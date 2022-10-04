Read full article on original website
msn.com
Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials
Lung cancer treatments include immunotherapy, chemotherapy and drugs given orally. Some cancer patients have tried several types of treatments, but their cancers may not have responded well. An oral pill in clinical trials shows promising results in lung cancer patients with advanced disease. Lung cancer is the third most common...
Meet Daxxify, a New Botox Alternative That Was Just Approved by the FDA
For the past 20 years, Botox has been the go-to wrinkle-reducing treatment for millions of people looking to minimize fine lines around their forehead, eyes, cheekbones, you name it. There are three similar injectables—Dysport, Xeomin, and Jeuveau—but none of these drugs, known as neuromodulators, have been able to compete with the popularity of Botox.
healio.com
FDA grants fast track designation to tirzepatide to treat obesity, overweight
Today, Eli Lilly and Company received FDA fast track designation for tirzepatide to treat adults with obesity or overweight with weight-related comorbidities. Tirzepatide (Mounjaro, Eli Lilly), a glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP)/GLP-1 receptor agonist, was approved in May for treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes based on data from the SURPASS trial program. Those findings demonstrated that tirzepatide at 5 mg, 10 mg and 15 mg significantly reduced HbA1c for adults with type 2 diabetes and low rates of hypoglycemia.
Smithonian
Alzheimer’s Drug Shows ‘Most Encouraging Results’ Yet in Clinical Trial
An experimental new drug slowed the rate of cognitive decline among individuals in the early stages of Alzheimer’s in a large late-stage clinical trial, the pharmaceutical companies developing the drug announced last week. The medication, called lecanemab, reduced cognitive decline by 27 percent compared to participants who received a...
MedCity News
FDA approves Taiho drug for rare bile duct cancer with certain genetic signature
A Taiho Oncology drug for bile duct cancer is now approved by the FDA, providing a new treatment option for patients with advanced disease. The regulatory decision makes the Taiho drug the third product approved for such cancers driven by a particular genetic signature, but the drugmaker contends its cancer therapy has an edge over those rival products.
CNBC
Pfizer or Moderna: Which new omicron-specific Covid booster should you get?
Americans have two options for a new omicron-specific Covid booster shot: Pfizer or Moderna. Which one should you get?. The short answer: It mostly depends on what you're eligible for. Pfizer's booster is cleared for anyone 12 and older, while Moderna's booster is for people 18 and older. To get...
survivornet.com
Immunotherapy Drug Keytruda Shows Promising Event-Free Survival Results For High-Risk Melanoma Patients When Used Before And After Surgery
A new study of patients with high-risk melanoma shows using the immunotherapy agent pembrolizumab, also known as Keytruda, used before and after surgery reduces the risk of tumor recurrence. Immunotherapy given before surgery can help prime the immune system to fight off cancer cells and may lead to fewer “adjuvant”...
COVID rebound after Pfizer treatment likely due to robust immune response, study finds
Oct 6 (Reuters) - A rebound of COVID-19 symptoms in some patients after taking Pfizer's antiviral Paxlovid may be related to a robust immune response rather than a weak one, U.S. government researchers reported on Thursday.
Experimental Alzheimer's drug shows benefits in phase 3 trial, company says
The Japanese drugmaker Eisai said Tuesday its experimental drug for Alzheimer’s disease helped slow cognitive decline in patients in the early stages of the illness. The company said that in a phase 3 clinical trial, the drug, called lecanemab, slowed cognitive decline by 27% after 18 months. The results were announced in a news release and have not yet been peer-reviewed.
curetoday.com
FDA Fast Tracks Investigational Drug for Potential Approval in Lung Cancer Subtype
Treatment with an investigational drug elicited a median progression-free survival (time from treatment until disease progression or death) of 8.9 months among patients with a form of unresectable or metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer, according to trial findings. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted the investigational drug sapanisertib...
ajmc.com
Futibatinib Wins Accelerated FDA Approval in Cholangiocarcinoma
The targeted therapy, to be sold by Taiho Oncology as Lytgobi, had previously received breakthrough status in 2021 and was accepted for priority review in March. FDA on Friday granted accelerated approval for futibatinib for patients with previously treated, unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, when they have gene fusions or rearrangements in the fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2).
Why Is FDA Approval Of This New ALS Drug So Controversial?
A new drug has just been approved by the Food and Drug Administration and could increase the life expectancy of those diagnosed with ALS. But is it safe?
drugstorenews.com
Celltrion USA obtains FDA OK for Avastin biosimilar
The Food and Drug Administration has given the green light to Celltrion USA for Vegzelma (bevacizumab-adcd), a biosimilar to Avastin (bevacizumab), for the treatment of six types of cancer: metastatic colorectal cancer; recurrent or metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer; recurrent glioblastoma; metastatic renal cell carcinoma; persistent, recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer; and epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer.
healio.com
FDA grants priority review to lanadelumab-flyo for pediatric hereditary angioedema attacks
The FDA has granted priority review to a supplemental biologics license application for the potential expanded use of lanadelumab-flyo to prevent hereditary angioedema attacks in patients aged 2 to younger than 12 years. There is no currently approved prophylaxis treatment for children aged younger than 6 years with hereditary angioedema...
healio.com
FDA expands approval of Orkambi for young children with cystic fibrosis
The FDA expanded the approval of lumacaftor and ivacaftor to include the treatment of children with cystic fibrosis aged 1 year to younger than 2 years, according to a manufacturer-issued press release. This approval applies to children who are homozygous for the F508del mutation (F/F genotype) in the CFTR gene.
Promising new Alzheimer's drug could be available in next six months
A study over the last few years on Alzheimer's reported positive results this week. A new drug called lecanemab has been shown to slow down the progression of symptoms of people with mild Alzheimer's disease. Dr. Joy Snider, a Washington University neurologist, headed up the local clinical trials of the...
Adaptive Phage Therapeutics Awarded Additional $5 Million from U.S. Defense Health Agency to Support Diabetic Foot Osteomyelitis Clinical Trial
GAITHERSBURG, Md--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Adaptive Phage Therapeutics, Inc. (“APT”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the world’s largest therapeutic phage initiative for treatment of bacterial infectious diseases, today announced that the Defense Health Agency (DHA) has awarded an additional $5 million to support clinical development of APT’s adaptive bacteriophage (“phage”) therapy in treatment of diabetic foot osteomyelitis (DFO). APT is evaluating safety and efficacy of its precision phage-based therapy in the ongoing Phase 1/2 DANCE™ ( D FO A daptive N ovel C are E valuation) clinical trial.
Eli Lilly gets FDA's speedy review for obesity drug
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N) said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had agreed to a quick review of its diabetes drug Mounjaro to treat obesity, months after a study showed it helped people lose more than 20% of their weight.
Better Alzheimer's Disease Stock: Eli Lilly or Biogen?
One of these stocks has significantly outperformed the other over the past year. Will that continue?
Tv20detroit.com
Questions remain after promising data from experimental Alzheimer’s drug
The drug is called lecanemab and it’s a monoclonal antibody treatment given by IV infusion. It targets and removes amyloid plaques in the brain. Amyloid is a protein that clumps together and forms plaques. Scientists call it the amyloid hypothesis and the theory is that these plaques lead to Alzheimer’s disease. However, this is the 16th drug that’s been developed to clear these plaques and all the others failed. So naturally, there are questions – and the main one is “What’s different this time”?
