Hurricane Mills, TN

Comments / 0

The Guardian

Loretta Lynn obituary

Country music has sometimes been described as the authentic blue collar voice of the American south. In the past half-century no singer and songwriter did more to justify that claim than Loretta Lynn, who has died aged 90. In the words of the music historian Bill Malone, Lynn’s songs “spoke for working-class women in a way no ardent feminist could ever do”.
CELEBRITIES
People

Loretta Lynn's Life in Photos

Take a look back at the outspoken trailblazer's legendary career Loretta Lynn Is Born It sounds like a fable: Loretta Lynn was born in humble beginnings, in a log cabin in the coal-mining town of Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, on April 14, 1932. She was the second of eight children born into the coal industry, a hard-earned living she'd later immortalize in her music. "When I was growing up with my sisters and brothers, we all sang and rocked the babies to sleep,...
CELEBRITIES
The List

Loretta Lynn Had Reportedly Been Planning Her Funeral For Quite Some Time

The legendary country singer Loretta Lynn, who had an incredible career that spanned decades, has died (via CNN). She was 90 years old. The news was announced by her children. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," they said (via NPR).
MUSIC
The List

The Heartbreaking Death Of Loretta Lynn

Country music icon Loretta Lynn has died at the age of 90, via the Washington Post. In a statement to the Associated Press, Lynn's family said: "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills."
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

10 Essential Loretta Lynn Collaborations

Billboard looks at some of Loretta Lynn's top collaborations, with Conway Twitty, Ernest Tubb and Jack White. Over the course of her over six decades in music, artist and songwriter Loretta Lynn broke barriers and earned nearly every accolade imaginable, with her autobiographical songs such as her signature "The Coal Miner's Daughter," "One's On the Way," and "Fist City," as well as more progressive songs including "The Pill" and "Rated 'X'." She was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988, received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2003, was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2008, earned a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010, and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Loretta Lynn, First Lady of Country Music, Dies at 90

Loretta Lynn, one of country music's most indelible icons, died Tuesday at her Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, home. She was 90. Lynn's family confirmed the passing of their "precious mom" with a statement to "Extra" that reassured fans she had "passed peacefully in her sleep." Lynn was a rare musician whose...
HURRICANE MILLS, TN
Distractify

Country Music Legend Loretta Lynn Passed Away at 90 Years Old

There are few artists in country music who can claim to have had as much of an impact as Loretta Lynn did. Over the course of the last six decades, Loretta endeared herself to country fans worldwide through hits such as "I'm a Honky Tonk Girl" and "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin." She created and furthered a unique sound that has been replicated time and time again by contemporary acts in the genre.
CELEBRITIES
95.3 The Bear

ABOUT

95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

