White House unveils artificial intelligence 'Bill of Rights' to shield users from algorithms

protocol.com
White House AI Bill of Rights lacks specific recommendations for AI rules
It was a year in the making, but people eagerly anticipating the White House Bill of Rights for AI will have to continue waiting for concrete recommendations for future AI policy or restrictions. Instead, the document unveiled today by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy is legally...
Washington Examiner
Biden administration receives new pushback on military vaccine mandates
President Joe Biden is facing calls to alter his pandemic policies after publicly thanking a Coast Guard member who is set to be kicked out of the military over his refusal to get vaccinated. With the Army National Guard falling short of its recruitment goal and the Pentagon widely refusing...
White House releases ‘AI Bill of Rights’ blueprint
The White House is urging technology companies to develop artificial intelligence (AI) systems with options for users to opt out of using them and with discrimination protections in mind, according to a blueprint for an “AI Bill of Rights” the administration released Tuesday. The blueprint lays out five...
Washington Examiner
White House: All options are 'on the table' for countering OPEC+ cuts
The White House's National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said Thursday that the Biden administration is weighing options to extend drops in domestic gas prices, even in light of the recently announced daily production cuts by OPEC+. Deese told reporters traveling with President Joe Biden to New York that while...
Washington Examiner
Justice Department scores win against Trump in Mar-a-Lago raid case on special master appeal
An appeals court has granted the Justice Department’s request to speed up its appeal of the appointment of the special master examining the documents obtained during the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. Trump opposed the DOJ’s efforts to expedite its circuit court appeal, with the...
Ex-Oath Keeper: Group leader claimed Secret Service contact
WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes told a member of the extremist group before the 2020 election that he had a contact in the Secret Service, a witness testified Thursday in Rhodes’ Capitol riot trial. John Zimmerman, who was part of the North Carolina chapter, told jurors that Rhodes claimed to have a Secret Service agent’s number and to have spoken with the agent about the logistics of a September 2020 rally that then-President Donald Trump held in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The claim came on the third day of testimony in the case against Rhodes and four others charged with seditious conspiracy for what authorities have described as a detailed, drawn-out plot to stop the transfer of power from Trump to Democrat Joe Biden, who won the election. Zimmerman could not say for sure that Rhodes was speaking to someone with the Secret Service — only that Rhodes told him he was — and it was not clear what they were discussing. Zimmerman said Rhodes wanted to find out the “parameters” that the Oath Keepers could operate under during the election-year rally.
Washington Examiner
Biden's plan to cut gas prices ahead of the midterm elections will backfire
Gas prices are on the rise nationally with just weeks until the midterm elections. President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies, fearing political fallout, are starting to panic — and are now reportedly considering a drastic policy response that would actually make everything worse. “White House officials have asked...
Washington Examiner
The American Medical Association wants you to stop questioning gender ideology — or else
When the Left derides “ disinformation ” as a threat, they’re making a confession. They are, in effect, admitting that ideas and opinions that run counter to the preferred establishment narrative are a threat to their control and that they will go to extraordinary lengths to stamp them out.
Washington Examiner
Liz Cheney will sleep well at night
"You know, it’s not such a great job. It’s not at all what it is cracked up to be." These are words of wisdom given to me in confidence by several current and former members of Congress . Though not one of those I spoke to on this topic, Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) offers a case in point. Hurd decided not to run for reelection because he realized he could make a far greater difference outside of Congress. So for many politicians on the Hill, their ability to get anything done is limited.
Washington Examiner
Suddenly, Democrats aren’t concerned about the 25th Amendment
It might be hard to believe given the Biden presidency, but at one time, Democrats were allegedly significantly concerned about the mental health of the president of the United States. During Donald Trump’s time at the White House, Democrats claimed he was unstable and a threat to national security. Allegedly, his irrational behavior and incoherent ramblings were proof he couldn’t perform his presidential duties. Rumors began that Democrats would try to use the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.
Washington Examiner
FBI agents believe there is enough evidence to charge Hunter Biden: Report
The federal agents investigating Hunter Biden believe that they have unearthed enough evidence to charge President Joe Biden’s son with crimes related to tax fraud and lying during his purchase of a handgun, according to a new report. The FBI agents handling the criminal inquiry concluded months ago that...
Washington Examiner
Trump calls on Supreme Court to block DOJ from using classified docs found at Mar-a-Lago
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump called upon the Supreme Court to reverse an appeals court ruling that reversed a lower court ruling allowing for a special master to review allegedly classified documents seized at Mar-a-Lago. Last month, an appeals court panel for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the...
Washington Examiner
DOJ reveals Trump records seized from Mar-a-Lago that may be privileged
The Department of Justice says FBI agents seized numerous boxes containing potentially privileged records belonging to former President Donald Trump during the raid of Mar-a-Lago, arguing those documents were then separated from the bureau’s criminal investigators. The revelation was contained within a newly unsealed late August filing by the...
US government sent more than $28M to Chinese entities for research, Stefanik-requested GAO study finds
A study requested by top House Republicans found that the U.S. government sent more than $28 million to Chinese entities for research and other development between 2015 and 2021.
Washington Examiner
Biden faces GOP heat for reported deal to lift sanctions on Venezuelan oil
Republicans took aim at President Joe Biden following reports that he is considering providing significant sanctions relief to Venezuela’s government in order to allow Chevron to resume pumping oil there, clearing the way for the resumption of crude exports to the West. According to the proposed deal, reported by...
Washington Examiner
Kamala Harris' prejudice could dissuade people from seeking needed hurricane aid
Vice President Kamala Harris has repeatedly shown that she is prejudiced against people based on their skin color. She showed this when she instantly embraced the charge that a "hate crime" had been committed against Jussie Smollett and called it a "modern-day lynching" — because sure, of course white people would do such a thing, wearing their MAGA hats and all in downtown Chicago at 2 a.m.
Washington Examiner
Biden continues his economic assault on the states
In an effort to boost its policies and chart a path to the future ahead of the November midterm elections, the White House released the Biden-Harris Economic Blueprint. The 58-page document showcases a five-part plan that will build on “historic legislative successes” and “executive actions” that the administration claims have rebuilt the economy “now and for years ahead.”
Consumer Reports.org
Consumer Reports and Aspen Institute Reveal Consumer Attitudes Towards Cybersecurity and Online Privacy
WASHINGTON, DC – Marking the start of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Consumer Reports (CR) and Aspen Digital, a program of the Aspen Institute, today released the Consumer Cyber Readiness Report. The new report reveals progress in consumer behaviors that enhance cybersecurity, and highlights where continued progress is needed. The findings...
Washington Examiner
House GOP demands investigation into Chinese ties to top US nuclear and weapons site
House Republicans are calling on the Biden administration to investigate the Chinese government’s economic espionage efforts at U.S. research labs following a damning report about Beijing’s apparent extensive efforts at the Los Alamos National Laboratory. The Republicans wrote to “express our serious concerns” about a new report seeming...
Washington Examiner
Wokeism threatens to destroy America's foundation. We must not let it
In an October 2020 speech , French President Emmanuel Macron identified an existential threat he claimed was stirring up division among citizens and undermining the country’s cultural heritage. “Certain social science theories entirely imported from the United States” were to blame, he said. Then-French Minister of Education...
