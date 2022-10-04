Read full article on original website
Indiana Daily Student
IDS Housing Fair returns to IMU Alumni Hall, offers students chance to meet with off-campus housing representatives
The Indiana Daily Student will host the fall 2022 Housing Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 19 in Alumni Hall, located in the Indiana Memorial Union. This event will give students the chance to find off-campus housing for the 2023-24 school year. Students can also enter to win gift cards or other prizes from local Bloomington businesses.
Indiana Daily Student
What the last five homecoming games tell Indiana fans about their 2022 matchup
The Hoosiers are 3-2 on the year and coming off back-to-back road losses to the University of Cincinnati and Nebraska. With a highly ranked opponent coming to town in No. 4 Michigan, things are not getting any easier. It will be a difficult game for the Hoosiers but given how...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana football welcomes No. 4 Michigan for homecoming weekend faceoff
Indiana football will host No. 4 Michigan on Saturday for the second time in the last five years for homecoming. In their last homecoming meeting in 2017, Michigan was able to sneak out of Bloomington with a 27-20 overtime victory. Last season, Michigan seemed to break through for the first...
Indiana Daily Student
OPINION: Abolish scooters on IU's campus
People proceed to use scooters within the Bloomington community despite recent incidents. Scooter companies, such as Lime and Bird, have rapid expansion at college campuses nationwide. Removing scooters from the IU campus will persuade students to walk or bike around campus two “healthier options” or utilize public transportation, free for...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s soccer retains in-state bragging rights with 1-0 win over Notre Dame
In a match that was postponed from Sept. 4 due to inclement weather, Indiana men’s soccer bested in-state rival University of Notre Dame 1-0 on Wednesday night at Bill Armstrong Stadium in Bloomington. The victory extended the Hoosiers’ unbeaten streak against the Fighting Irish to six matches, a span...
Indiana Daily Student
‘Spellbound’ immersive theater, Halloween drag performance to kick off this weekend
The Drima Events Company will welcome guests to “Spellbound,” an immersive theater experience and drag performance, beginning at 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Bonne Fête gift shop on West Sixth Street. “Spellbound” will feature a drag performance, potion making, costume contest and other activities. The show takes...
Indiana Daily Student
Buskirk-Chumley Theater to host Amethyst House fundraiser with Kevin Morby on Oct. 12
Amethyst House, an addiction treatment center, will host its ninth annual fundraising concert 7 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater. Indie folk artist Kevin Morby will headline the event, and folk pop artist Cassandra Jenkins will open. Tickets are available on the venue’s website. VIP tickets are $50, orchestra...
Kristi Lee inducted into Indiana Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame
She’s a star behind the scenes and in front of the camera and she’s a Hoosier through and through. Kristi Lee recently returned to WRTV for the first time since she left as a WRTV Technical Director.
Neighbors, businesses ready for 76th Irvington Halloween Festival
The 76th Irvington Halloween Festival kicks off officially at the end of the month, but ahead of time, the buzz in the neighborhood has already set in.
Indiana Daily Student
‘Another opportunity to enhance the resume’: Indiana men’s soccer to face Notre Dame Wednesday
Similarly to its draws against the University of Portland and Michigan State, Indiana men’s soccer left points on the table in a 2-2 tie of Michigan on Sunday. Yet again, the Hoosiers exited the pitch with a sense that more could have been done. Despite gaining solace in the...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana football roundtable: IDS reporters react to first five games, predict final seven
After starting the season 3-0, Indiana football has fallen into a dry spell, losing each of their last two games on the road. The Hoosiers have a tough upcoming schedule taking on three teams ranked in the top 10, starting this weekend against No. 4 Michigan. Ahead of the homecoming...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana volleyball to face reigning NCAA champions, current No. 7 Wisconsin
Indiana volleyball is coming off a tough loss to No. 6 Ohio State Oct. 1, but its competition Wednesday won’t be much lighter. The Hoosiers will square off against defending-national champions No. 7 Wisconsin in Wilkinson Hall to round out a three-match home-stand. With Indiana coming off a hard-fought...
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: 5 years after the release of ‘Columbus,’ the film’s impact is stronger than ever
Five years ago, when I was just 15-years-old, I had no idea what I wanted to do with my life. At the time, my interest in film was growing. I knew I’d love to make a career out of it but didn’t think it was possible given that I was from rural Indiana and had no connections. It was a pipe dream I pushed to the side.
Fox 59
Community minded Franklin cafe
INDIANAPOLIS — Main & Madison Market Cafe co-owners, Stephanie Northern and Ashley Schultz, stopped by to share some of their delicious treats with Jillian and Ryan. Main & Madison is located in Franklin, Indiana. They are community minded with a mission to strengthen communities and family. To learn more...
Indiana Daily Student
New Pizza X location to open this winter
A new Pizza X location will open at 312 East Third St. and they are shooting for a December opening. This will be the seventh location in the Bloomington and Ellettsville area. Jeff Mease, founder and CEO of Pizza X said they wanted another location close to campus. It will...
Indiana Daily Student
Herbert Endeley secures Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honor for Indiana men’s soccer
Following a successful two-match week in which Indiana men’s soccer defeated Northwestern 4-1 and drew with Michigan 2-2, senior forward Herbert Endeley was honored for his contributions. The conference named Endeley Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, according a release Tuesday. The award is Endeley’s first-ever weekly honor...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana basketball’s Trayce Jackson-Davis named Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year
Indiana basketball senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was selected as the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year. Jackson-Davis averaged 18.3 points on nearly 59% shooting and 8.1 rebounds per game in the 2021-22 season. He earned second-team all-conference honors his junior year and third-team honors his sophomore and freshman years.
The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History
The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
Indiana Daily Student
Jordan Geronimo eager to jump to the next level, over his competition in 2022-23
Editor’s note: This is the second of a multi-part series featuring stories on Indiana men’s basketball players. Welcome to the year of the big. From the University of Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe to the University of North Carolina’s Armando Bacot, there’s no question that the majority of college basketball’s best returning players are centers and power forwards.
WANE-TV
Yelp: Indiana ranks twice in list of 100 best taco spots
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Yelp has compiled a list of the best places to eat tacos, and Indiana shows up twice in the rankings. The new rankings, “Yelp’s Top 100 Taco Spots in America” include two restaurants in Indianapolis that specialize in traditional Mexican dishes. Tlaolli was...
