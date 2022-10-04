ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Fairfax Police Hit Young Mother's Car, Handcuffed Her During Traffic Stop: Report

By AJ Goldbloom
 2 days ago

A Fairfax County young mother is demanding an apology from police, after they mistook her for a suspect in a high-speed chase, WTOP reported.

Jamee Kimble posted on her Instagram page about a traumatic incident she experienced, when she was pulled over by police and a cruiser hit her car head-on, the website detailed.

Kimble was handcuffed during the ordeal and said her car was mistaken for a suspect's car during a high-speed chase. She said her two children and a friend, who were all in the car with her, all witnessed the police pointing a gun at her, WTOP said.

Click here for more WTOP.

Comments / 0

