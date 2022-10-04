Florida state agencies share resources and news regarding unemployment, education and more following Hurricane Ian

Read full article on original website
wuft.org
Florida Standards Assessments’ replacement increases testing time
Computer-based testing gives 9-year-old Sailor Hulbert a headache. This year, she has to sit in front of a screen and click through questions three times instead of bubbling in a test booklet once. “It’s kind of overwhelming,” the Kimball Wiles Elementary student said of the new testing model for the...
The Point, Oct. 5, 2022: President Biden scheduled to visit Florida and survey Hurricane Ian damage
Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • Politico: Biden and DeSantis will test their accord during Florida visit. “President Joe Biden and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis are testing a newfound détente this week when the president visits Florida Wednesday to survey damage from Hurricane Ian. The two men, political enemies who routinely attack each other over a wide range of policy issues, have set aside their differences over the past week to cooperate on massive hurricane recovery efforts.”
The Point, Oct. 4, 2022: Death toll in Southwest Florida continues to mount as recovery effort continues
Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • WUFT News: Gainesville residents divided on exclusionary zoning elimination. “With such widespread and building opposition, it is questionable if the Gainesville City Commission will enact such a change. Even so, city commissioners initially approved the measure Aug. 4 in a close 4-3 vote. It now faces a final vote by the commission on Oct. 17 at 3 p.m.”
