Soccer

Andrew Hughes back in Preston training ahead of West Brom match

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Preston boss Ryan Lowe expects to have defender Andrew Hughes available for the Sky Bet Championship match against West Brom.

Hughes missed the goalless draw against Sunderland on Saturday because of illness, but has returned to training.

Republic of Ireland midfielder Ali McCann and on loan Tottenham forward Troy Parrott both started on the bench following international duty, so could be back in contention.

Forward Mikey O’Neill has also stepped up his recovery from a slight abductor problem as he closes in on a return.

West Brom boss Steve Bruce is expecting a response from the home defeat by Swansea which extended their winless run to six league games.

Australian Tom Rogic came into the starting XI for his Albion debut, replacing Jayson Molumby, who was sent on during the second half.

Midfielder Okay Yokuslu and forward Karlan Grant are also options, while veteran defender Martin Kelly is still waiting his first appearance after arriving on deadline day.

Semi Ajayi (ankle), Daryl Dike (thigh), Kyle Bartley (hamstring) and Kean Bryan (knee) all continue their recovery.

