After promising data, experts say many questions remain over an experimental Alzheimer's drug

The First Drug to Slow Alzheimer’s Progression is Finally Here
Researchers have been searching for a drug that can slow the progression of dementia for decades, but they have come up empty handed – until now. A new drug called lecanemab, developed by Eisai and Biogen, has shown to slow the rate of decline in memory and thinking in early stage Alzheimer’s patients. This is the first time a drug has proven effective at changing the trajectory of the disease.
New Alzheimer’s Drug Reported to Substantially Decrease Cognitive Impairment
Placebo-based studies have been called “groundbreaking” and “game-changing.”. Anonymous Alzheimer’s Disease RepresentationShutterstock. It is imperative for anyone who suffers from a brain or memory disorder of any type, suspected or otherwise, to visit their doctor. Though I had worked as a mental health professional for several years, I no longer practice. Therefore, no medical advice will be offered herein on my part.
An Early Warning Sign of Dementia Risk May Be Keeping You Up at Night, Says New Study
We spend a third of our lives asleep. And a quarter of our time asleep is spent dreaming. So, for the average person alive in 2022, with a life expectancy of around 73, that clocks in at just over six years of dreaming. Yet, given the central role that dreaming...
Risk of suicide almost seven times higher after young onset dementia diagnosis
This risk of someone dying by suicide is almost seven times higher after the diagnosis of young onset dementia, according to a new study. Experts say the findings suggest that clinics should identify those diagnosed with the condition before the age of 65 and carry out suicide risk assessments. Researchers...
Dementia diagnosis increases suicide risk for those under age 65, study finds
CNN — A diagnosis of dementia more than doubles the risk of suicide in the first three months after a patient is told the news, according to the latest research. The study, which followed nearly 600,000 English people for 18 years, found patients who already had a psychiatric condition, or who were younger than age 65 at the time of diagnosis, were at a similar risk. The risk was highest during the first three months after learning the news for people younger than 65: They were 6.5 times more likely to die by suicide.
