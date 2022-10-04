ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Major Award Names Mason Fletcher National Punter of the Week

By Russ Heltman
All Bearcats
All Bearcats
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XHlVM_0iLVCa0100

Fletcher has been a special teams weapon across the first half of the season.

CINCINNATI — UC punter Mason Fletcher just got named the National Punter of the Week by the Ray Guy Award for his outing in the team's 31-21 victory over Tulsa.

He booted six balls for an average kick of 44 yards. The hang time was cooking for Fletcher, who only had two punts returned for -4 yards.

The Aussie now ranks fifth nationally in punting average (46.6 yards) and t-fifth with 13 punts inside the opposing 20-yard line.

Cincinnati shouldn't need his services as much on Saturday in a game against South Florida where it's favored by 28 points. The contest kicks off at 2:30 p.m. Et on ESPN+ .

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like:

Ivan Pace Jr. First UC Player to Appear on Major 2023 Mock Draft

Pair of Bearcats Crack the AAC Honor Roll Following Tulsa Win

UC, Altius Sports Announce NIL Department General Manager

UC Football Climbs Back into Top 25 AP Poll

Final Huddle: UC Topples Tulsa 31-21 on Back of Hungry Defense

Watch: Tyler Scott, Corey Kiner Score Big Touchdowns Against Tulsa

Grading the UC Football Transfers

UC CB Ja'Quan Sheppard: 'Can't Let Receivers Off The Line'

Watch: Landers Nolley, John Newman III Discuss Upcoming Season and Goals

Watch: Wes Miller on the Offseason Program, Year-Two Expectations, and More

Ivan Pace Jr. Named Bednarik Award National Player of the Week

Ja'Marr Chase: Sauce Gardner 'Likes to Talk A Lot'

Look: Four-Star Guard Jizzle James Rocks Bearcats' Uniform

Watch: Tyler Scott Catches UC's Longest 2022 Touchdown Thus Far

UC Men's Basketball Releases Full 2022-23 Schedule

Recruiting Roundup: Five-Star 2024 Center Projected to Sign With UC; Five-Star Guard Teases Commitment

Four-Star Center Arrinten Page Places UC in Top-Four Schools

Ivan Pace Jr. Turning Heads and Taking Names Early at UC

Bearcats Q&A: UC Guard Chase Kirkwood

Watch: UC AD John Cunningham Gives Tour of New Football Locker Rooms, Discusses Project In-Depth

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Fletcher, OH
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
City
Mason, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Miller
Person
Tyler Scott
kentuckytoday.com

Cincinnati church soon to open professional-quality soccer complex

CINCINNATI, Ohio (BP) – Jamie Trascritti, lead pastor of First Baptist Church Newtown, says the construction of a professional-quality soccer field on the church’s property serves as a symbol of its recent revitalization. Trascritti, a graduate of Boyce College and Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, has pastored First Baptist...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Punter#Recruiting#Espn#American Football#College Football#The Ray Guy Award#Aussie#First Uc Player#The Offseason Program
Times Gazette

Dettwiller steps down as Fairfield softball coach

Fairfield Athletic Director Jimmy Barnett announced Wednesday the retirement of Mark Dettwiller as the Fairfield Lady Lions head softball coach. Dettwiller is the owner/operator of Dettwiller Construction LLC, renovating and building new houses. He also has started a new primitive furniture business. Due to the amount of time needed to run these two businesses, he would not have the time to fully commit to the time and effort that such a highly successful softball program deserves. Mark plans to remain available as a part-time assistant coach and consultant to the softball program, the school said in a news release.
FAIRFIELD, OH
miamistudent.net

Who’s in charge at Miami University? It’s complicated.

Running a university is hard. At Miami University, 17 Trustees, a 20-member Executive Cabinet for the president, an 11-member Provost’s Office, an academic dean for each college and a host of other administrators come together daily to make decisions that impact students and faculty alike. In an effort to...
OXFORD, OH
dayton.com

Hamilton root beer stand site of ‘Bikeriders’ movie filming

HAMILTON — Jolly’s on Brookwood Avenue will be the backdrop for a scene of the Austin Butler-Tom Hardy film “The Bikeriders,” according to the store manager. The crews were on site Wednesday and Thursday and filming started Thursday morning. “I’m not sure how it happened, but...
HAMILTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Developer sues NKU, Highland Heights for ‘scuttling’ a 16-year, $112m project at campus’ entrance

A large development firm is suing Northern Kentucky University, its president, Ashish Vaidya, and the city of Highland Heights for allegedly scuttling a 16-year, $112 million building project at the main entrance of NKU’s campus. In a 24-page lawsuit filed Tuesday in Franklin Circuit Court in Frankfort, Fairmount Properties...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
moversmakers.org

Sisters end deep ties with 5 ministries

A nearly 200-year-old ministry of the Catholic church in Greater Cincinnati is ending its sponsorship of five well-known organizations throughout the region, citing a shortage of volunteer leaders and other resources. The Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati will transition its support for Mount St. Joseph University, DePaul Cristo Rey High...
CINCINNATI, OH
All Bearcats

All Bearcats

Cincinnati, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Cincinnati Bearcat sports

 https://www.si.com/college/cincinnati

Comments / 0

Community Policy