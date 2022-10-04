ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House unveils artificial intelligence 'Bill of Rights' to shield users from algorithms

By Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter
Washington Examiner
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

White House releases ‘AI Bill of Rights’ blueprint

The White House is urging technology companies to develop artificial intelligence (AI) systems with options for users to opt out of using them and with discrimination protections in mind, according to a blueprint for an “AI Bill of Rights” the administration released Tuesday. The blueprint lays out five...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

White House: All options are 'on the table' for countering OPEC+ cuts

The White House's National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said Thursday that the Biden administration is weighing options to extend drops in domestic gas prices, even in light of the recently announced daily production cuts by OPEC+. Deese told reporters traveling with President Joe Biden to New York that while...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne White House#Science And Technology#Politics Federal#Ostp
The Associated Press

Ex-Oath Keeper: Group leader claimed Secret Service contact

WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes told a member of the extremist group before the 2020 election that he had a contact in the Secret Service, a witness testified Thursday in Rhodes’ Capitol riot trial. John Zimmerman, who was part of the North Carolina chapter, told jurors that Rhodes claimed to have a Secret Service agent’s number and to have spoken with the agent about the logistics of a September 2020 rally that then-President Donald Trump held in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The claim came on the third day of testimony in the case against Rhodes and four others charged with seditious conspiracy for what authorities have described as a detailed, drawn-out plot to stop the transfer of power from Trump to Democrat Joe Biden, who won the election. Zimmerman could not say for sure that Rhodes was speaking to someone with the Secret Service — only that Rhodes told him he was — and it was not clear what they were discussing. Zimmerman said Rhodes wanted to find out the “parameters” that the Oath Keepers could operate under during the election-year rally.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
White House
Washington Examiner

Liz Cheney will sleep well at night

"You know, it’s not such a great job. It’s not at all what it is cracked up to be." These are words of wisdom given to me in confidence by several current and former members of Congress . Though not one of those I spoke to on this topic, Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) offers a case in point. Hurd decided not to run for reelection because he realized he could make a far greater difference outside of Congress. So for many politicians on the Hill, their ability to get anything done is limited.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

Suddenly, Democrats aren’t concerned about the 25th Amendment

It might be hard to believe given the Biden presidency, but at one time, Democrats were allegedly significantly concerned about the mental health of the president of the United States. During Donald Trump’s time at the White House, Democrats claimed he was unstable and a threat to national security. Allegedly, his irrational behavior and incoherent ramblings were proof he couldn’t perform his presidential duties. Rumors began that Democrats would try to use the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

FBI agents believe there is enough evidence to charge Hunter Biden: Report

The federal agents investigating Hunter Biden believe that they have unearthed enough evidence to charge President Joe Biden’s son with crimes related to tax fraud and lying during his purchase of a handgun, according to a new report. The FBI agents handling the criminal inquiry concluded months ago that...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

DOJ reveals Trump records seized from Mar-a-Lago that may be privileged

The Department of Justice says FBI agents seized numerous boxes containing potentially privileged records belonging to former President Donald Trump during the raid of Mar-a-Lago, arguing those documents were then separated from the bureau’s criminal investigators. The revelation was contained within a newly unsealed late August filing by the...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Biden faces GOP heat for reported deal to lift sanctions on Venezuelan oil

Republicans took aim at President Joe Biden following reports that he is considering providing significant sanctions relief to Venezuela’s government in order to allow Chevron to resume pumping oil there, clearing the way for the resumption of crude exports to the West. According to the proposed deal, reported by...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Kamala Harris' prejudice could dissuade people from seeking needed hurricane aid

Vice President Kamala Harris has repeatedly shown that she is prejudiced against people based on their skin color. She showed this when she instantly embraced the charge that a "hate crime" had been committed against Jussie Smollett and called it a "modern-day lynching" — because sure, of course white people would do such a thing, wearing their MAGA hats and all in downtown Chicago at 2 a.m.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Biden continues his economic assault on the states

In an effort to boost its policies and chart a path to the future ahead of the November midterm elections, the White House released the Biden-Harris Economic Blueprint. The 58-page document showcases a five-part plan that will build on “historic legislative successes” and “executive actions” that the administration claims have rebuilt the economy “now and for years ahead.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Consumer Reports.org

Consumer Reports and Aspen Institute Reveal Consumer Attitudes Towards Cybersecurity and Online Privacy

WASHINGTON, DC – Marking the start of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Consumer Reports (CR) and Aspen Digital, a program of the Aspen Institute, today released the Consumer Cyber Readiness Report. The new report reveals progress in consumer behaviors that enhance cybersecurity, and highlights where continued progress is needed. The findings...
INTERNET
Washington Examiner

Wokeism threatens to destroy America's foundation. We must not let it

In an October 2020 speech , French President Emmanuel Macron identified an existential threat he claimed was stirring up division among citizens and undermining the country’s cultural heritage. “Certain social science theories entirely imported from the United States” were to blame, he said. Then-French Minister of Education...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy