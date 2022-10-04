ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Hochul, Schumer, McMahon Announce: Micron Is Coming to Onondaga County! Micron Will Invest an Unprecedented $100 Billion Over the Next 20-Plus Years to Transform Central New York into A Global, Leading-Edge Semiconductor Manufacturing Hub

By Urban CNY News
urbancny.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

Related
96.1 The Breeze

Gas Prices About To Soar Again In New York State

Love to drive but hate the gas prices? It is not going to get any better any time soon here in New York State. The prices change more than the weather it seems these days. Just when we were all enjoying a bit of a reprieve from the extreme prices, there is word this week that the prices are about to surge again around The Empire State! The reason? OPEC is making a few changes to their production.
TRAFFIC
Hudson Valley Post

The 10 Richest People Living In New York State

A number of Empire State residents are among the richest in the nation. We found out how they made their billions and how much each is worth. Forbes recently released its "Definitive Ranking of The Wealthiest Americans In 2022." A number of people from New York State made the list. Forbes 400 highlighted the 400 wealthiest Americans.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Onondaga County, NY
Government
City
Rochester, NY
City
Binghamton, NY
County
Onondaga County, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
Onondaga County, NY
Business
CNY News

Harvesting Cash: Here Are New York State’s 11 Most Valuable Crops

With fall, comes harvest season in New York State. Maybe you've already gone out apple or pumpkin picking with friends or family and enjoyed our state's beautiful nature and delicious produce. Touring a farm in the autumn is a great way to get a glimpse of one of New York's most lucrative and important industries. The saying is 100% true: "if you ate today, thank a farmer."
AGRICULTURE
96.1 The Breeze

Life Changing Money For Adults In New York State

You are probably the kind of person who has been working your entire life. When people talk about work, you proudly tell them that "you have had a job since you were 16"! Perhaps even before 16 for you? Ever feel like you still can't make ends meet?. There is...
POLITICS
Gothamist.com

New York's fall marijuana harvest is in, but can you actually smoke it?

Make your contribution now and help Gothamist thrive in 2022. Donate today. At an organic farm a couple of hours east of New York City, the marijuana harvest is in. Freshly picked buds on Long Island — recently hung out to dry in shaded greenhouses — provided a perfect backdrop for New York cannabis officials to pose for a photo op Tuesday afternoon. The state’s first fall harvest is a major milestone for the legal, recreational marijuana market that’s been assembling over the past several months.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Race is on to increase housing for Micron workers expected in CNY

Micron Technology on Tuesday committed to making a home in Central New York. The development raised questions about what plans are in place to provide housing for the anticipated workforce that's expected to accompany the significant project. “Our latest rendition is showing about 500 units," said Guy Hart Jr., managing...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sanjay Mehrotra
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Ryan Mcmahon
Hot 99.1

Is Marijuana Dabbing Legal In New York State?

Now that adult-use cannabis is legal in New York State, can you legally dab marijuana? Let's take a look at what the law says. Before we get to the legality of it, let's take a look at what a dab actually is. According to Laguna Treatment Hospital,. Butane hash oil...
PHARMACEUTICALS
96.1 The Breeze

No More Gas Snowmobiles In New York State?

The best time of the year is finally here! Football season is cranking, the kids are back to school and the cooler, shorter days are upon us. The winter in New York State is looming!. But when the snow starts to fly, will your sled be ready? Snowmobiling is big...
POLITICS
96.1 The Breeze

The Coldest Temperature On Record In New York State Is Ridiculously Low

This winter is expected to be brutally cold in New York, but will it beat the lowest temperature ever recorded in the state? The temperatures in New York State are expected to be brutally low this winter. The Old Farmer's Almanac released its predictions for winter 2022-2023 and it says that there will be two winters in the United States. One part of the country will be mild, the other, where we are located, will experience bone-chilling cold.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Company#Semiconductor Industry#National Semiconductor#Business Industry#Linus Business#Micron Will Invest#Utilizing New York#Disadvantaged Communities#Mwbe Contractors#Senate#Micron Technology
96.1 The Breeze

This Small Town In New York State Among The Worst In America

One small town in New York State has made the list of the worst small towns in America. WalletHub looked at more than 1,300 small towns in the United States with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to create the list. Its determinations are based on 43 key indicators of livability, such as housing costs, school-system quality, homeowner rates, restaurants per capita, crime rates, and the percentage of the population living in poverty.
POLITICS
thefreshtoast.com

Native Lands In New York Are Selling Weed In These Surprising Locations

The marijuana market is growing on native lands, which are exempt from the state’s rules and regulations. Marijuana stores are popping up in unexpected places all over New York state; in the case of Native lands, tribal members have taken matters into their own hands, creating a functioning marijuana business that’s exempt from the state’s law. This means that marijuana shops are popping up in unorthodox locations, including gas stations, which are coming up with deals like handing out a joint per every 10 gallons of gas sold.
ECONOMY
96.1 The Breeze

Worst Thermostat To Have in New York State

It is the absolute worst thermostat that you can get. I ripped mine right off of the wall this week. We are gearing up for Winter here in Western New York and you really should make sure that your heat is working before you actually REALLY need it. Whatever you...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
newyorkupstate.com

Upstate NY apple orchard named the third-best in the United States

Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — Another year, another Honeycrisp-fresh accolade for one of Upstate New York’s most popular orchards. Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards has been named the third-best apple orchard in the nation by USA Today’s 10Best. The 111-year-old orchard — housed in Central New York’s hilly, pastoral Town of Onondaga — was the only New York farm to make the list.
ONONDAGA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy