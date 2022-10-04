ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Memphis Grizzlies rookie Kenneth Lofton Jr. is connected to Bill Russell

Kenneth Lofton Jr.’s name will soon be the answer to what may become a popular sports trivia question. Lofton is one of the last players in the NBA who will wear the No. 6. The NBA announced in August that the jersey will be retired retired throughout the league in honor of basketball and civil rights pioneer Bill Russell. Players currently wearing the number are grandfathered into the number.
‘That’s who he is’: Tom Thibodeau gushes over Jalen Brunson after Knicks debut

Jalen Brunson hasn’t played better in his career than when he lit up the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns for the Dallas Mavericks in the 2022 postseason. The southpaw out of Villanova averaged 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.7 dimes in the playoffs, and the New York Knicks rewarded him with a four-year $104 million contract in hopes that he would sustain this level of play. And Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has utmost confidence in Brunson’s ability to keep it up.
A Jae Crowder deal to the Cleveland Cavaliers would seemingly include Cedi Osman and that’s a bad idea

If a Jae Crowder deal does happen it will apparently involve Cedi Osman, which is a bad idea. The Cleveland Cavaliers have a team that can be an NBA Finals contender for years to come. Making smart moves to fortify and improve the team are key to capitalizing on this bounty of riches, but adding the right pieces matters more than just making moves. That’s why it’s key that the Cleveland Cavaliers don’t make rash decisions by acquiring Jae Crowder.
Wiseman, Monk among 22 NBA players with breakout potential

The start of every new season provides NBA players a fresh baseline to announce themselves to the rest of the league. Last year, players like Ja Morant, Jordan Poole, Anthony Edwards and Anfernee Simons, among others, broke out and certified themselves as up-and-coming stars. As we count down towards the...
James scores 23 points, but not enough as Suns defeat Lakers

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LeBron James flashed his midseason form Wednesday night, scoring 23 points in 18 minutes before the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers 112-115. James, who missed all seven of his shots in Los Angeles’ loss to Sacramento on Monday, was much more aggressive with the Lakers playing without Anthony Davis. Starting his 20th NBA season, James was 8 of 11 from the field, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range while playing only the first half.
NBA GMs Vote On Most Underrated Offseason Move

The 2022 NBA offseason produced plenty of player movement as multiple All-Stars got traded. While those deals and other trade rumors dominated the headlines, some transactions flew under the radar and could have a major impact on teams during the upcoming season. Recently the annual NBA App GM survey was...
Jalen Brunson, Knicks Find Favor in NBA General Manager's Survey

The New York Knicks appear to have some believers in high places. A survey of NBA general managers yielded a decent amount of New York representation, with some of their competitors apparently impressed with what the team has to offer this season. The results, conducted and overseen by NBA.com, featured 50 questions and forbade participants from voting for their own team or members of their group when polled.
Predicting who will lead the NBA in 3-pointers made in 2022-23 season

Three-pointers are the name of the game. Long-distance shooting has revolutionized the modern NBA as more and more teams are focused on spacing the floor and attempting 3-pointers. Of course, you can’t mention 3-pointers without bringing up Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry’s imprint in that regard, and he’s expected...
Who will lead the NBA in points in 2022?

Joel Embiid? Giannis Antetokounmpo? Luka Dončić?. Whichever player you choose, there’s a compelling case that one of them will stuff the stat sheet with points during the 2022-23 NBA regular season. Last season, Embiid led all players in points per game at 30.6, and the Philadelphia 76ers...
Cleveland Cavaliers news, rumors, videos, schedule, and wallpapers for Cavs fans everywhere.

