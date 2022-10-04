Read full article on original website
bladenonline.com
3 Things To Know For Saturday
1. NC Grape Festival: Today, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., LuMil Vineyard, 438 Suggs-Taylor Rd., Elizabethtown. Grape Stomp at 11 a.m. Food trucks, vendors, fishing, wine tasting, yard sale. Music by The Tams at 1 p.m. Information: 910-866-5819 or lumilvineyard.com. (READ MORE) 2. Young Adult Book Club: Monday, 5 p.m., Bladen County...
bladenonline.com
Bladen County Shrine Club Announces Annual Fish Fry Date
The Bladen County Shrine Club will hold its annual Fish Fry on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. According to Shriner Richard “Sling” Shaw, the Shriners will sell hot plates starting at lunchtime with a drive-thru line at the Food Lion parking lot in Elizabethtown. The proceeds from the annual...
wpde.com
Lumbee Tribe to host annual Fish Fry and Fall Festival
PEMBROKE, N.C. (WPDE) — The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina is gearing up for the annual Fish Fry and Fall Festival on Saturday at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center on Terry Sanford Drive in Maxton. This year’s fish fry will include a 5K fun run/ walk, Lumbee cultural demonstrations,...
columbuscountynews.com
Festival Shines Spotlight on GHW Center
Columbus Regional Healthcare (CRH), Novant Heath, and other organizations in Columbus County partnered together on Sept. 17 to bring residents the ‘Fall into Health Festival’ at the George Henry White Memorial Center near Farmers Union. The day included food, health information, and a wide range of screenings. Participants...
columbuscountynews.com
Fall Calendar Full For Whiteville
Cooler temperatures will bring more than just fall leaves to Whiteville in coming months. The city’s calendar is full of events leading up to the holiday season. This weekend Cycle NC will be coming to town to kick off one of many shindigs planned, and area businesses are giving people something to talk about.
An escaped elephant rampaged through Wilmington 100 years ago. Celebrate her Sunday!
Topsy the circus pachyderm broke loose twice in 1922, making nationwide news. An NC restaurant wants to commemorate this weird occasion.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Shrine Club hosts its 49th annual fish fry fundraiser
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —The “Wilmington Shrine Club” hosted its 49th annual fish fry in three locations across the city. People were able to pick up plates at the Wilmington Shrine Club on South College Road, Legion Stadium on Carolina Beach Road, and Tex’s Tackle Off Eastwood Road. Each plate was ten dollars, and came with fried fish, hush puppies, and slaw.
bladenonline.com
2022 Grape Festival is Underway
Lu Mil Vineyard is hosting the 2022 Grape Festival today from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. There are over 300 vendors and live entertainment. The Tams will be entertaining on the main stage at 1 p.m. Lu Mil Vineyard is located on Suggs Taylor Road in the Dublin area. Tags:...
newsfromthestates.com
ReBuild NC placed hurricane survivors at Fayetteville motel, which has now evicted some of them
Editor’s note: As of noon Friday, the woman and her son were relocated by ReBuildNC to a hotel in Lumberton. Policy Watch will continue to update this story as additional details become available. 2:33 p.m. The homeowner called Policy Watch and said the motel in Lumberton had no rooms...
Fair rides almost too fast for snapshots
LUMBERTON — Rides are an essential part of the fair experience. In this installment of the series on important elements of the Robeson R
The Robesonian
Church of the Week
— Church Services: Sunday morning, 11 a.m.; Sunday School, 9:45 a.m.; Wednesday night Bible Study, 7:30 p.m. “The Lord is my light and my salvation. Whom shall I fear? The Lord is the strength of my life, of whom shall I be afraid?”
bladenonline.com
3 Things To Know For Thursday
Here are three things to know for Thursday, Oct. 6:. 1. Roger’s Wish Project: Through Oct. 28. Blanket drive for the needy. Distribution will be Nov. 4 at Bladen County Public Library in Elizabethtown. (READ MORE) 2. Mother County Genealogical Society Meeting: Saturday, 12:30 p.m., Bladenboro Historical Society Building,...
25 NC counties, including Wake, become ‘unconventional warfare exercise’ site as Fort Bragg launches annual Special Forces test
Residents may hear ammunition sounds and see occasional flares as part of the Robin Sage test.
bladenonline.com
Jones Lake State Park October Programs
Learn about the Carolina Bays, snakes and take a canoe hike during programs in October at Jones Lake State Park. The park is located at 4117 NC 242 North, Elizabethtown. The phone number to call for more information or for reservations is 910-588-4550 . CAROLINA BAY HIKE. Oct. 15, 10...
bladenonline.com
Introducing The Pink Lady
Bladen County Sheriff’s Office presents “The Pink Lady”. This vehicle is decorated in pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness. The month of October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and is a time we remember those that have recovered, continue to fight or lost their lives to that dreaded word… Cancer. She will be driven by Corporal Linda Jacobs and will be a permanent addition to the Sheriff’s Office fleet.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Friends to host fundraiser in memory of domestic violence murder victim in Oak Island
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A domestic violence shelter is speaking out following two separate domestic violence incidents that happened within 24 hours of each other this past weekend. Hope Harbor Home says it is alarmed about the two separate incidents that occurred October 1 and October 2 in...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bill Rogers sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A day after appointing Bill Rogers as the acting sheriff of Columbus County, he has been officially sworn in. This comes following the suspension of Jody Greene for racially-charged comments Greene allegedly made in 2019. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office met early Thursday morning...
WECT
“I’m living peacefully now”: Gang member changes course from violence and validation to peace and passion
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Anthony Brumm, also known as Shaka Ali Bey, knows the area of 11th and Orange Sts. well. These days he spends time there trying to change their reputation. “I used to call this alley ‘Death Row’,” Brumm says. Brumm, a validated gang member...
carolinajournal.com
Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene suspended for racist comments
There have been loud calls for the removal of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene since Sept. 28, when WECT reported on audio recordings of Greene making derogatory comments about black employees. And less than a week later, after the local district attorney, Jon David, filed a motion for him to be removed for the comments, Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser agreed to suspend Green until any decision on removal is finalized.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Riverfest returning to Wilmington this weekend after two year hiatus
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After being cancelled for the last two years due to COVID concerns, Riverfest is making a comeback this weekend. The event began in 1979 and is celebrated on the first full weekend of October, running along Front Street between Chestnut and Orange Street. Tens of...
