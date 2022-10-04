Read full article on original website
PepsiCo wants to grow profits and shrink its carbon footprint. That requires the company to "go bigger" and "accelerate" climate action, a top sustainability exec says.
Insider spoke to Jim Andrew, PepsiCo's executive vice president and chief sustainability officer, on the sidelines of Climate Week NYC.
O-I's 2022 Sustainability Report Boasts Closed-Loop Glass Recycling Efficiencies
Container glass manufacturer O-I Glass demonstrated progress in recycled content, energy efficiency and glass circularity efforts in its 2022 Sustainability Report. The Ohio-based company boasted that its closed-loop recycling programs preserved more than 152,000 cubic meters of landfill space, 116,000 tons of raw materials and the energy equivalent to power 4,300 homes on an annual basis.
iAIRE Launches Patented Solar HVAC, Disrupting the Market with Cost Savings, Energy Efficiency
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Despite a large majority of Americans supporting solar technology, accessing high-quality, energy-saving resources remains out of reach for many consumers. iAIRE, a leading designer and manufacturer of customized solutions for cleaner air and reduced energy costs, is looking to change solar access with the launch of its patented Solar HVAC for homes and businesses across all industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005764/en/ iAIRE Solar HVAC (Photo: Business Wire)
6-Step Framework for Procurement to Drive Sustainability
When sustainability is taken seriously, companies focus on achieving a fine balance between business objectives and social and ethical obligations, and this results in benefits which are briefly explained below. ● Increases business opportunities as customers prefer to associate with companies that have “green” and “sustainable” products....
Gas Companies Are Promoting Hydrogen to Heat Homes. But the Science Isn’t on Their Side
Gas companies are promoting the fuel as a clean way to heat homes. But a new study says it doesn't make sense for the planet.
How long do residential energy storage batteries last?
In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of residential solar panels, and inverters. Here, we examine home batteries, how well they perform over time, and how long they last. Residential energy storage has become an increasingly popular feature of home solar. A recent...
Heat pumps can cut your energy costs by up to 90%. It’s not magic, just a smart use of the laws of physics
Heat pumps are becoming all the rage around a world that has to slash carbon emissions rapidly while cutting energy costs. In buildings, they replace space heating and water heating – and provide cooling as a bonus. A heat pump extracts heat from outside, concentrates it (using an electric compressor) to raise the temperature, and pumps the heat to where it is needed. Indeed, millions of Australian homes already have heat pumps in the form of refrigerators and reverse-cycle air conditioners bought for cooling. They can heat as well, and save a lot of money compared with other forms...
American utilities aren’t living up to their climate pledges, new report finds
A damning new report gives American electric utilities failing grades on addressing climate change. Instead of transitioning quickly to clean energy, according to the report, many utilities in the US are propping up aging coal plants and expanding polluting gas infrastructure. “These companies’ supposed climate commitments are mostly greenwashing,” says...
US battery storage specialist gets $100m funding
Moxion Power, the US developer of mobile energy storage products, has secured US$100 million in funding to scale up production at its first two domestic manufacturing facilities. The funding, which is being provided by investor Tamarack Global with participation from another investor Energy Impact Partners, will help the company meet...
LONGi helps PV to finance dairy farm’s asbestos roof renovation
Over a period of just four weeks, Berlin-based PV specialists Kintlein & Ose completed an 8500m² roof renovation on an industrial-scale German dairy farm in the Brandenburg village of Briesen, together with the installation of a 1.5 MW PV system deploying LONGi solar modules. As is often the case...
Rubbish reform: changes to waste management could slash emissions
Reforms to the way that societies collect and treat their waste could slash global emissions of planet-heating methane, a new report said Monday, noting that simple measures like composting were a climate solution "staring us in the face". Governments around the world have pledged to reduce emissions of methane (CH4)—which...
Sustainable solutions for the water sector
Visitors to WEFTEC 2022 exhibition can meet with Sulzer to see next-generation, sustainable engineering solutions for the complete water cycle. Available on Booth 3439 in Halls A-J from October 10-12 at The Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, water experts will be ready to discuss efficiency improvements for water and wastewater applications.
DOE calls for increased cybersecurity measures in preparation for rapid distributed energy growth
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) released a long-term evaluation of the cybersecurity considerations associated with distributed energy resources (DER), such as distributed solar, storage and other clean energy technologies, and the potential risks to the electric grid over the next ten years. The study finds that while a cyberattack on today’s DER systems would have a negligible impact on grid reliability depending on grid conditions and regional DER installation and integration, the projected growth and evolution in DER deployment could pose cybersecurity challenges for future electric power grid operations if cybersecurity is not taken into consideration. The report presents strategies that DER operators and electric power entities could undertake to make the grid more secure, as well as policy recommendations for decision-makers.
Reaching Sustainable Development With Space Tech For The Sake Of Our Planet’s Future
EOS Data Analytics and Greenpeace organized the webinar about practical applications of satellite imagery analytics for environmental monitoring, social initiatives, and sustainable agriculture. EOS Data Analytics, a global provider of AI-powered satellite imagery analytics, jointly with Greenpeace Global Mapping Hub, held a webinar on leveraging satellite-based technology and advanced imagery...
Pandora Expands Communications, Sustainability Departments
Pandora is adding to its global communications and sustainability departments, bringing in one new hire and promoting three company veterans. Pia Stoklund (pictured) has joined Pandora as vice president, employee communications and engagement, taking over from Christine Drud von Haffner. Her team will be responsible for global internal communications. Stoklund...
Construction’s energy crisis
Over 70% of construction companies have made changes to counter rising energy bills with 15% of these describing the change as ‘radical’ according to Ayming’s fourth International Innovation Barometer. The global survey of senior executives and R&D Directors also revealed that, as a reaction to these rising...
Report says many utilities are slow-walking clean energy goals
DENVER – A report released this week by the Sierra Club faults dozens of utilities that provide a major chunk of U.S. electric generation for failing to speed up their decarbonization efforts. “For the sake of our communities and planet, we must do everything in our power to create a clean, renewable electric grid by […] The post Report says many utilities are slow-walking clean energy goals appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
5 Ways to Lower Your Energy Bill
The US Energy Information Administration shared that the average monthly energy bill is $117.46 a month. Fluctuating energy costs can drastically affect your personal finances. You can save money on your energy bills by implementing money-saving strategies. Keep reading to learn five foolproof ways to save money and lower your...
Clean energy grant awarded to U.Va. research team by U.S. Energy Secretary
The U.S. Energy Secretary awarded a University research team a $3.7 million grant last month in order to conduct research about improving and streamlining clean energy. The use of dirty energy including oil, coal and gas, is contributing to land degradation, water pollution, increases in emissions and global warming. Given the current state of rising temperatures and the increasing levels of pollution, there is an apparent need to establish a cleaner energy source.
National Grid initiative aims to support Mass. customers during high-cost winter months
National Grid is helping its Massachusetts customers tackle the rising costs of electricity and heating this winter via the company’s Winter Customer Savings Initiative. “We want to do everything we can to help our customers ... Read More » The post National Grid initiative aims to support Mass. customers during high-cost winter months appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
