WALA-TV FOX10
Goodwill launches new online thrift store
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Thrifters who flock to Goodwill stores will now be able to do more of their treasure hunting online. The 120-year-old nonprofit organization on Tuesday launched GoodwillFinds, a newly incorporated shopping venture that is making roughly 100,000 donated items available for purchase online and expanding Goodwill’s internet presence that until now had been limited to auction sites like ShopGoodwill.com or individual stores selling donations online via eBay and Amazon.
Bacon is Bill E’s business, and business is good
From the outside there’s a tendency to think: If you get the bacon right, the business will just take care of itself. Bill E. Stitt has been making killer bacon in Fairhope for years. Bacon that TasteofHome.com picked as the best bacon in Alabama. Bacon that food writer Scott Gold, “America’s Bacon Critic,” once ranked as one of the four best bacons in the nation. Bacon that chefs all over the central Gulf Coast use to add an explosive top note of flavor to already-rich dishes. Bacon that ships nationwide.
WALA-TV FOX10
Popular attraction, Bellingrath Gardens and Home has a brand new look
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A place many locals and tourists know and love is getting a makeover. Bellingrath Gardens and Home officially has a new look!. There was a room full of people waiting patiently inside the Magnolia Cafe to see the reveal of their new brand, along with a new logo.
Cremains of 13 people found in auctioned Alabama storage unit
A woman who won the contents of two abandoned storage units in Alabama ended up finding the cremated remains of more than a dozen people among the items inside.
WALA-TV FOX10
Bras Across the CAUSEway
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Bras Across the Causeway is happening this weekend. 5k, Fun Run, Family, Friends, Delicious Food provided by locally made Hall’s Sausage and Famous Cammie’s Old Dutch Ice Cream and Warm Waffles! Beverages, DJ, Local Celeb Matt McCoy!. All proceeds go directly to local patients fighting...
WALA-TV FOX10
October Events with City of Mobile Parks & Recreation
There are so many fun events coming up in October in Mobile! Jonni Nottingham with the City of Mobile’s Parks & Recreation Department joins Studio 10 with details on all the activities, from Movies in the Park to MOBTtober Fest. Anyone interested in becoming a vendor or any food...
WALA-TV FOX10
City of Semmes October Events
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - City of Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook and City Events Planner Elizabeth Lovelady joined us on Studio10 to talk about several fun October events. Below is information they provided about some of the events:. -Semmes Police Inaugural Ceremony will take place on October 14, 2022, at...
Cruisin’ the Coast lottery player wins $10,000
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – With Cruisin’ the Coast in full swing on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, one lucky lottery player claimed one of the top $10,000 prizes on the $2 Cruisin’ the Coast scratch-off game. The player purchased their winning ticket from Circle K on Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs. In honor of the […]
utv44.com
Carnival Ecstasy to set sail on last voyage out of Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — After 31 years of making memories and delivering incredible cruise vacations, Carnival Ecstasy will leave the Carnival fleet following its last voyage that is departing Mobile on Monday, Oct. 10. Carnival Ecstasy’s final voyage is a five-day sailing which includes visits to Cozumel and Progreso,...
‘Game changer for a lot of people’: Alabama resumes job fair for people with special needs
Tucker Mcgiven, as he moved around in a wheelchair inside the Mobile Civic Center on Wednesday, became excited when he saw one of his favorite amusement parks was looking for employees during a job fair. “I’ve been to OWA before,” said Mcgiven, 26, of Spanish Fort, about the Foley amusement...
More cremains returned to family after storage unit discovery
Another family has been reunited with the cremains of their loved one after the discovery of the ashes of 13 people in a storage unit sold in Mobile.
WALA-TV FOX10
Impact 100 Baldwin County offers women chance to make difference in community
(WALA) - Impact 100 Baldwin County is a community of women seeking to transform lives in Baldwin County by awarding high-impact, transformational grants to area nonprofits. Impact 100 provides an opportunity for women to make an incredible difference in their community and have fun while doing it. The organization, which...
WALA-TV FOX10
USO Running of the Bulls in downtown Pensacola
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Running of the Bulls is a 3k fun run in downtown Pensacola and benefits the local USO. October 8th at 9:00 am hosted by Seville Quarter the 11th annual Running of the Bulls Pensacola version. Registration link at http://Pensabulls.com. Email from the website with any question.
WALA-TV FOX10
4th Annual Grilled Cheese Meltdown
The 4th Annual Grilled Cheese Meltdown is coming up! This is largest and main fundraiser of the year for the Urban Emporium. The Urban Emporium is a non-profit retail incubator dedicated to the revitalization of retail in downtown Mobile. This grilled cheese competition has two categories which are restaurant and non-restaurant and three chances to win. There will be one restaurant and non-restaurant winner and a judge’s choice award!
mobilebaymag.com
4 Local Dishes To Try This Month
“Roosters is a fan favorite in Mobile, and they now have a new fan in me after eating their Hen House Burrito. Burritos are usually too heavy for me, but the roasted chicken and Spanish rice, along with chipotle cream, was the perfect mix. If you are looking for fresh and fast tacos or burritos in downtown Mobile, this is your stop!” – Tyler Flowers, Attorney, Cunningham Bounds, LLC.
WALA-TV FOX10
Law enforcement concerned about vaping in Daphne schools
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The Daphne Police Department is sending a warning to parents concerning vaping. They put that warning on Facebook Tuesday afternoon. And the Daphne Police Department is not just concerned with vapes containing nicotine, but they’re also seeing a growing trend of vapes containing THC. They...
WALA-TV FOX10
Crews begin tearing down Hollywood Theaters in McGowin Park
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Demolition is underway at the Hollywood Theaters at McGowin Park. Wrecking crews starting to tear down one side of the building Tuesday. Topgolf is set to take its place. Developers hope to start constructing the two-story building starting in December, with an opening date set for late 2023.
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you love seafood and you also happen to live in the state of Alabama, then this article is definitely for your because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you have never been to any of them before. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
Man shot while taking out trash in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man was shot Tuesday night while taking out his trash. Officials said officers responded to University Hospital after they received information about a shooting. Once they arrived, officers found that a man had been shot while taking out his trash. This happened at […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police: Man shoots wife, takes her to hospital
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police Investigators still trying to figure this one out. They say 52-year-old Larry Collins shot his wife during an argument, then took her to the hospital, before he disappeared. According to investigators, last Sunday, Collins and his wife were arguing over some of her Facebook posts,...
