Tonight provides clear skies, with temperatures dropping quickly down into the lower 40s. Some 30s will be prevalent in the sheltered spots, as well as the WV mountains!. Thursday features sunshine and temperatures pushing into the upper 60s with some towards the west pushing into the low 70s with a southeast flow out ahead of our next system. It’s almost kind of hard to believe we may be above average for high temperatures! We will not see any rain to spoil your plans outside as we begin to see the fall colors setting up for a fantastic season!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO