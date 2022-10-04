Read full article on original website
How should journalists report on gun violence?
What is the role of journalism when it comes to gun violence? How do journalists advance public discussion about something that traumatizes marginalized communities again and again? What questions should scientists and journalists be asking, and how can they work respectfully with these communities?. Join MLK50: Justice Through Journalism at...
Moving beyond ‘Hispanic’ one page at a time
One of the best ways to explore culture is through reading. So with about two weeks left in what is designated as National Hispanic Heritage Month, we scoured the internet to compile this list, then added some personal picks from visuals director Andrea Morales. We think we found voices that...
No Shelter: Friendship shines at the Hub
NO SHELTER is a regular series from MLK50 housing reporter Jacob Steimer, interviewing Memphians who are unhoused. Although the numbers are difficult to track, the Community Alliance for the Homeless estimates that on a given night in 2021, about 200 people were unsheltered in Memphis/Shelby County. The regular Q&As will introduce readers to neighbors they may not talk to otherwise and, perhaps, create a path to improving the way the city cares for these vulnerable people. They are written with the belief that all people are created equal — whether or not they’re treated that way.
We all end up paying
We are coming out of a week where terrible, terrifying things happened in Memphis. I feel and understand the fear. Yet as a journalist, it’s important that I — and the MLK50 staff — process this mindfully through the prism of power and policy and inequity. I’ve...
Why Memphis workers should focus on the ‘Right-To-Work’ amendment in November
As the November general election nears, Shelby County residents will soon vote for several key leaders in local, state and federal positions, along with four proposed amendments to the Tennessee Constitution. Tennessee Constitutional Amendment 1, or the so-called “right-to-work” amendment, is the central focus of labor organizers this election season....
The art of storytelling
In my first week of journalism school, students were divided and put on different buses to explore various boroughs of New York. I ended up on the Bronx bus, which annoyed me; I was born and raised there. What, I thought, could I learn?. We got to the first neighborhood,...
Feeling neglected, Parkway Village residents try to rebuild after ‘white flight’￼
Debbie Patterson remembers how nice everything appeared outside her car window as she drove through Parkway Village with her family back in 1994. The library, the Mall of Memphis, the residential streets — they all looked modern and clean. She and her husband decided it would be a great place to move their young family.
‘A bold step for me’: local officials take stands against Tennessee’s strict abortion ban
This story has been republished with permission from Tennessee Lookout. Read the original story here. Knoxville City Councilwoman Lynne Fugate had never before supported a resolution directed to the state legislature, much less one about abortion. It’s up to citizens, not city leaders, to advocate before those elected representatives, she said.
How can criminal justice reformers keep the faith in the face of fear?
Not quite 24 hours have passed since Memphis was held hostage, or so it seemed, by a gunman who embarked on a citywide shooting spree that claimed four lives, injured three others and left most of us reeling. For the five hours between the first reports of the spree until...
Environmental groups urge Memphis utility to slow down decisions on energy future
This story has been republished with permission from Tennessee Lookout. Read the original story here. The Southern Alliance for Clean Energy late last week urged the utility provider Memphis, Light, Gas and Water to allow the public more than 30 days to review the recently released list of energy companies that could potentially replace the Tennessee Valley Authority as Memphis’s main energy provider.
Now Hiring: MLK50’s first development director
Our Memphis-based nonprofit newsroom is growing. We launched five years ago with just $3,000 donated by the founder’s friends and family. Today, we have more than six national and regional funders and a $1.2 million budget. The development director will be expected to lead the planning and implementation of...
MLK50: Justice Through Journalism is a nonprofit newsroom focused on poverty, power and public policy — issues about which Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. cared deeply.https://mlk50.com/
