talentrecap.com
‘DWTS’ Pro Sasha Farber Was Rushed Out of Ballroom After Premiere Performance
Following Monday night’s Dancing With the Stars premiere, pro Sasha Farber revealed that he had been rushed out of the ballroom to undergo an emergency surgery. After his incredible performance, Farber revealed that he had to go straight to the dentist for an emergency surgery. Sasha Farber Underwent Emergency...
Who Went Home on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31, Week 3?
Last night’s episode of Dancing with the Stars Season 31 left viewers shaken and stirred. DWTS continued its reign on Disney+ with a night devoted to the 60th anniversary of James Bond, complete with all the theatrics that you’d expect from such a chic and exciting theme. If you thought you’d live your entire life without seeing a Jersey Shore star do the rumba to a Tom Jones song, you were wrong. As has been clear over the past two weeks, this season’s cast of stars are more than ready to meet any challenge thrown their way. These celebs? Much like...
tvinsider.com
‘DWTS’: Teresa Giudice on Why She Thinks Judges Saved Cheryl Ladd Over Her
Last week, Teresa Giudice found herself in the bottom two on Dancing With the Stars. The judges – Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli – unanimously voted to save her (over Sex and the City hunk Jason Lewis) so she could compete in this week’s Elvis Presley-themed night.
Tamera Mowry Speaks Out on Sister Tia's Divorce: 'Whatever She Wants, the Mowrys Have Her Back'
Tamera Mowry-Housley has twin sister Tia Mowry's back no matter what. Tamera opened up about Tia's divorce from her longtime husband Cory Hardrict on Tuesday. "I support her. So whatever she wants, the Mowry's have her back," the You Should Sit Down For This author, 44, said on Today with Hoda and Jenna.
Jeremy Sisto Reveals Why His Daughter Charlie, 13, Now Goes by His Wife's Maiden Name
Jeremy Sisto is explaining why his daughter no longer uses his last name. While appearing on the Rachael Ray Show on Tuesday, the FBI star, 47, shared that his 13-year-old daughter Charlie has started to use his wife's maiden name. Sisto shares daughter Charlie and son Bastian, 10, with wife Addie Lane.
Tia Mowry Files for Divorce from Husband of 14 Years Cory Hardrict: 'Not Without Sadness'
Tia Mowry and husband Cory Hardrict are calling it quits after 14 years of marriage. On Tuesday, the Sister, Sister alum, 44, announced the couple's split in a heartfelt Instagram post. "I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory...
Popculture
Val Chmerkovskiy Unveils New Haircut for 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 31
Professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy is looking a little different for Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars. As Heavy noted, the pro dancer debuted a new, shorter haircut in advance of the season premiere. Chmerkovskiy is partnered with Bachelorette star Gabby Windey for Season 31. On Instagram, Chmerkovskiy posted a...
Simon Cowell walks ‘AGT’ red carpet with his son, 8, and fiancée Lauren Silverman
Simon Cowell’s latest red carpet appearance was a family affair!. Cowell, 62, arrived at the “America’s Got Talent” season 17 live show in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman, and their 8-year-old son, Eric. The famously acerbic TV personality was all smiles...
Meri Brown 'Hurt' After Husband Kody Suggests She Move into Bed & Breakfast: It 'Didn't Need to Be Said'
Meri Brown is uncertain about the future of her Bed & Breakfast, Lizzie's Heritage Inn. In an exclusive clip from Sunday's upcoming episode of Sister Wives, Meri, 51, reveals she temporarily shut down her B&B following the unexpected death of her mother, Bonnie Ahlstrom. As she struggles to determine the...
