Decider.com

Who Went Home on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31, Week 3?

Last night’s episode of Dancing with the Stars Season 31 left viewers shaken and stirred. DWTS continued its reign on Disney+ with a night devoted to the 60th anniversary of James Bond, complete with all the theatrics that you’d expect from such a chic and exciting theme. If you thought you’d live your entire life without seeing a Jersey Shore star do the rumba to a Tom Jones song, you were wrong. As has been clear over the past two weeks, this season’s cast of stars are more than ready to meet any challenge thrown their way. These celebs? Much like...
Val Chmerkovskiy Unveils New Haircut for 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 31

Professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy is looking a little different for Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars. As Heavy noted, the pro dancer debuted a new, shorter haircut in advance of the season premiere. Chmerkovskiy is partnered with Bachelorette star Gabby Windey for Season 31. On Instagram, Chmerkovskiy posted a...
Sarah Michelle Gellar Cries As She Watches Selma Blair Do A Split On ‘DWTS’: Watch

Besties always support besties! Sarah Michelle Gellar, 45, got very emotional and cried watching her friend, Selma Blair, 50, do the splits on DWTS on Sept. 26. Selma and her dance partner, Sasha Farber, danced to Elvis Presley‘s “Jailhouse rock” and clearly moved people to tears! After the show, the Legally Blonde star spoke to Extra about seeing Sarah in the audience. “Sarah puts me at ease, she’s been such a champion for me she’s been with me through [sic] when I couldn’t even sit still,” Selma said. “She didn’t know if I’d ever really walk again or want to do things that takes a different kind of energy for me, but I think it really moved her,” the star added. Selma told the outlet that she loves her pal who she has now known for “25 years” and added that “she’s always been a rock.”
DWTS Alum Lindsay Arnold Takes Daughter to Disneyland: 'Best Day with My Little Fam'

The dancing pro spent the weekend at the "happiest place on earth" with her husband and daughter Sage Jill Lindsay Arnold spent the weekend with her "little fam" at everyone's favorite place on earth: Disneyland!  "Nothing better than creating memories with my little girl," the former Dancing With the Stars pro, 28, wrote alongside a video posted on Instagram of her and daughter Sage Jill. Arnold and her 23-month-old daughter were joined by the tot's father Samuel Lightner Cusick. The dance pro also shared photos of her daughter smiling...
Jeopardy! Co-Host Ken Jennings Shares a Rare Photo of His Teenage Son Dylan

The father and son share a striking resemblance Ken Jennings has been hosting Jeopardy! for over a year and now is starting to get more personal with fans. Ken, 48, is well known by fans of the game show dating back to his 74-game winning streak in 2004. While the contestant turned host always has all the answers, he has left fans with some questions about his home life. However, he changed that over the weekend with a sweet tweet and a rare photograph of his son Dylan. On...
Surprise! Hilary Swank Is Pregnant, Expecting Twins with Husband Philip Schneider: 'A Total Miracle'

Alaska Daily star Hilary Swank, 48, revealed her twin pregnancy news on Wednesday, saying motherhood is "something that I've been wanting for a long time" Hilary Swank is expanding her family — by two! The Oscar-winning actress, 48, announced Wednesday on Good Morning America that she and husband Philip Schneider are expecting twins. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," said Swank. "And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it." The Alaska Daily star went on...
Jerry O'Connell Calls Wife Rebecca Romijn the 'Future of 'Beverly Hills' ' in 'Housewives' Pitch to Andy Cohen

Jerry O'Connell thinks his wife Rebecca Romijn has what it takes to hold a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills diamond. O'Connell laid out a major proposal for host Andy Cohen during the couple's joint appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Monday,: "I'm actually here to talk to Andy tonight about possibly an open seat on the Beverly Hills Housewives."
