dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
3 Top Cryptocurrencies to Watch in October
Investors should be watching the performance of Bitcoin, Solana, and XRP over the next 30 days.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Nailed 2022 Bitcoin Collapse Predicts Big Correction for XRP, Updates Outlook on Two Low-Cap Altcoins
The crypto analyst who accurately predicted Bitcoin’s (BTC) crash this year says XRP is likely due for an over 50% decline. The psuedonymous analyst known in the industry as Capo tells his 541,600 Twitter followers that open-source digital currency XRP remains in a downtrend despite its recent rally. According...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Holders Withdraw Over $683,000,000 in BTC in Just One Day, Signaling Confidence: Analytics Firm
A leading analytics firm says Bitcoin (BTC) holders have pulled tens of thousands worth of BTC from crypto exchanges in just one day. Santiment says that on the last day of September, crypto exchanges witnessed a massive exodus of crypto to the tune of $683.42 million in BTC, the fourth largest of the year.
The White House Touts A Digital Dollar: What Does That Mean?
Disruption. It's coming for the U.S. dollar in the form of digital currency. Last week the Biden administration detailed a broad plan for adopting a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the coming years. The Departments of Energy, Commerce, the Treasury, and other agencies weighed in on how to manage and regulate a CBDC.
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
Do You Believe Bitcoin Is Heading Below $15K, Ethereum Below $1K And Dogecoin Below 5 Cents By The End Of October?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following questions to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. Do you think Bitcoin BTC/USD is...
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin Holders Withdraw $700 Million in $BTC off Exchanges in Impressive Vote of Confidence
The amount of Bitcoin ($BTC) being held on cryptocurrency trading platforms has dropped to a four-year low after nearly $700 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency were withdrawn from trading platforms in a single day. According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, on September 30 bitcoin holders moved a whopping 34,723...
u.today
I Don't Think Bitcoin Will Hit $100K by Year's End, But I Expect XRP to Rally: David Gokhshtein
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?
About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
u.today
Here's When Bitcoin Will Take Back Off, According to Mike Novogratz
In a Tuesday CNBC interview, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz claims that the Bitcoin price will “take right back off” as soon as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell “gives up the fight.”. “Once Powell flinches, things calm down,” the cryptocurrency billionaire predicted. Novogratz predicts that...
u.today
Ethereum Became Profitable Again, Price Reacts Immediately
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Sees No October Rise Yet; the Dollar as the Protocol in the Future of Money?
Prices: Bitcoin started what has historically been a strong month about where it ended a dismal September, holding over $19K. Insights: USDC's stablecoin-fueled model of money, in which the dollar functions as an open “protocol,” could allow innovation to flourish. But healthy competition is a prerequisite. Catch the...
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Trades Flat for a Second Consecutive Day, but Outpaces Traditional Markets
Bitcoin traded slightly higher on Thursday and most cryptocurrencies spent much of the day in positive territory. The CoinDesk Market Index (CMI), a broad-based market index that measures the performance of a basket of cryptocurrencies, rose by 0.32%. The top gaining crypto assets on the day were sushi (SUSHI), up...
astaga.com
Low-cost cryptocurrencies that rally soon
The cryptocurrency market appears to have discovered its footing once more, a sign of a probably bullish October. One of many largest pointers {that a} bull wave could possibly be underway is the rising Bitcoin shopping for volumes. On the identical time, institutional consumers are getting again into the market....
ambcrypto.com
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will legal victory finally push XRP to $10?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The past few days have been remarkable for XRP, the sixth-largest crypto in the world. A massive spike in trading volume and an impressive price rally have rekindled optimistic sentiments in investors of the altcoin.
dailyhodl.com
Digital Asset Firm NYDIG Raises Over $719,000,000 From Dozens of Institutional Investors Despite Crypto Winter
The Bitcoin (BTC) investment firm NYDIG says it raised nearly $720 million for its profitable company, despite the bear market. According to a new filing with the United States Securities and Exchange (SEC), NYDIG raised $719,990,866 in funds from 59 different unnamed investors for its registered Institutional Bitcoin Fund. The...
daystech.org
SWIFT sets out blueprint for central bank digital currency network
LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) – Financial messaging system SWIFT has laid out its blueprint for a worldwide central financial institution digital foreign money (CBDC) community following an 8-month experiment on totally different applied sciences and currencies. The trial, which for the final month has concerned each France and Germany’s...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Says Big Move Imminent for Bitcoin, Predicts BTC Will Outperform Altcoin Market
The crypto strategist who nailed the end of the crypto bull market last year says Bitcoin (BTC) could be days away from witnessing extreme volatility. Pseudonymous analyst Pentoshi tells his 614,600 Twitter followers that he’s keeping a close eye on Bitcoin’s trading volume, which he notes is seeing significant increases across crypto exchanges.
Coinbase Payments Outage Compounds Crypto Market’s Confidence Challenge
The Coinbase exchange suffered what it called a “major outage” that left customers unable to handle payments and withdrawals with U.S. bank accounts on Sunday (Oct. 2). It’s worth noting mostly because of the history that crypto exchanges, particularly Coinbase, have with going down at precisely the wrong moment. A slowdown or halt when prices are collapsing or spiking can be disastrous, given that swings of 5% to 10% within a few hours aren’t unusual, even for bitcoin and ether.
