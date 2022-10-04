ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials

Lung cancer treatments include immunotherapy, chemotherapy and drugs given orally. Some cancer patients have tried several types of treatments, but their cancers may not have responded well. An oral pill in clinical trials shows promising results in lung cancer patients with advanced disease. Lung cancer is the third most common...
CANCER
SELF

Meet Daxxify, a New Botox Alternative That Was Just Approved by the FDA

For the past 20 years, Botox has been the go-to wrinkle-reducing treatment for millions of people looking to minimize fine lines around their forehead, eyes, cheekbones, you name it. There are three similar injectables—Dysport, Xeomin, and Jeuveau—but none of these drugs, known as neuromodulators, have been able to compete with the popularity of Botox.
BEAUTY & FASHION
healio.com

FDA grants fast track designation to tirzepatide to treat obesity, overweight

Today, Eli Lilly and Company received FDA fast track designation for tirzepatide to treat adults with obesity or overweight with weight-related comorbidities. Tirzepatide (Mounjaro, Eli Lilly), a glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP)/GLP-1 receptor agonist, was approved in May for treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes based on data from the SURPASS trial program. Those findings demonstrated that tirzepatide at 5 mg, 10 mg and 15 mg significantly reduced HbA1c for adults with type 2 diabetes and low rates of hypoglycemia.
HEALTH
Smithonian

Alzheimer’s Drug Shows ‘Most Encouraging Results’ Yet in Clinical Trial

An experimental new drug slowed the rate of cognitive decline among individuals in the early stages of Alzheimer’s in a large late-stage clinical trial, the pharmaceutical companies developing the drug announced last week. The medication, called lecanemab, reduced cognitive decline by 27 percent compared to participants who received a...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
MedCity News

FDA approves Taiho drug for rare bile duct cancer with certain genetic signature

A Taiho Oncology drug for bile duct cancer is now approved by the FDA, providing a new treatment option for patients with advanced disease. The regulatory decision makes the Taiho drug the third product approved for such cancers driven by a particular genetic signature, but the drugmaker contends its cancer therapy has an edge over those rival products.
CANCER
survivornet.com

Immunotherapy Drug Keytruda Shows Promising Event-Free Survival Results For High-Risk Melanoma Patients When Used Before And After Surgery

A new study of patients with high-risk melanoma shows using the immunotherapy agent pembrolizumab, also known as Keytruda, used before and after surgery reduces the risk of tumor recurrence. Immunotherapy given before surgery can help prime the immune system to fight off cancer cells and may lead to fewer “adjuvant”...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Rare Disease#Drug Development#Pre Ind#Rdea
NBC News

Experimental Alzheimer's drug shows benefits in phase 3 trial, company says

The Japanese drugmaker Eisai said Tuesday its experimental drug for Alzheimer’s disease helped slow cognitive decline in patients in the early stages of the illness. The company said that in a phase 3 clinical trial, the drug, called lecanemab, slowed cognitive decline by 27% after 18 months. The results were announced in a news release and have not yet been peer-reviewed.
HEALTH
curetoday.com

FDA Fast Tracks Investigational Drug for Potential Approval in Lung Cancer Subtype

Treatment with an investigational drug elicited a median progression-free survival (time from treatment until disease progression or death) of 8.9 months among patients with a form of unresectable or metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer, according to trial findings. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted the investigational drug sapanisertib...
CANCER
ajmc.com

Futibatinib Wins Accelerated FDA Approval in Cholangiocarcinoma

The targeted therapy, to be sold by Taiho Oncology as Lytgobi, had previously received breakthrough status in 2021 and was accepted for priority review in March. FDA on Friday granted accelerated approval for futibatinib for patients with previously treated, unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, when they have gene fusions or rearrangements in the fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2).
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
drugstorenews.com

Celltrion USA obtains FDA OK for Avastin biosimilar

The Food and Drug Administration has given the green light to Celltrion USA for Vegzelma (bevacizumab-adcd), a biosimilar to Avastin (bevacizumab), for the treatment of six types of cancer: metastatic colorectal cancer; recurrent or metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer; recurrent glioblastoma; metastatic renal cell carcinoma; persistent, recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer; and epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Associated Press

Adaptive Phage Therapeutics Awarded Additional $5 Million from U.S. Defense Health Agency to Support Diabetic Foot Osteomyelitis Clinical Trial

GAITHERSBURG, Md--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Adaptive Phage Therapeutics, Inc. (“APT”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the world’s largest therapeutic phage initiative for treatment of bacterial infectious diseases, today announced that the Defense Health Agency (DHA) has awarded an additional $5 million to support clinical development of APT’s adaptive bacteriophage (“phage”) therapy in treatment of diabetic foot osteomyelitis (DFO). APT is evaluating safety and efficacy of its precision phage-based therapy in the ongoing Phase 1/2 DANCE™ ( D FO A daptive N ovel C are E valuation) clinical trial.
HEALTH
Reuters

Eli Lilly gets FDA's speedy review for obesity drug

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N) said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had agreed to a quick review of its diabetes drug Mounjaro to treat obesity, months after a study showed it helped people lose more than 20% of their weight.
INDUSTRY
Tv20detroit.com

Questions remain after promising data from experimental Alzheimer’s drug

The drug is called lecanemab and it’s a monoclonal antibody treatment given by IV infusion. It targets and removes amyloid plaques in the brain. Amyloid is a protein that clumps together and forms plaques. Scientists call it the amyloid hypothesis and the theory is that these plaques lead to Alzheimer’s disease. However, this is the 16th drug that’s been developed to clear these plaques and all the others failed. So naturally, there are questions – and the main one is “What’s different this time”?
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy