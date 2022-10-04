Man facing 14 charges including rape, aggravated child molestation.

Russell Todd Turner

Floyd County police have filed 14 charges against a 59-year-old man, ranging from rape to aggravated child molestation and sexual battery.

Russell Todd Turner of Lady Marion Drive in Rome was arrested Tuesday off Old Airport Road on felony charges of rape, two counts of aggravated child molestation, four counts of child molestation, two counts of aggravated sexual battery, and five counts of sexual battery against someone under the age of 16.

According to Floyd County Jail records and the arrest warrants, the crimes occurred between 2020 and Sept. 24 of this year.

At least one of the incidents occurred at a location on Ohio Drive.

Turner is also accused of offering money to the victim in exchange for sexual favors. The reports for two of the incidents indicated that the victim sustained injuries as a result of the molestation.