Hurricane Mills, TN

WVNT-TV

2022-23 Hunting & Trapping Seasons in West Virginia

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Hunting has long been thought of as a right of passage for some. A way to bring families together for others. Maybe just a way to enjoy mother nature in Appalachia in all her glory. Some West Virginia hunting seasons are already in session, but...
Into the tundra – a freezing night lurking ahead for the region!

Tonight provides clear skies, with temperatures dropping quickly down into the lower 40s. Some 30s will be prevalent in the sheltered spots, as well as the WV mountains!. Thursday features sunshine and temperatures pushing into the upper 60s with some towards the west pushing into the low 70s with a southeast flow out ahead of our next system. It’s almost kind of hard to believe we may be above average for high temperatures! We will not see any rain to spoil your plans outside as we begin to see the fall colors setting up for a fantastic season!
WVNT-TV

Another clear, calm, and cool night ahead with a weak cold front coming Friday

Tonight features another calm night in the forecast where our afternoon clouds will clear out and we will be left with clear conditions tonight as high pressure continues to dominate our region! It will continue to be yet another cool night in the forecast where we get into the low to mid 40s with some areas potentially getting into the upper 30s.