Sarah Michelle Gellar Cries As She Watches Selma Blair Do A Split On ‘DWTS’: Watch
Besties always support besties! Sarah Michelle Gellar, 45, got very emotional and cried watching her friend, Selma Blair, 50, do the splits on DWTS on Sept. 26. Selma and her dance partner, Sasha Farber, danced to Elvis Presley‘s “Jailhouse rock” and clearly moved people to tears! After the show, the Legally Blonde star spoke to Extra about seeing Sarah in the audience. “Sarah puts me at ease, she’s been such a champion for me she’s been with me through [sic] when I couldn’t even sit still,” Selma said. “She didn’t know if I’d ever really walk again or want to do things that takes a different kind of energy for me, but I think it really moved her,” the star added. Selma told the outlet that she loves her pal who she has now known for “25 years” and added that “she’s always been a rock.”
DWTS Alum Lindsay Arnold Takes Daughter to Disneyland: 'Best Day with My Little Fam'
The dancing pro spent the weekend at the "happiest place on earth" with her husband and daughter Sage Jill Lindsay Arnold spent the weekend with her "little fam" at everyone's favorite place on earth: Disneyland! "Nothing better than creating memories with my little girl," the former Dancing With the Stars pro, 28, wrote alongside a video posted on Instagram of her and daughter Sage Jill. Arnold and her 23-month-old daughter were joined by the tot's father Samuel Lightner Cusick. The dance pro also shared photos of her daughter smiling...
Jeopardy! Co-Host Ken Jennings Shares a Rare Photo of His Teenage Son Dylan
The father and son share a striking resemblance Ken Jennings has been hosting Jeopardy! for over a year and now is starting to get more personal with fans. Ken, 48, is well known by fans of the game show dating back to his 74-game winning streak in 2004. While the contestant turned host always has all the answers, he has left fans with some questions about his home life. However, he changed that over the weekend with a sweet tweet and a rare photograph of his son Dylan. On...
Surprise! Hilary Swank Is Pregnant, Expecting Twins with Husband Philip Schneider: 'A Total Miracle'
Alaska Daily star Hilary Swank, 48, revealed her twin pregnancy news on Wednesday, saying motherhood is "something that I've been wanting for a long time" Hilary Swank is expanding her family — by two! The Oscar-winning actress, 48, announced Wednesday on Good Morning America that she and husband Philip Schneider are expecting twins. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," said Swank. "And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it." The Alaska Daily star went on...
Kourtney Kardashian Says Daughter Penelope, 10, Sleeps with Her Almost 'Every Night': 'My Girl'
Kourtney Kardashian Barker has a close bond with her baby girl. Opening up about her 10-year-old daughter Penelope during an appearance on Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the Lemme founder says that she and her only daughter have co-slept for years. "She's slept with me every day...
'DWTS' Pro Val Chmerkovskiy on the Added Pressure of Being Partnered with a 'Bachelorette' (Exclusive)
After a disappointing finish last year on Dancing with the Stars, there was talk that Val Chmerkovskiy wouldn’t be returning for season 31, but back he is and feeling “splendid” after finishing last week in a three-way tie for first place. Val, who’s partnered with Bachelorette Gabby...
Khloé Kardashian Calls Out Kanye West Over Niece Chicago's Birthday as He Claims Family Are 'Liars'
Khloé Kardashian is speaking out in defense of her sister. On Wednesday, Khloé commented on an Instagram post by Kanye West where the rapper talked about his affiliation with Candace Owens and praised her for being "the only public figure to say that it was wrong for the Kardashians to keep me from seeing my daughter."
Kendall Jenner Supports Jaden Smith After He Walks Out of Kanye West's Controversial Yeezy Show
Kendall Jenner isn't interested in Kanye West's latest Paris Fashion Week showing. The model, whose older sister Kim Kardashian shares four children with West, has seemingly shown her dislike for the rapper's harmful and controversial Yeezy show where he featured "White Lives Matter" shirts — by "liking" a few telling tweets.
Jerry O'Connell Calls Wife Rebecca Romijn the 'Future of 'Beverly Hills' ' in 'Housewives' Pitch to Andy Cohen
Jerry O'Connell thinks his wife Rebecca Romijn has what it takes to hold a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills diamond. O'Connell laid out a major proposal for host Andy Cohen during the couple's joint appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Monday,: "I'm actually here to talk to Andy tonight about possibly an open seat on the Beverly Hills Housewives."
