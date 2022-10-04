ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU moves to require universal charger for all mobile devices

By Patrick Hilsman
 2 days ago

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The European Parliament has approved a new regulation that would require all mobile devices, cameras and tablets sold in the European Union to have USB Type-C charging ports by the end of 2024.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14yQ62_0iLVBAHS00
A new rule making its way through the European Union government would mean that Samsung and Apple devices could use the same charger. File Photo by Adrianna Calvo/Pexels

The measure, aimed at reducing electronic waste, could affect Apple products like the iPhone that still use the company's Lightning charger. The change would mean that Samsung and Apple devices could use the same charger.

The rule was approved by the European Commission, the EU's executive branch, before passing the European Parliament by a wide margin on Tuesday. It will next need to pass the European Council, which is comprised of EU government representatives, before it becomes law.

Though many newer Apple products, including MacBooks and iPads, have a Type-C port, the company has expressed concern that the new rule would stifle innovation.

The European Parliament says unused and discarded chargers amount to about 11,000 metric tons of waste in Europe every year.

In a press release, European Parliamentarian Alex Agius Saliba defended the legislation saying, "This future-proof law allows for the development of innovative charging solutions in the future, and it will benefit everyone -- from frustrated customers to our vulnerable environment."

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

