backcountry until further notice, the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park said Wednesday. “Mauna Loa is not erupting,” USGS said in their latest update. They added there is no imminent threat of an eruption and the closure is precautionary.
KITV.com

Rocky cliff collapses below popular Lanai Lookout in East Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A large chunk of the rocky cliffside below Lanai Lookout has collapsed, according to photos taken in the area. Photos sent in to KITV4 show big fragments of the rock shelf collapsed near the shoreline with an exposed orange-colored section remaining. There have been no reports of injuries related to the collapse.
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,273 COVID cases, 8 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,273 coronavirus cases and eight new deaths in the last week. There are 910 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 109 on the Big Island, 90 on Kauai, 121 on Maui, three on Lanai, four on Molokai and 36 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total […]
KITV.com

Oahu's westside students have 'constructive' fall break

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- This week, Breaking Ground 808, hosted by the General Contractors Association of Hawaii, provided local high school students hands-on construction training. Students from Pearl City, Kapolei, and Waipahu have worked alongside industry professionals to complete a campus improvement project at Waipahu High School.
KHON2

Crash closes parts of Kailua Road in Maunawili area

HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders are at the scene of a vehicle accident in the Maunawili area and have closed off parts Kailua Road in the Kailua bound direction. The road closure is at Ulumanu Drive and Hanale Place. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible or drive through with caution.
hawaiinewsnow.com

One month in, improvements seen under Waikiki ‘Safe and Sound’ initiative

WAIKIKI (HawaiiNewsNow) - For years, vagrants would camp out at all hours at Pavilion 4 on Kalakaua Avenue near the Kapahulu Groin in Waikiki ― They’re no longer there. And some see that as a sign that the city’s “Safe and Sound” initiative is starting to have an impact by sending the message that illegal activity in Waikiki has greater consequences.
cohaitungchi.com

Hiking the Stairway to Heaven on Oahu: The Legal Back Way

The Haiku Stairs, also known as ‘Stairway to Heaven’ in Oahu, make for one of the most popular, exciting, and controversial hikes in all of Hawaii. People travel from all over the world just for this one hike. And, it’s easy to see why! The views from the top are amazing. The problem? Hiking the stairs is technically illegal. However, there is a way to legally make it to the top of the stairs. This post will explain how to legally hike the back way up to the top of the Haiku Stairs in Oahu, Hawaii.

