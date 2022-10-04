Read full article on original website
Related
wealthbriefingasia.com
Who’s Moving Where In Wealth Management? – M&G, Capital Group
The latest moves and appointments for senior roles for Asia-Pacific wealth management. This week M&G appointed Dr Ryohei Yanagi as its new deputy president of M&G Investments Japan, to enhance the firm’s Japanese equities stewardship capabilities. Known for his expertise in stewardship and ESG, Yanagi has been appointed to...
wealthbriefingasia.com
Wealth Managers Increasingly Tilt Towards Alternatives – Mercer
Perhaps unsurprisingly, given the volume of commentary, the survey found that a big shift is continuing with investors moving towards non-traditional assets and areas such as private capital. A report by investment consultants Mercer has found that a growing number of wealth managers will be diversifying clients’ portfolios into less...
wealthbriefingasia.com
The ESG Phenomenon: Citigroup, Agilent Technologies, Singapore
The latest developments in the ESG space. A Citigroup deposit programme that taps into sustainable investments – run by life sciences and diagnostics firm Agilent Technologies – has been launched into the Singapore market. It has also been introduced in Hong Kong. The Sustainable Time Deposit solution enables...
wealthbriefingasia.com
Dynasty Partners With Digital Investments Platform
The move is yet another example of how access to alternative investments is a theme driving change in the wealth management sector. Allocate, a digital investment platform giving access to venture funds and co-investments, is partnering with Dynasty Financial Partners, the firm that works with registered investment advisors. The partnership...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wealthbriefingasia.com
Citigroup Names New Asia-Pacific Chief Financial Officer
The US bank names a new finance chief for the region, taking the helm from a predecessor who has been appointed to a new role. Citigroup has appointed Anand Sairam as its chief financial officer for the Asia-Pacific region, this news service can confirm. Sairam has been part of the US bank’s finance team for eight years.
wealthbriefingasia.com
UBP Continues European Real Estate Drive
The Swiss bank's property investment strategy is targeting "long-term," defensive investments that give a shield against inflation and economic challenges, it said. Geneva-based Union Bancaire Privée has bought 70,000 square metres of government buildings in Brussels – its second real estate deal and part of a strategy to offer income in inflationary times.
Comments / 0