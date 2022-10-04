Looking for fun stuff to do this weekend? Check out these events planned Oct. 8-9 in Cherokee County:. TROUP – Local residents will commemorate the city’s 150th anniversary of founding with a day-long celebration Saturday featuring a number of Sesquicentennial events, starting with a 10 a.m. parade. Food trucks and other vendors will be on hand, while a car/truck/tractor show is planned, as is a Kidzone at the First United Methodist Church lawn. Musical entertainment will be provided by the Tuxedo Cats, Shake, Rattle & Roll and other local musicians. Additionally, the Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library will host the “Troup Historical Display” from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO