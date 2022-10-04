ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wimauma, FL

10NEWS

Free legal help available for those recovering from Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. — Those affected by the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian now have access to a free legal help hotline through the American Bar Association. According to ABA's website, the hotline is available to connect residents who live in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, St. Johns, Sarasota, Seminole and Volusia counties to free legal services.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Wimauma, FL
Riverview, FL
Health
Riverview, FL
Local
Florida Health
10 Tampa Bay

Florida Blue, BayCare reach deal after public feud

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After a public back-and-forth, BayCare hospitals, doctors and other healthcare services will remain in Florida Blue's network. The two healthcare giants reached a deal on Sept. 28 — just two days before the deadline — effectively securing continued coverage for more than 200,000 Florida Blue-insured BayCare patients.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Seminole employees to lose jobs as company outsources services

DZS, a Dallas telecommunications company, is laying off 58 employees in Seminole as the global company outsources its manufacturing operations. The company announced the job cuts in a letter to the state saying the cuts were “caused by business circumstances that were not reasonably foreseeable as of the time that notice would have been required.”
SEMINOLE, FL
ABC Action News

St. Pete Fire Rescue Hosting Block Party, Collecting Donations for Hurricane Victims

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue will be hosting their 31st Annual Fire Prevention Block Party this Saturday, October 8th. It'll be at Northwest Park in St. Pete from 10am-2pm. The block party will feature a variety of fun and educational activities for all ages, including a showcase of Fire Apparatuses, side-by-side fire sprinkler burn demonstration, LifeLine helicopter landing, bounce houses, face painting and much more!
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Here's how SNAP recipients can replace spoiled or damaged food

TAMPA, Fla — Supplemental Nutrition Assistance recipients who suffered losses or damage of food items due to Hurricane Ian can now request to have them replaced. The Department of Children and Families (DCF) was approved to issue a mass replacement for those who did not receive an early release of benefits in Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Okeechobee, Orange, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole or Volusia counties.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Community mourns the ‘heartbeat of Belleair’

BELLEAIR — Residents and officials in Belleair are mourning the death of Lil Cromer, a longtime staple of commission meetings and civic events, who died Sept. 12 after a bout with cancer. The 75-year-old was known for her snow-white hair, brash, outspoken personality, love of the community and willingness...
BELLEAIR, FL
Health
Health Services
stpetecatalyst.com

Parks department is ‘more than the fun stuff’

St. Petersburg’s Parks & Recreation Department’s scope of responsibilities extends far beyond the city’s greenspaces and recreation centers before, during and after a natural disaster. The department is a vital cog in St. Petersburg’s Hurricane Ian cleanup efforts, explained Mike Jefferis, Leisure services administrator, and it is...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Hurricane Ian Blows Through Plant City

City residents begin cleanup efforts and restore normalcy to their lives. A lot can happen in a couple of weeks. On Sunday, September 25th, residents were becoming painfully aware that a powerful hurricane had its sights set on Hillsborough County. While a southern shift in its forecast track meant that the city was spared from the worst of the storm’s winds and rain, the memory of the event will leave an indelible impression on the minds of those who weathered the storm for years to come and has proven the city’s emergency management planning is effective.
PLANT CITY, FL
usf.edu

Tampa residents say hurricane preparations come at a price

For people living paycheck to paycheck, preparing for a storm like Hurricane Ian comes at a price. Earlishia Oates, a lifelong East Tampa resident and community leader, explained that many households made tough decisions about reallocating money from other monthly expenses to afford hurricane supplies. "Now that you've spent your...
TAMPA, FL

