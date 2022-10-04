Read full article on original website
pv-magazine-usa.com
Endurans Solar expands production of Made-in-America solar backsheets
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022 brings new emphasis on American-made products that support the transition to clean energy. The IRA includes over $60 billion for domestic manufacturing across the clean energy supply chain, as the country seeks to source from within to support its own supply chain. The U.S.- made solar supply chain is lacking in some core components, including backsheets. However, Endurans Solar is one U.S.-based manufacturer, and the company recently announced plans to expand production.
TechCrunch
Wireless power company Emrod beams 550 W across an Airbus warehouse
For lazy people charging their phones — including yours truly — a wireless charging pad is nice to have. For people on remote islands, wireless power could be transformative. Same with space-based solar power, a proposed type of power plant that relies on wireless power transfer to beam energy from orbiting solar panels down to Earth.
CNBC
How John Deere plans to build a world of fully autonomous farming by 2030
Deere & Co., well known for its green and yellow tractors, bulldozers and lawnmowers, has spent nearly two decades investing in technology and robotics. That has culminated with a fully autonomous version of the 8R farm tractor that does not require someone to be behind the wheel. However, while Deere...
retrofitmagazine.com
Air Conditioners Meet Jan. 1 DOE Efficiency Standards
Johnson Controls has launched a new line of 14.3 SEER2 residential air conditioners designed to meet the upcoming Department of Energy efficiency standards that go into effect Jan. 1, 2023. The redesigned air conditioners are available in 1.5 to 5 tons and feature aluminum alloy micro-channel coils to ensure maximum energy efficiency and durability at an entry-level price point. The new product line is available for YORK, Luxaire, Coleman, Champion, Fraser-Johnston, Guardian and Evcon brands.
PV Tech
LONGi helps PV to finance dairy farm’s asbestos roof renovation
Over a period of just four weeks, Berlin-based PV specialists Kintlein & Ose completed an 8500m² roof renovation on an industrial-scale German dairy farm in the Brandenburg village of Briesen, together with the installation of a 1.5 MW PV system deploying LONGi solar modules. As is often the case...
Aderant Launches Milana, Next-Generation Cloud Docketing Solution
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Today, Aderant announces the launch of Milana, a revolutionary new cloud docketing solution which combines the best of CompuLaw, including its industry-leading court rules, with the rich feature set of American LegalNet (ALN) solutions to create a best-of-both-worlds cloud product. Milana, which means “mix” or “bring together” in Hindi, is the culmination of 10 months of development since Aderant acquired ALN in January 2022. Milana introduces a new standard of litigation docketing, offering an easy-to-use cloud-based solution that will continue to lead the market and drive innovation with the ongoing rollout of new features and functionality immediately available to end-users. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005162/en/ Aderant’s Milana cloud docketing solution provides interactive dashboards for stakeholders with a holistic view of litigation activity firmwide. (Graphic: Business Wire)
ship-technology.com
Port optimisation through trade and technology
Efforts are being made to establish digitalisation in port operations, significant progress has been made in the Saudi region. At the Saudi Maritime Congress 2022 in September, panelists discussed port facilities and services which optimised port calls and overcame congestion, while also considering sustainability and the environment in these developments.
worldlandscapearchitect.com
SLA to Senior Associates – Integrated Transport Projects | Melbourne, Australia | ASPECT Studios
We are seeking Senior to Senior Associate level Landscape Architects, Urban Designers or Architects to join our Melbourne team. ASPECT Studios ventured into city shaping, sustainable, public, and active transport projects a number of years go. The Caulfield to Dandenong Level Crossing Removal Project was one of the first in Australia to deliver significant local community benefits.
csengineermag.com
Sustainable solutions for the water sector
Visitors to WEFTEC 2022 exhibition can meet with Sulzer to see next-generation, sustainable engineering solutions for the complete water cycle. Available on Booth 3439 in Halls A-J from October 10-12 at The Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, water experts will be ready to discuss efficiency improvements for water and wastewater applications.
