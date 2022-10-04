ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The White House Touts A Digital Dollar: What Does That Mean?

Disruption. It's coming for the U.S. dollar in the form of digital currency. Last week the Biden administration detailed a broad plan for adopting a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the coming years. The Departments of Energy, Commerce, the Treasury, and other agencies weighed in on how to manage and regulate a CBDC.
Bitcoin
Economy
Markets
Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?

About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
Here's When Bitcoin Will Take Back Off, According to Mike Novogratz

In a Tuesday CNBC interview, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz claims that the Bitcoin price will “take right back off” as soon as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell “gives up the fight.”. “Once Powell flinches, things calm down,” the cryptocurrency billionaire predicted. Novogratz predicts that...
Ethereum Became Profitable Again, Price Reacts Immediately

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Low-cost cryptocurrencies that rally soon

The cryptocurrency market appears to have discovered its footing once more, a sign of a probably bullish October. One of many largest pointers {that a} bull wave could possibly be underway is the rising Bitcoin shopping for volumes. On the identical time, institutional consumers are getting again into the market....
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will legal victory finally push XRP to $10?

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The past few days have been remarkable for XRP, the sixth-largest crypto in the world. A massive spike in trading volume and an impressive price rally have rekindled optimistic sentiments in investors of the altcoin.
SWIFT sets out blueprint for central bank digital currency network

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) – Financial messaging system SWIFT has laid out its blueprint for a worldwide central financial institution digital foreign money (CBDC) community following an 8-month experiment on totally different applied sciences and currencies. The trial, which for the final month has concerned each France and Germany’s...
Coinbase Payments Outage Compounds Crypto Market’s Confidence Challenge

The Coinbase exchange suffered what it called a “major outage” that left customers unable to handle payments and withdrawals with U.S. bank accounts on Sunday (Oct. 2). It’s worth noting mostly because of the history that crypto exchanges, particularly Coinbase, have with going down at precisely the wrong moment. A slowdown or halt when prices are collapsing or spiking can be disastrous, given that swings of 5% to 10% within a few hours aren’t unusual, even for bitcoin and ether.
