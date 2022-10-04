Read full article on original website
The Cherokeean Herald
All around Cherokee County this weekend
Looking for fun stuff to do this weekend? Check out these events planned Oct. 8-9 in Cherokee County:. TROUP – Local residents will commemorate the city’s 150th anniversary of founding with a day-long celebration Saturday featuring a number of Sesquicentennial events, starting with a 10 a.m. parade. Food trucks and other vendors will be on hand, while a car/truck/tractor show is planned, as is a Kidzone at the First United Methodist Church lawn. Musical entertainment will be provided by the Tuxedo Cats, Shake, Rattle & Roll and other local musicians. Additionally, the Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library will host the “Troup Historical Display” from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.
The Cherokeean Herald
Burn ban reminder for Cherokee County
Local officials are reminding Cherokee County residents that a burn ban remains in effect, adopted Sept. 30 by the Cherokee County Commissioners’ Court for a 90-day period.
The Cherokeean Herald
BOIL WATER NOTICE RESCINDED / CANCELLED October 08, 2022
On OCTOBER 7, 2022, The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the Craft-Turney Water Supply Corporation, Public Water Supply System #0370016, to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
The Cherokeean Herald
Patsy Hughes
Patsy Hughes, 81, passed away at Arbors Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Rusk, Texas. Services for Patsy will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Rusk with Pastor Kevin Gentry officiating. Burial will follow at Salem Cemetery. A visitation will be on Friday, October 7, 2022 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Wallace Thompson Funeral Home in Rusk.
The Cherokeean Herald
City of Wells issues boil water notice Oct. 6
Due to WATER MAIN BREAK, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required our water system, CITY OF WELLS ID# 0370004, to notify customers of the need to boil their water before consumption. The only structures effective by this water line break are listed below:. All customers living past...
