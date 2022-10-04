ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Kansas City Beacon

A ‘rubber stamp’ or a ‘rare commodity’? Independence school board nearly always agrees

When boards have brief discussions, vote in concert and communicate a unified message, it can create mistrust among members of the public who don’t get a window into board members’ reasoning as they make decisions.  The post A ‘rubber stamp’ or a ‘rare commodity’? Independence school board nearly always agrees appeared first on The Beacon.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
City
Horton, KS
Local
Kansas Society
Kansas City, MO
Society
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Horton, MO
City
Kansas City, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
kansascitymag.com

Inside Kansas City’s 8 most haunted places

The Odd Fellows compound in Liberty has a long-running reputation for being haunted. This chapter of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows goes back to the early twentieth century and was built to provide care for its members, widows and orphans on what was then a two hundred and forty-acre farm in Liberty.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faith#Lord Jesus Christ#City Attorney
fox4kc.com

The great gumbo battle is on at KC’s first Gumbo Festival

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Prospect KC is hosting its first Gumbo Festival this Sunday, October 9, in the historic 18th and Vine District. Teams will battle it out to bring home the first-place prize. Hear from Chef Shanita McAfee Bryant who shares the organizations mission and more on what you can expect at this year‘s gumbo festival.
KANSAS CITY, MO
inkansascity.com

IN the Know: Businesses That Opened in Kansas City in September

We’re all about local at IN Kansas City, and the local business scene is constantly changing and evolving. Whether you’re searching for a new restaurant to try, a place to update your wardrobe, a spot to find home decor or artwork, or a nightlife experience, we’ve got the latest on what’s new in the Kansas City metro.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
gardnernews.com

City of Gardner cancels Grand Slam event

The city decided this last week to cancel its annual Grand Slam Beer, Wine, and Spirits Fest at Celebration Park scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8. Several of their available vendors could not commit to the event due to staffing issues, they said. The city said they couldn’t provide the experience...
GARDNER, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy