I mean seriously who cheats that fishing other than the card game? Go Fish does not mean stuffing with as many big sinkers as you can.. what kind of person does that that is a classic sport for all professional tournaments he should pack his bags and go live under a bridge which is plenty of room because they had the homeless people move he will fit right in🐷🐭🐭🐭🐽🐭🐭🐭🐷.. I also would like to say congratulations to Steve and his partner that are the true winners
Shame on them. My heart goes out to their family members who had no clue. How embarrassing and humiliating it must be for them. It's hard be family sometimes.
run a metal detector over any fish at weigh in......until they come up with a new cheat
Related
Pair accused in fishing scandal won thousands of dollars, boat in string of wins
Videos show fishermen erupting after would-be tournament champs were accused of cheating by stuffing their walleye with lead weights
Watch: Angry mob of anglers assail cheaters in fishing tournament
Texas executes John Ramirez, whose pastor was allowed by SCOTUS to touch him and pray aloud as he died
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Another White Student Is In Trouble For Another ‘If I Was Black, I’d Be Picking Cotton’ Sign
Local Fox anchor fired after explicit tirade against female co-anchor
A fentanyl courier moving enough to kill millions got busted, then slipped the DEA
Protester expelled from Trump’s Ohio rally after waving banner blaming him for factory closure
IN THIS ARTICLE
Russian troops are releasing video on social media that reveal what's really going on behind the lines
Famous Bull Moose Killed in Fight with Even Bigger Bull
'Monster': Tennessee Fisherman Catch Enormous Blue Catfish, Throws it Back
Cedric the Entertainer hits Herschel Walker in new attack ad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Viral Video Showing What Happens to Horses During Hurricanes Shocks Viewers
‘Don’t worry! Shark attacks are so rare’ : Woman dismissed grandchildrens’ fears moments before shark attack
Hurricane Ian killed at least 125 people. Here are some of the victims
Ship captain allegedly drugged two students at sea, raped one of them
Uvalde school district fires officer after CNN identifies her as trooper under investigation for her response to massacre
Watch a Viral Video of a Fish with “Human Teeth” that was Caught in Mexico
Women who were under Russian occupation for six months speak out
“Unicorn” Elk With Antler Sticking Straight Out Of Its Forehead Spotted On Washington Trail Cam
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 55