ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Man facing 14 charges including rape, aggravated child molestation.

By , dcrowder
Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17GndA_0iLV9Wlx00
Russell Todd Turner

Floyd County police have filed 14 charges against a 59-year-old man, ranging from rape to aggravated child molestation and sexual battery.

Russell Todd Turner of Lady Marion Drive in Rome was arrested Tuesday off Old Airport Road on felony charges of rape, two counts of aggravated child molestation, four counts of child molestation, two counts of aggravated sexual battery, and five counts of sexual battery against someone under the age of 16.

According to Floyd County Jail records and the arrest warrants, the crimes occurred between 2020 and Sept. 24 of this year.

At least one of the incidents occurred at a location on Ohio Drive.

Turner is also accused of offering money to the victim in exchange for sexual favors. The reports for two of the incidents indicated that the victim sustained injuries as a result of the molestation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rome News-Tribune

Rome News-Tribune

Rome, GA
2K+
Followers
612
Post
265K+
Views
ABOUT

Rome News-Tribune is the daily newspaper of Rome, Georgia. Begun originally as a weekly newspaper, the paper has survived several merges with other newspapers. Aside from several months during the Civil War, the paper has been published continuously since 1843. It is owned by Times Journal Inc. based in Marietta, Ga.

 https://www.northwestgeorgianews.com/rome/

Comments / 0

Community Policy