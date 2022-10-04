ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Refinery29

Let’s Ignore Kanye West & Put Some Respect On Gabriella Karefa-Johnson’s Name

Regardless of how much of a “creative genius” Kanye West believes himself to be, one thing is crystal clear: we really need to stop making excuses for his behaviour. His latest antics took place at Paris Fashion Week during the last-minute exhibition of his Yeezy Season 9 collection. During the show, which started an hour and a half late — Kanye doesn’t do punctuality — he proudly showcased a statement t-shirt with the saying “White Lives Matter” splashed in bold letters across its back. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first instance of West using fashion that has the effect of invalidating and perpetuating harmful anti-Black rhetoric. And knowing what we know about him, it's unlikely to be the last. But it’s time to take a stand.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deadline

‘Death Of A Salesman’ Broadway Review: Wendell Pierce & Sharon D Clarke Revitalize A Classic

Death of a Salesman, Arthur Miller’s classic tragedy of the American Dream gone sour, is revitalized and given room to encompass the Black experience in director Miranda Cromwell’s intriguing production opening at the Hudson Theatre on Broadway tonight. Boasting flat-out terrific performances – Wendell Pierce as Willie Loman and the amazing Sharon D Clarke as his wife Linda – this Death of a Salesman doesn’t so much reinvent Miller’s masterpiece as open its doors to perspectives that enrich the material. The script is unchanged – and surprisingly accommodating to the fresh point of view – with Cromwell and composer Femi Temowo...
MOVIES
Whiskey Riff

Morgan Wade Set To Release “The Night (Part 2)” Next Month

The song that put Morgan Wade on the map is getting a sequel on November 11th, and I couldn’t be more excited. The first Morgan Wade song I heard was “The Night,” and it still is one of my absolute favorite songs by her and in general. The song so poignantly describes what someone’s struggles with addiction and/or mental health can look like. It is an in-between song because the singer isn’t necessarily at her lowest point, but she’s still […] The post Morgan Wade Set To Release “The Night (Part 2)” Next Month first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Refinery29

Love Triangle’s Yannick Samarasinghe Responds To That ‘Basketball Player’ Comment

Spoilers ahead. In a world of dating apps and social media, there's never been a greater focus on physical appearance when considering a potential date. However, Stan's new reality TV show, Love Triangle aims to challenge this by asking six Aussies to select someone to date after merely chatting to two people via text message where no mention of what they actually look like is allowed.
CELEBRITIES