Recycling Today
eLoop to use AI-based technology for recycling flat panel displays
Electronics recycler eLoop, Export, Pennsylvania, will offer the industry what it says is the first fully automated artificial intelligence (AI) robotic processing system in the U.S. to recycle the valuable materials found inside end-of-life flat panel televisions and monitors, or flat panel displays (FPDs). The new FPD Pro machine, supplied...
constructiondive.com
Modular use increases in life sciences construction: CRB report
An increased emphasis on housing multiple, complex manufacturing processes in the same building is fueling an increase in modularization in life science construction, according to a report from life science construction specialist CRB. The survey from Kansas City, Missouri-based CRB gathered responses from nearly 500 life science industry leaders. The...
accessinternational.media
Hybrid and fleet management launches from Bronto
Bronto Skylift will launch a new hybrid system at Bauma for its truck mounts. The new lithium battery-powered Hybrid Pack is designed to be a simple and cost-effective way of making large truck mounts hybrid, said the company, allowing the equipment to be operated emission-free and noise-free. It represents a...
deseret.com
‘The future is here’: Intermountain launches drone delivery service, first of its kind in the West
Using a couple of taps on your smartphone to deploy a computer-controlled electric aircraft to whisk through the sky and drop needed supplies in your front yard is no longer a distant sci-fi fantasy. On Tuesday, health services giant Intermountain Healthcare and San Francisco-based delivery drone innovator Zipline declared the...
altenergymag.com
Paired Power Unveils New Solar Canopy for Fast, Modular EV Charging
With recent reports indicating the United States needs 20 times more electric vehicle (EV) charging stations than what's available today, Paired Power announced the launch of its new, transportable solar canopy, PairTree, with built-in EV charging capabilities. With its modular, fast-install design, PairTree can be utilized with or without grid connection and gives customers quick and convenient access to the infinite renewable energy of the sun without the costly construction and infrastructure requirements of traditional solar canopy installations.
marinelink.com
Canadian Coast Guard to Test Biodiesel, Build Hybrid-electric Vessel
The Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) announced a pair of initiatives aimed at reducing its greenhouse gas emissions, including the start of a biodiesel testing project and the launch of the next phase in the construction of the Government of Canada’s first hybrid electric vessel. Earlier this month, following the...
Aviation International News
Airbus Sees Full Recovery of Aircraft Services Market In 2023
Airbus expects the services market to recover to pre-pandemic levels next year and to more than double in value over the next 20 years, from $95 billion today to over $230 billion in 2041, according to the company’s latest Global Services Forecast (GSF). As a result, the number of people working in aviation will increase by two million over the period, the European aerospace group said on Thursday.
consumergoods.com
Del Monte Invests In Blockchain Startup To Support Traceability and Tracking
Del Monte Produce has invested in blockchain startup technology with a view to improving food safety, tracking, and traceability across their products and services. The fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables company invested a 39 percent stake in Jordanian and UK-based startup, Decapolis. Using QR codes and blockchain technology, Decapolis' solution aims to provide insight into every stage of production, from planting to purchase.
constructiontechnology.media
Perkins highlighting engines, batteries at Bauma
Perkins will present its wide range of technologies for helping OEMs transform the sustainability of high-performing jobsites at its stand in hall A4.336 at Bauma 2022 in Munich, Germany. “As the industry enters the energy transition away from carbon, our range of innovations shows how we’re helping customers improve jobsite...
electrek.co
EcoFlow Delta 2: Crazy recharge times and huge power in a portable power station [Video]
Portable power stations are becoming more than just a battery – they are appliances that can augment a home. Beyond camping trips, they can help keep the lights on in emergencies, keep computer essentials on when the power goes out, and power backyard activities. The EcoFlow DELTA 2 combines crazy-fast recharge times with huge power output and long life thanks to LFP batteries. And at $999 is priced right in line with the competition. Be sure to hit the video below to check it out.
