Florida state agencies share resources and news regarding unemployment, education and more following Hurricane Ian

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • Politico: Biden and DeSantis will test their accord during Florida visit. “President Joe Biden and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis are testing a newfound détente this week when the president visits Florida Wednesday to survey damage from Hurricane Ian. The two men, political enemies who routinely attack each other over a wide range of policy issues, have set aside their differences over the past week to cooperate on massive hurricane recovery efforts.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO