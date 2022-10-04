Melinda Gates Recalls Crying Before Meetings With Bill

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Clinton Global Initiative

The global tumult wrought by COVID-19 was in some way a blessing for Melinda Gates, giving her “the privacy to do what I needed to do”: end her marriage to Bill. In a new interview with Fortune , which centered on her philanthropic efforts, she recalled the emotional volatility that accompanied the split, as the former couple continued to work together at their namesake foundation. “Even though I might be crying at 9 a.m. and then have to be on a videoconference at 10 a.m. with the person I’m leaving, I have to show up and be my best,” she said. Gates has further established her independence at Pivotal Ventures, a separate philanthropic entity (structured as an LLC) that she founded in 2015.

Read more at The Daily Beast.