BBC
Peterborough hospital death: Christian Hobbs, 17, needed transplant
A senior hospital doctor has told a coroner that a cardiologist was not available when an amateur boxer suffered a cardiac arrest, because it was a Bank Holiday. Christian Hobbs, 17, died suddenly at Peterborough City Hospital on Boxing Day 2017. An inquest has heard he had an undiagnosed heart...
BBC
Reece Radford: Man, 26, stabbed in Sheffield city centre dies
A 26-year-old man who was stabbed in Sheffield a week ago has died from his injuries. South Yorkshire Police said Reece Radford was attacked in the early hours of 29 September on Arundel Gate in the city centre and died on Tuesday. A post-mortem examination found he died from a...
BBC
Indonesia football disaster: Six face criminal charges over stadium crush
Six people, including police officers and organisers, are facing criminal charges over a football stadium crush that killed at least 131 people, Indonesia's police chief said. They will be charged with criminal negligence causing death, which carries a maximum sentence of five years. The disaster happened last week when police...
FIFA・
BBC
Chelsea v Man Utd kick-off time confirmed
The Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on Saturday, 22 October will kick off at 17:30 BST. The time has only been confirmed now after extensive talks involving both clubs, the Premier League and the Metropolitan Police. United’s ticket allocation for the game has been reduced to 2,370,...
BBC
Hillsborough: Home Office apologises over pathology review
The Home Office has apologised to the relatives of Hillsborough victims after they were not told a review into pathology failings was under way. A review into what went wrong with an original pathology report into the deaths of the 97 victims in the 1989 disaster was announced on Wednesday.
