Tuesday October 4th 2022 – It has been just 7 days since Hurricane Ian grazed Key West and Walloped South West Florida. The winds are back to normal with some Northerly in them. Fall is in the air as the humidity drops for the season. Today the islands of Key West are mostly cleaned up after the close call from this impressive and very destructive CAT 4 Hurricane. Key West received a good tossing around with just over hurricane forced winds and some storm surge. We were very blessed. 40 miles more Easterly in the track things would have been a disaster for us. We are always thinking about those that got hit hardest.

