Officials: 7 Cuban migrant deaths off Florida Keys linked to Hurricane Ian
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – The deaths of seven Cuban migrants, whose bodies have been found in or around the Florida Keys over the past week, are linked to Hurricane Ian, Local 10 News confirmed with the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s office Wednesday evening. The news comes as officials...
Three More Women Found Dead In Florida Mangroves, Thought To Be Cuban Migrants Lost In Hurricane Ian
Three more bodies were found over the weekend after a migrants boat capsized during Hurricane Ian. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office recovered the bodies of three deceased females from the mangroves near Naval Air Station Key West at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The incident
Man affected by apartment fire in Key West speaks out
KEY WEST, Fla. (WSVN) — The eye of Hurricane Ian may have spared the Florida Keys, but some families were hit by something completely unexpected. A fire broke out at an apartment complex, and one survivor spoke to 7News about his fire escape. As the storm passed Key West...
Hurricane Ian Has Lingering Affect For Backcountry Waters Off Key West
Tuesday October 4th 2022 – It has been just 7 days since Hurricane Ian grazed Key West and Walloped South West Florida. The winds are back to normal with some Northerly in them. Fall is in the air as the humidity drops for the season. Today the islands of Key West are mostly cleaned up after the close call from this impressive and very destructive CAT 4 Hurricane. Key West received a good tossing around with just over hurricane forced winds and some storm surge. We were very blessed. 40 miles more Easterly in the track things would have been a disaster for us. We are always thinking about those that got hit hardest.
Body found floating in the water near Key West
The U.S Coast Guard found the body of a man floating in the water near Key West. Officials said they were notified by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office about the body floating near the Stock Island and Boca Chica channels. The sheriff's office said remains were found by a passing...
Second person arrested after toddler kidnapped at hotel in Florida Keys
MARATHON, Fla. – A 49-year-old Marathon man is the second person to be arrested after authorities said a 16-month-old toddler was kidnapped from a hotel. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Jan Hans Gasperik was driving a vehicle that was stopped by deputies Wednesday after Zita Gasperik, 49, also of Marathon, kidnapped the child.
