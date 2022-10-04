Read full article on original website
Related
KITV.com
Thursday Weather: Wet weather lingers, trade winds diminish
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Kaua'i will see the sun today with partly to mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the island chain. Scattered showers focused over windward and mauka sections. Highs 83 to 88. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered showers Lows 67 to 72. Northeast...
KITV.com
Wednesday Weather: Showers persist with moderate trades; winds shift Thursday
HONOLULU (KITV4) - A mix of sunshine and clouds across the islands. Showers persist over the windward and mauka sections with heavier showes possible over Maui and Hawai'i Counties. Highs 82 to 87. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy. with scattered showers in the evening. Lows 69 to...
KITV.com
Wednesday Evening Weather Forecast: October 5, 2022
HONOLULU (KITV4) –Lighter winds with afternoon pop up rains through next week. Tonight, a few showers for windward spots. Partly cloudy skies. Lows in the middle 70s.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Increased seismic activity prompts precautionary closure of Mauna Loa summit
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Elevated seismic activity prompts closure of Mauna Loa summit backcountry until further notice, the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park said Wednesday. “Mauna Loa is not erupting,” USGS said in their latest update. They added there is no imminent threat of an eruption and the closure is precautionary.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KITV.com
Honolulu, Maui counties bumped back up into 'medium' COVID-19 threat level, CDC reports
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu and Maui counties both bumped up to the medium COVID-19 community threat level. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) just released its weekly update on Thursday. Both counties were in the green or low level last week. 8 new COVID-related deaths, 1,273 new...
KITV.com
Rocky cliff collapses below popular Lanai Lookout in East Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A large chunk of the rocky cliffside below Lanai Lookout has collapsed, according to photos taken in the area. Photos sent in to KITV4 show big fragments of the rock shelf collapsed near the shoreline with an exposed orange-colored section remaining. There have been no reports of injuries related to the collapse.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After a COVID hiatus, Ironman Triathlon returns to Hawaii Island — along with 5,000 athletes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time in three years, the Ironman Triathlon will be back on Hawaii Island this weekend. It’s a welcome economic boon after a long dry spell. Some 5,000 triathletes are set to flock to the island for the event. “You have the Super Bowl...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Morning Beat: Why tour groups are banned at stopping at some Oahu beaches
In this Business Report, Howard Dicus has a look at home prices on Hawaii Island. After analyzing more than a decade's worth of Halloween candy sales in Hawaii, the top spot went to Hershey's Mini Bars. Do you agree?. Cheap Eats: Natsuboshi Ramen. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Guy Hagi...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hawaii reports 1,273 COVID cases, 8 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,273 coronavirus cases and eight new deaths in the last week. There are 910 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 109 on the Big Island, 90 on Kauai, 121 on Maui, three on Lanai, four on Molokai and 36 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total […]
Aloha Authentic – The main street through Downtown Honolulu
In the ahupuaʻa of Honolulu, which lies in the moku of Kona here on Oʻahu, stands a main street in downtown Honolulu which carries the last name of a Hawaiian princess and her husband.
KITV.com
Oahu's westside students have 'constructive' fall break
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- This week, Breaking Ground 808, hosted by the General Contractors Association of Hawaii, provided local high school students hands-on construction training. Students from Pearl City, Kapolei, and Waipahu have worked alongside industry professionals to complete a campus improvement project at Waipahu High School.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After beachgoers raise concern, city removes sharp rebar exposed at Kahala Beach
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City crews removed dangerous rebar from Kahala Beach on Tuesday after beachgoers raised concern over safety in the area. Concrete slabs and sharp rebar spikes were sticking out of the sand after being exposed during a city construction project over the weekend. A spokesperson for the city’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KITV.com
Annual Men's March Against Violence happening Thursday in downtown Honolulu, Maui
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The 28th annual Men's March Against Violence is kicking off Thursday at Honolulu Hale at 11 a.m. And on Maui, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, participants can gather at the UH Maui college campus' great lawn. On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically...
Crash closes parts of Kailua Road in Maunawili area
HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders are at the scene of a vehicle accident in the Maunawili area and have closed off parts Kailua Road in the Kailua bound direction. The road closure is at Ulumanu Drive and Hanale Place. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible or drive through with caution.
Internal Memo Reveals List Of Experts Concerned About Honolulu Rail Track Layout
Multiple experts across the different groups responsible for Honolulu’s transit tracks have strong misgivings about their unusual crossing design, echoing the concerns that a former project consultant raised this summer, according to a newly released internal city memo. Typically, rail transit systems only make limited use of the type...
Why Tour Groups Are Barred From Stopping At Some Honolulu Beaches But Not Others
Hauula resident Desirree Madison-Biggs noticed an increase in the number of visitors outside her beachfront home over the summer. She points the finger at a large tour company that drops off an estimated 300 people a day at the nearly half-mile Kokololio Beach. Concerns about heavy foot traffic and environmental...
hawaiinewsnow.com
One month in, improvements seen under Waikiki ‘Safe and Sound’ initiative
WAIKIKI (HawaiiNewsNow) - For years, vagrants would camp out at all hours at Pavilion 4 on Kalakaua Avenue near the Kapahulu Groin in Waikiki ― They’re no longer there. And some see that as a sign that the city’s “Safe and Sound” initiative is starting to have an impact by sending the message that illegal activity in Waikiki has greater consequences.
Is the Honolulu housing market finally cooling off?
Homebuyers from finding your forever home and lastly the importance of working with a financial expert.
cohaitungchi.com
Hiking the Stairway to Heaven on Oahu: The Legal Back Way
The Haiku Stairs, also known as ‘Stairway to Heaven’ in Oahu, make for one of the most popular, exciting, and controversial hikes in all of Hawaii. People travel from all over the world just for this one hike. And, it’s easy to see why! The views from the top are amazing. The problem? Hiking the stairs is technically illegal. However, there is a way to legally make it to the top of the stairs. This post will explain how to legally hike the back way up to the top of the Haiku Stairs in Oahu, Hawaii.
KITV.com
Suspicious bag triggers evacuations at Daniel K. Inouye Airport | UPDATE
The military asked Honolulu Police for traffic control on Kamehameha Highway and Halawa Drive. Road closures are in effect.
Comments / 0