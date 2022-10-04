ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Food Network

Where To Get Free Tacos on National Taco Day

Taco Tuesday happens every week. (Thank goodness.) But National Taco Day, which this year falls on Tuesday, October 4, comes only once a year. So for sure you’ll want to circle it in hot-sauce on your calendar. You’ll also want to mark the occasion in the only appropriate way:...
CNET

National Taco Day 2022: Taco Bell, Del Taco, Chevys Offer Tasty Deals

National Taco Day this year is on Tuesday, Oct. 4. That's right -- it's the ultimate Taco Tuesday. Wyoming-based chain Taco John's trademarked "Taco Tuesday" back in 1989, but that hasn't kept others from getting in on the action. Thousands of eateries and national chains will be celebrating National Taco Day, including Del Taco, Moe's Southwestern Grill and Taco Bell.
FanSided

Check out these National Taco Day deals!

We all are familiar with “Taco Tuesday.” And Tuesday October 4th is extra special because it’s National Taco Day. If you weren’t already planning on having tacos, this is your sign to change that. We recommend that you take advantage of some of these National Taco Day deals to celebrate the special day!
Thrillist

Everywhere You Can Pizza Deals for National Pizza Month

Last month featured both National Cheese Pizza Day and National Pepperoni Pizza Day. National Sausage Pizza Day lands in October. So, it almost seems gratuitous that there would be a National Pizza Month in October. Yet, here we are, with our pizza-eating faces in the midst of another pizza-themed holiday...
SPY

Taco Bell Is Celebrating National Taco Day With the Limited Return of the Taco Lover’s Pass

Today is National Taco Day, and Taco Bell is helping customers celebrate in a big way. On October 4, the fast food brand is offering Taco Bell Rewards members an opportunity to sign up for Taco Lover’s Pass, which allows you to claim a taco a day for 30 days exclusively through the Taco Bell app. Yes, you read that right — a taco daily, for an entire month! However, it’s important to act today because you can only sign up for the limited time pass for one day: October 4. With the Taco Lover’s Pass, rewards members are able to get...
S. F. Mori

Chipotle Mexican Grill Is A Fast Casual Restaurant

Chipotle Mexican Grill Restaurant(Image is author's) Mexican food has long been a favorite of many people living in the United States. With Mexico being on the southern border, Mexican restaurants have been plentiful throughout the United States.
Matt Revnew

California Pizza Kitchen Encouraging Customers to Not Eat Pizza in Bold Marketing Move

California Pizza Kitchen is recognized nationwide as one of the most successful pizza chains ever- but what they just announced is anything but pro-pizza. During National Pizza Month, California Pizza Kitchen will be rewarding customers for ordering anything but their California-style pizza. Members of the California Pizza Kitchen rewards program will be given a choice between a complimentary 7-inch BBQ chicken, traditional cheese pizza, or pepperoni pizza to be redeemed on their next visit.
CNET

Taco Bell Is Adding Beyond Meat Carne Asada to Its Menu

Taco Bell is trying out Beyond Meat this month: The plant-based protein will appear in Beyond Carne Asada Steak, available at a limited number of Taco Bel locations starting Oct. 13. It replicates the "taste and texture of marinated, grilled steak," Dariush Ajami, Beyond Meat's chief innovation officer, said in...
