Major Award Names Mason Fletcher National Punter of the Week

Fletcher has been a special teams weapon across the first half of the season.

CINCINNATI — UC punter Mason Fletcher just got named the National Punter of the Week by the Ray Guy Award for his outing in the team's 31-21 victory over Tulsa.

He booted six balls for an average kick of 44 yards. The hang time was cooking for Fletcher, who only had two punts returned for -4 yards.

The Aussie now ranks fifth nationally in punting average (46.6 yards) and t-fifth with 13 punts inside the opposing 20-yard line.

Cincinnati shouldn't need his services as much on Saturday in a game against South Florida where it's favored by 28 points. The contest kicks off at 2:30 p.m. Et on ESPN+ .

