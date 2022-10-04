Read full article on original website
North Country man charged with felony offense in Denmark larceny investigation, State Police say
DENMARK- A North Country man is accused in a larceny investigation from last month, authorities say. Joseph D. Palladino, 31, of Carthage, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lowville) shortly before 6:00 p.m. Thursday. He is officially charged with one felony count of criminally possessing stolen property in the third-degree (property value > $3,000).
Pennsylvania Man Facing Aggravated D.W.I. charge following ATV accident
TOWN OF TURIN-A 48 year old Pennsylvania man is accused of Aggravated D.W.I. after an investigation into an ATV accident on Gomer Hill Road in the Town of Turin Friday evening. Lewis County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Brian R. Fox and charged him with one count each of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated and Driving While Intoxicated. Fox reportedly failed field sobriety tests on the scene and was transported to the Lewis County Public Safety Building where he registered a .18% Blood Alcohol Count. Fox was released with appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Turin Court at a later date.
Copenhagen man Accused of Disobeying Court Order
TOWN OF LOWVILLE- A 19 year old Copenhagen man is facing a Criminal Contempt charge following an alleged domestic incident Friday evening in the Town of Lowville. New York State Police from the Lowville Barracks charged Travis A. Roberts with one count of Criminal Contempt in the 2nd Degree-Disobeying Court Order, a Class A misdemeanor. Roberts was released with an appearance ticket and will answer the charge in the Town of Lowville Court at a later date.
Oswego man charged after police find 205 fentanyl-heroin packages, police say
Oswego, N.Y. - An Oswego man was arrested after police discovered heroin, fentanyl, and suboxone in his home Wednesday, police said. The City of Oswego Drug Task Force and the Oswego County Drug Task Force discovered 205 packages of combined heroin and fentanyl, along with five suboxone strips, according to a news release from the Oswego City Police Department. The man intended to sell the drugs, as stated in the release.
Watertown woman pleads guilty to bank fraud, faces possible 30-year sentence
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown woman has pleaded guilty to bank fraud, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Carrie Wetherell, 44, of Watertown, pled guilty to one count of bank fraud in connection to a scheme to withdraw and spend benefits of a deceased relative, the Attorney’s Office confirmed. The […]
Edwards man found guilty of drug & weapon possession
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A jury found an Edwards man guilty of possessing more than 10 grams of methamphetamine and an unregistered handgun. According to St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua, 29-year-old Caleb Serrano was convicted Thursday of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a weapon.
Man accused of driving drunk with children in vehicle
TOWN OF POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man is accused of driving drunk with children in the vehicle. State police said they found 52-year-old Joey D. Griffin of Russell unconscious in the driver’s seat of his vehicle late Tuesday morning at the Potsdam Walmart. Two children were in the vehicle, troopers said.
NYS lawmakers: Cicero man repeatedly arrested is a danger to himself, community
New York — State lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are weighing in on New York's bail laws, and how a Cicero man’s repeated arrests for a string of alleged crimes raises public safety concerns. 32 year-old Kevin Somers faces charges in Onondaga and Oswego counties after several arrests in the last few weeks.
Woman injured in alleged drunk driving crash
PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Colton man was charged with drunk driving after a passenger on his UTV suffered a skull fracture in a crash Wednesday. State police say 38-year-old Adam Whitman lost control of the vehicle shortly before 9 p.m. on Sylvan Falls Road in the town of Parishville, causing the UTV to overturn.
City Of Oswego Drug Task Force Makes Heroin/Fentanyl Arrest
OSWEGO – Yesterday afternoon, Wednesday, October 5, the City of Oswego Drug Task Force along with the Oswego County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on a residence in the city of Oswego. As a result of that search warrant, Adam L. Levea, age 42, of Oswego was...
Local contractor in Western Adirondacks accused of harassing, threatening another contractor: TOWPD
WEBB- A man from the Western Adirondacks is accused of harassment via an arrest warrant, authorities say. Charles C. Sauer III, 38, of Inlet, NY is formally charged with harassment in the second-degree. He was arrested Tuesday evening by the Town of Webb Police Department. Chief of Police Ron Johnston...
Canton man arrested on strangulation charges
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Canton man was arrested on charges related to an alleged physical domestic dispute, according to a press release from New York State Police. Quinton Lancto, 32, was allegedly involved in an argument with an individual in the town of Canton on October 1, in which he accused of placing his hands around the person’s neck, preventing them from being able to breathe, according to an initial investigation by police.
Route 11 reopened after Friday crash
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Route 11 south of Canton was reopened Friday evening, after being closed much of the afternoon by a collision. The crash, which happened at 1:15 PM, involved two SUVs and a pick-up truck. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation has determined Virginia...
Cicero woman, accused of killing friend in fiery DUI crash, jailed after checking herself into rehab
Syracuse, NY — A Syracuse woman, accused of driving under the influence of drugs in a fiery crash on Erie Boulevard East that killed her passenger, spent the weekend in jail after checking herself into rehab for continued drug use. Aeriel Freeman, 30, was surprised last week after a...
On the Lookout: Grand larceny at Destiny USA
NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police in North Syracuse are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for two people who are wanted for questioning involving a Grand Larceny investigation. Troopers say the two people in the photos below used a stolen credit card at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Store in the Destiny USA […]
Rensselaer Falls man arrested on 8 charges after domestic dispute
RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - A 32-year-old Rensselaer Falls man faces eight charges including criminal obstruction of breathing, child endangerment, and criminal contempt. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says Jordan Halladay was involved in a domestic dispute on Saturday on King Street. Halladay is accused of obstructing...
Fort Drum warns of increased noise, helicopter traffic, military activity
FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Military activity will be higher than usual starting next week in the North Country. Beginning October 11, the 10th Mountain Division will once again execute Moutain Peak, according to a press release from Fort Drum Public Affairs. Mountain Peak is considered to be one...
Human remains found in wooded area in Granby sent to medical examiner
Granby, N.Y. — Human remains were discovered in a wooded area off County Route 8 in the town of Granby on Sunday, police said. Authorities responded to call after a citizen found the body, Fulton Police Department Lt. Brandon Lanning said Tuesday. No foul play is suspected, he said.
Power goes out for hundreds in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A few hundred customers in the Watertown area were without power Friday morning. According to National Grid’s website by a little after 7 a.m., about 720 customers were without power in Watertown, with another 30 out in the town of Pamelia. According to reports,...
Couple sentenced for taking money from elderly relative
CONCORD, N.H. — A husband and wife have been sentenced to up to three years in prison after they were convicted of illegally taking nearly $50,000 from the man's elderly father, who suffered from dementia. Prosecutors said that Kile Madsen, 56, and Debora Madsen, 53, of Potsdam, New York,...
