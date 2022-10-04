Read full article on original website
Check out these National Taco Day deals!
We all are familiar with “Taco Tuesday.” And Tuesday October 4th is extra special because it’s National Taco Day. If you weren’t already planning on having tacos, this is your sign to change that. We recommend that you take advantage of some of these National Taco Day deals to celebrate the special day!
Taco Bell Is Celebrating National Taco Day With the Limited Return of the Taco Lover’s Pass
Today is National Taco Day, and Taco Bell is helping customers celebrate in a big way. On October 4, the fast food brand is offering Taco Bell Rewards members an opportunity to sign up for Taco Lover’s Pass, which allows you to claim a taco a day for 30 days exclusively through the Taco Bell app. Yes, you read that right — a taco daily, for an entire month! However, it’s important to act today because you can only sign up for the limited time pass for one day: October 4. With the Taco Lover’s Pass, rewards members are able to get...
Chipotle Mexican Grill Is A Fast Casual Restaurant
Chipotle Mexican Grill Restaurant(Image is author's) Mexican food has long been a favorite of many people living in the United States. With Mexico being on the southern border, Mexican restaurants have been plentiful throughout the United States.
Taco Bell is Bringing Back Popular $10 Taco Lover’s Pass - But You Can Only Buy It on National Taco Day
Could you eat 30 tacos for thirty days? The Taco Lover's Pass is the gift of tacos this October for National Taco Day. (Los Angeles, CA) - Taco Bell is offering a $10 pass that will allow fans to choose one of seven tacos a day for 30 consecutive days. The pass can be purchased through the app.
