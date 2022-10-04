ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle’s ‘Archetypes’ Podcast Returns With No Mention of Queen Elizabeth’s Death

By Mandi Kerr
 2 days ago

  • Meghan Markle’s Spotify podcast, Archetypes , returned on Oct. 4, 2022, after being paused due to Queen Elizabeth II’s death.
  • Titled “The Demystification of Dragon Lady,” the episode included guests comedian Margaret Cho and Lisa Ling.
  • The Oct. 4 episode included no message on Queen Elizabeth’s death.

Archetypes is back. Meghan Markle ’s Spotify podcast returned after a nearly month-long hiatus due to Queen Elizabeth II’s death . However, the Duchess of Sussex made no mention of it in the latest episode.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Archetypes Season 1 Episode 4: “The Demystification of Dragon Lady”]

Meghan Markle’s ‘Archetypes’ podcast returned on Oct. 4

An all-new episode of Archetypes began streaming on Oct. 4. Titled “The Demystification of Dragon Lady,” Meghan spoke with comedian Margaret Cho and Lisa Ling “about the archetypes that try to limit and define Asian women,” according to Spotify .

As in previous episodes of Archetypes , Meghan also shared personal stories. At one point, early on in the episode, she recalled going to a Korean spa with her mother, Doria Ragland , as a child growing up in Los Angeles, California.

“It’s a very humbling experience for a girl going through puberty because you enter a room with women from ages, nine, to maybe 90 all walking around naked,” she said before recalling how “all” she “wanted was a bathing suit.”

Meghan Markle didn’t include anything on Queen Elizabeth’s death

Between the conversations with Cho and Ling as well as sharing various personal anecdotes, Meghan made no mention of Queen Elizabeth’s death. Grandmother to her husband, Prince Harry, and Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, the queen died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96.

Updates on the status of Meghan’s podcast were shared via its Spotify page following Queen Elizabeth’s death. At one point, the page included a message saying the podcast “will be paused during the official mourning period for Her Majesty The Queen.”

Later, after Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on Sept. 19 and the royal family’s additional week of mourning, came another update. “Regularly scheduled episodes will resume Tuesday, October 4,” the podcast’s Spotify page read.

Meghan’s Archetypes podcast, which she executive produces, premiered on Aug. 23 , a little more than two weeks before the queen’s death. To kick off the podcast, she spoke with her friend, tennis legend Serena Williams. Subsequent episodes featured Mariah Carey and Mindy Kaling.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were on a trip to the U.K. and Germany when Queen Elizabeth died

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V9BIj_0iLV8l6B00
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Frank Augstein /Pool/AFP via Getty Images

When Queen Elizabeth died at her beloved Balmoral Castle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were on a whirlwind tour of the U.K. and Germany. They’d traveled from their home in Montecito, California, to attend charity events between Sept. 5 and 8.

What was supposed to be four days abroad became weeks. Harry and Meghan canceled their last appearance, attending the WellChild Awards in London, on Sept. 8.

Instead, they, along with other British royals, took part in events ahead of the queen’s funeral. They greeted well-wishers outside Windsor Castle during a rare appearance with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

On Sept. 19, Harry and Meghan attended the queen’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey , followed by a Windsor Castle committal service, and, finally, a private service for family.

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth Scolded Meghan Markle for Getting ‘Upset’ With a Wedding Caterer — Book

