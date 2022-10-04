ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, NY

flackbroadcasting.com

Pennsylvania Man Facing Aggravated D.W.I. charge following ATV accident

TOWN OF TURIN-A 48 year old Pennsylvania man is accused of Aggravated D.W.I. after an investigation into an ATV accident on Gomer Hill Road in the Town of Turin Friday evening. Lewis County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Brian R. Fox and charged him with one count each of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated and Driving While Intoxicated. Fox reportedly failed field sobriety tests on the scene and was transported to the Lewis County Public Safety Building where he registered a .18% Blood Alcohol Count. Fox was released with appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Turin Court at a later date.
TURIN, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

North Country man charged with felony offense in Denmark larceny investigation, State Police say

DENMARK- A North Country man is accused in a larceny investigation from last month, authorities say. Joseph D. Palladino, 31, of Carthage, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lowville) shortly before 6:00 p.m. Thursday. He is officially charged with one felony count of criminally possessing stolen property in the third-degree (property value > $3,000).
DENMARK, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Copenhagen man Accused of Disobeying Court Order

TOWN OF LOWVILLE- A 19 year old Copenhagen man is facing a Criminal Contempt charge following an alleged domestic incident Friday evening in the Town of Lowville. New York State Police from the Lowville Barracks charged Travis A. Roberts with one count of Criminal Contempt in the 2nd Degree-Disobeying Court Order, a Class A misdemeanor. Roberts was released with an appearance ticket and will answer the charge in the Town of Lowville Court at a later date.
LOWVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

Oswego man charged after police find 205 fentanyl-heroin packages, police say

Oswego, N.Y. - An Oswego man was arrested after police discovered heroin, fentanyl, and suboxone in his home Wednesday, police said. The City of Oswego Drug Task Force and the Oswego County Drug Task Force discovered 205 packages of combined heroin and fentanyl, along with five suboxone strips, according to a news release from the Oswego City Police Department. The man intended to sell the drugs, as stated in the release.
wwnytv.com

Man accused of driving drunk with children in vehicle

TOWN OF POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man is accused of driving drunk with children in the vehicle. State police said they found 52-year-old Joey D. Griffin of Russell unconscious in the driver’s seat of his vehicle late Tuesday morning at the Potsdam Walmart. Two children were in the vehicle, troopers said.
POTSDAM, NY
wwnytv.com

Woman injured in alleged drunk driving crash

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Colton man was charged with drunk driving after a passenger on his UTV suffered a skull fracture in a crash Wednesday. State police say 38-year-old Adam Whitman lost control of the vehicle shortly before 9 p.m. on Sylvan Falls Road in the town of Parishville, causing the UTV to overturn.
COLTON, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

State Police: Oneida County man charged in alleged town of Forestport domestic dispute

FORESTPORT- Reports of a domestic dispute in Northern Oneida County have resulted in charges filed against a local man, authorities say. Brandon J. Horstman, 30, of Remsen, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen) shortly before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday. He is officially charged with two misdemeanor counts of criminally possessing a weapon in the fourth-degree and criminal mischief in the fourth-degree.
REMSEN, NY
wwnytv.com

Edwards man found guilty of drug & weapon possession

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A jury found an Edwards man guilty of possessing more than 10 grams of methamphetamine and an unregistered handgun. According to St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua, 29-year-old Caleb Serrano was convicted Thursday of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a weapon.
EDWARDS, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Baldwinsville Superintendent arrested for drunk driving after he was spotted crowd surfing at HS football game

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Superintendent of the Baldwinsville School District was arrested Friday night for driving while intoxicated after he was observed crowd surfing in the student section at the Baldwinsville high school football game. According to the Baldwinsville Police Department, Jason D. Thomson was observed by numerous individuals at the football game crowd surfing […]
wwnytv.com

Route 11 reopened after Friday crash

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Route 11 south of Canton was reopened Friday evening, after being closed much of the afternoon by a collision. The crash, which happened at 1:15 PM, involved two SUVs and a pick-up truck. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation has determined Virginia...
CANTON, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

North Country resident arrested for felony rape in LeRay, State Police say

LERAY- A North Country resident is accused of felony rape, investigators say. Viniciuc Cafer, 32, of Fort Drum, NY was arrested by the New York State Police in Lowville shortly after 7:00 a.m. Monday. Cafer is officially charged with one felony count of rape in the third-degree (w/out consent). According...
FORT DRUM, NY
informnny.com

Canton man arrested on strangulation charges

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Canton man was arrested on charges related to an alleged physical domestic dispute, according to a press release from New York State Police. Quinton Lancto, 32, was allegedly involved in an argument with an individual in the town of Canton on October 1, in which he accused of placing his hands around the person’s neck, preventing them from being able to breathe, according to an initial investigation by police.
CANTON, NY
News 12

Loose cows shut down parts of I-84 in Vernon

Some cows got loose and shut down parts of Interstate 84 Friday. It happened in Vernon at Exit 71. Video from Brookfield's Mike Einzig shows the cows on the side of the road. Animal control had to lasso the cows to try to catch them.
VERNON, NY

