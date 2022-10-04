ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Indiana Daily Student

IDS Housing Fair returns to IMU Alumni Hall, offers students chance to meet with off-campus housing representatives

The Indiana Daily Student will host the fall 2022 Housing Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 19 in Alumni Hall, located in the Indiana Memorial Union. This event will give students the chance to find off-campus housing for the 2023-24 school year. Students can also enter to win gift cards or other prizes from local Bloomington businesses.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana football welcomes No. 4 Michigan for homecoming weekend faceoff

Indiana football will host No. 4 Michigan on Saturday for the second time in the last five years for homecoming. In their last homecoming meeting in 2017, Michigan was able to sneak out of Bloomington with a 27-20 overtime victory. Last season, Michigan seemed to break through for the first...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Indiana Daily Student

OPINION: Abolish scooters on IU's campus

People proceed to use scooters within the Bloomington community despite recent incidents. Scooter companies, such as Lime and Bird, have rapid expansion at college campuses nationwide. Removing scooters from the IU campus will persuade students to walk or bike around campus two “healthier options” or utilize public transportation, free for...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Bloomington, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana volleyball to face reigning NCAA champions, current No. 7 Wisconsin

Indiana volleyball is coming off a tough loss to No. 6 Ohio State Oct. 1, but its competition Wednesday won’t be much lighter. The Hoosiers will square off against defending-national champions No. 7 Wisconsin in Wilkinson Hall to round out a three-match home-stand. With Indiana coming off a hard-fought...
MADISON, WI
Fox 59

Community minded Franklin cafe

INDIANAPOLIS — Main & Madison Market Cafe co-owners, Stephanie Northern and Ashley Schultz, stopped by to share some of their delicious treats with Jillian and Ryan. Main & Madison is located in Franklin, Indiana. They are community minded with a mission to strengthen communities and family. To learn more...
FRANKLIN, IN
Indiana Daily Student

New Pizza X location to open this winter

A new Pizza X location will open at 312 East Third St. and they are shooting for a December opening. This will be the seventh location in the Bloomington and Ellettsville area. Jeff Mease, founder and CEO of Pizza X said they wanted another location close to campus. It will...
KISS 106

The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History

The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Jordan Geronimo eager to jump to the next level, over his competition in 2022-23

Editor’s note: This is the second of a multi-part series featuring stories on Indiana men’s basketball players. Welcome to the year of the big. From the University of Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe to the University of North Carolina’s Armando Bacot, there’s no question that the majority of college basketball’s best returning players are centers and power forwards.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WANE-TV

Yelp: Indiana ranks twice in list of 100 best taco spots

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Yelp has compiled a list of the best places to eat tacos, and Indiana shows up twice in the rankings. The new rankings, “Yelp’s Top 100 Taco Spots in America” include two restaurants in Indianapolis that specialize in traditional Mexican dishes. Tlaolli was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

