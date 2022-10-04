ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 55

DONE WITH HEARTLESS POLICY
4d ago

I mean seriously who cheats that fishing other than the card game? Go Fish does not mean stuffing with as many big sinkers as you can.. what kind of person does that that is a classic sport for all professional tournaments he should pack his bags and go live under a bridge which is plenty of room because they had the homeless people move he will fit right in🐷🐭🐭🐭🐽🐭🐭🐭🐷.. I also would like to say congratulations to Steve and his partner that are the true winners

Reply(5)
6
Tia venable
3d ago

Shame on them. My heart goes out to their family members who had no clue. How embarrassing and humiliating it must be for them. It's hard be family sometimes.

Reply
5
guest
3d ago

run a metal detector over any fish at weigh in......until they come up with a new cheat

Reply(4)
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Fishing#Linus Outdoor#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Fishing Tournament#Cheaters
Outdoor Life

Famous Bull Moose Killed in Fight with Even Bigger Bull

Three women were walking a trail in the Chugach State Park during a rainy, foggy day on Sept. 20. Willow leaves were turning yellow, the air had grown chillier, and the moose rut was nearing its peak. The friends were going through thick forest when they found a dead bull moose lying atop another bull moose. They knew if there was a bear around there’d be a good chance it would become aggressive.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

‘Don’t worry! Shark attacks are so rare’ : Woman dismissed grandchildrens’ fears moments before shark attack

A woman vacationing on a South Carolina beach dismissed concerns from her grandchildren about sharks moments before one bit her. Fifty-five-year-old Karren Sites, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, travelled in mid-August to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, hoping to enjoy the last weeks of summer break with her grandchildren and her husband. But just a day after they had arrived in the resort city, Ms Sites became one of the rare victims of shark attacks. “It was a perfect day on the beach. We were swimming and my grandkids kept saying, “What if there [are] sharks?” Ms Sites told The Independent on Friday....
PITTSBURGH, PA
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
169K+
Post
990M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy