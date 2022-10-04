ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Drum, NY

flackbroadcasting.com

North Country man charged with felony offense in Denmark larceny investigation, State Police say

DENMARK- A North Country man is accused in a larceny investigation from last month, authorities say. Joseph D. Palladino, 31, of Carthage, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lowville) shortly before 6:00 p.m. Thursday. He is officially charged with one felony count of criminally possessing stolen property in the third-degree (property value > $3,000).
DENMARK, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Pennsylvania Man Facing Aggravated D.W.I. charge following ATV accident

TOWN OF TURIN-A 48 year old Pennsylvania man is accused of Aggravated D.W.I. after an investigation into an ATV accident on Gomer Hill Road in the Town of Turin Friday evening. Lewis County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Brian R. Fox and charged him with one count each of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated and Driving While Intoxicated. Fox reportedly failed field sobriety tests on the scene and was transported to the Lewis County Public Safety Building where he registered a .18% Blood Alcohol Count. Fox was released with appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Turin Court at a later date.
TURIN, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Copenhagen man Accused of Disobeying Court Order

TOWN OF LOWVILLE- A 19 year old Copenhagen man is facing a Criminal Contempt charge following an alleged domestic incident Friday evening in the Town of Lowville. New York State Police from the Lowville Barracks charged Travis A. Roberts with one count of Criminal Contempt in the 2nd Degree-Disobeying Court Order, a Class A misdemeanor. Roberts was released with an appearance ticket and will answer the charge in the Town of Lowville Court at a later date.
LOWVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

Oswego man charged after police find 205 fentanyl-heroin packages, police say

Oswego, N.Y. - An Oswego man was arrested after police discovered heroin, fentanyl, and suboxone in his home Wednesday, police said. The City of Oswego Drug Task Force and the Oswego County Drug Task Force discovered 205 packages of combined heroin and fentanyl, along with five suboxone strips, according to a news release from the Oswego City Police Department. The man intended to sell the drugs, as stated in the release.
wwnytv.com

Edwards man found guilty of drug & weapon possession

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A jury found an Edwards man guilty of possessing more than 10 grams of methamphetamine and an unregistered handgun. According to St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua, 29-year-old Caleb Serrano was convicted Thursday of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a weapon.
EDWARDS, NY
wwnytv.com

Man accused of driving drunk with children in vehicle

TOWN OF POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man is accused of driving drunk with children in the vehicle. State police said they found 52-year-old Joey D. Griffin of Russell unconscious in the driver’s seat of his vehicle late Tuesday morning at the Potsdam Walmart. Two children were in the vehicle, troopers said.
POTSDAM, NY
wwnytv.com

Woman injured in alleged drunk driving crash

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Colton man was charged with drunk driving after a passenger on his UTV suffered a skull fracture in a crash Wednesday. State police say 38-year-old Adam Whitman lost control of the vehicle shortly before 9 p.m. on Sylvan Falls Road in the town of Parishville, causing the UTV to overturn.
COLTON, NY
informnny.com

Canton man arrested on strangulation charges

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Canton man was arrested on charges related to an alleged physical domestic dispute, according to a press release from New York State Police. Quinton Lancto, 32, was allegedly involved in an argument with an individual in the town of Canton on October 1, in which he accused of placing his hands around the person’s neck, preventing them from being able to breathe, according to an initial investigation by police.
CANTON, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wwnytv.com

Route 11 reopened after Friday crash

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Route 11 south of Canton was reopened Friday evening, after being closed much of the afternoon by a collision. The crash, which happened at 1:15 PM, involved two SUVs and a pick-up truck. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation has determined Virginia...
CANTON, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Grand larceny at Destiny USA

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police in North Syracuse are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for two people who are wanted for questioning involving a Grand Larceny investigation. Troopers say the two people in the photos below used a stolen credit card at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Store in the Destiny USA […]
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY
wwnytv.com

Rensselaer Falls man arrested on 8 charges after domestic dispute

RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - A 32-year-old Rensselaer Falls man faces eight charges including criminal obstruction of breathing, child endangerment, and criminal contempt. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says Jordan Halladay was involved in a domestic dispute on Saturday on King Street. Halladay is accused of obstructing...
RENSSELAER FALLS, NY
wwnytv.com

Power goes out for hundreds in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A few hundred customers in the Watertown area were without power Friday morning. According to National Grid’s website by a little after 7 a.m., about 720 customers were without power in Watertown, with another 30 out in the town of Pamelia. According to reports,...
WATERTOWN, NY

