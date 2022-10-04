FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For all the Detroit Lions’ shortcomings over their first four games, one constant had been their offense’s ability to score. A week after putting up a season-high 45 points in an overtime loss to Seattle, the Lions were blanked 29-0 by the New England Patriots on Sunday. Detroit was shut out for the first time since 2020, and this was its worst such loss since falling 35-0 to the St. Louis Rams in 2001. The Lions (1-4) entered with the NFL’s top-ranked offense, averaging 35 points per game. But the Patriots were relentless in attacking Detroit’s injury-plagued unit, intercepting Jared Goff in the end zone and sacking him twice. Both sacks were by Matt Judon, including one where he stripped Goff, leading to Kyle Dugger’s 59-yard return for a touchdown. “We just could never really get Goff in rhythm,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said. “When it came time to throw it, we could never get him quite comfortable. Then we end up getting behind. ... It’s just the little stuff and the little stuff is continuing to get us.”

