Read full article on original website
Related
WVNT-TV
2022-23 Hunting & Trapping Seasons in West Virginia
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Hunting has long been thought of as a right of passage for some. A way to bring families together for others. Maybe just a way to enjoy mother nature in Appalachia in all her glory. Some West Virginia hunting seasons are already in session, but...
WVNT-TV
Animal believed to be locally extinct found in West Virginia park for first time in 20 years
HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (WBOY) — A native Appalachian animal that has experienced population declines so steep that it was believed to have been locally extinct in many parts of the mountain range has been found in a national park, the National Park Service (NPS) announced in a press release.
WVNT-TV
Just an average October day, finally, as we warm closer to the 70 degree mark today!
Thursday features sunshine and temps pushing into the upper 60s with some towards the west pushing into the low 70s! No rain to spoil your plans outside as we start to see the fall colors setting up for a fantastic year!. Friday a very weak cold front pushes into the...
WVNT-TV
Into the tundra – a freezing night lurking ahead for the region!
Tonight provides clear skies, with temperatures dropping quickly down into the lower 40s. Some 30s will be prevalent in the sheltered spots, as well as the WV mountains!. Thursday features sunshine and temperatures pushing into the upper 60s with some towards the west pushing into the low 70s with a southeast flow out ahead of our next system. It’s almost kind of hard to believe we may be above average for high temperatures! We will not see any rain to spoil your plans outside as we begin to see the fall colors setting up for a fantastic season!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNT-TV
Everybody ‘chill’: First freeze of the season looking increasingly likely
Tonight provides mostly clear skies, which will make for another cold night, as lows drop into the upper 30s again! Some patchy areas of frost in sheltered spots, along with over the mountains will be possible!. Wednesday we not only see sunshine but the lower to middle 60s return for...
WVNT-TV
Another clear, calm, and cool night ahead with a weak cold front coming Friday
Tonight features another calm night in the forecast where our afternoon clouds will clear out and we will be left with clear conditions tonight as high pressure continues to dominate our region! It will continue to be yet another cool night in the forecast where we get into the low to mid 40s with some areas potentially getting into the upper 30s.
Comments / 0