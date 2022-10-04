ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

NewNameSameMe
2d ago

The scant details point to the usual suspect(s). 🤨

850wftl.com

Florida man arrested after fatally punching man in face

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL– — A 48-year-old man is facing a manslaughter charge after he fatally punched a man in the face during a fight at a gas station. The incident was reported at the Chevron at 402 S U.S. Highway 41, in Ruskin on Sept. 27. Police say...
RUSKIN, FL
850wftl.com

Pregnant Florida woman shot in the head while sleeping in car

TAMPA, FL– — Authorities are currently searching for the suspect or suspects who shot into a vehicle housing a homeless family. The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 5th near a public recreation center at 2200 N Oregon Ave. Officials say a pregnant woman, her husband, and...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Two injured in officer-involved shooting in Winter Haven, police say

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - An investigation is underway into an officer-involved shooting in Winter Haven, just hours after a Polk County deputy was shot and killed while serving a warrant in Polk City. The Winter Haven Police Department said officers responded to a disturbance call at around 11:30 a.m. on...
WINTER HAVEN, FL
CBS Miami

Florida sheriff's deputy fatally shot serving warrant

POLK CITY - A sheriff's deputy was fatally shot Tuesday while serving a warrant in central Florida. The 21-year-old Polk Co. Sheriff's deputy was shot after entering a trailer in the early morning with three other deputies to serve a warrant on a suspect wanted for failing to appear on a felony drug charge. The deputy, one of the youngest on the force, was taken to a hospital where he died, "despite valiant efforts," said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd The deputy's name wasn't immediately released publicly, pending notification of family. Polk County is located halfway between Orlando and Tampa. 
POLK COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Police: Woman killed in Tarpon Springs hit-and-run crash, driver to face no charges

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla — A woman crossing the road in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a car at around 12:31 p.m. Wednesday in Tarpon Springs, police say. A person driving a white Jeep was heading northbound on U.S. Highway 19 when they hit a woman in a wheelchair who was crossing the street in an area not designated to walk across, the Tarpon Springs Police Department explained in a news release.
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
parentherald.com

Tampa Teen Who Drove Stolen Maserati Reached 123 mph Before Fatal Crash

A teen who drove a stolen Maserati early Sunday morning reached a top speed of 123 mph before the sports car crashed and killed one of his passengers, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office reported. The vehicle's top speed before the deadly crash was just one piece of new information the...
TAMPA, FL
