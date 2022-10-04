Read full article on original website
Tampa rental assistance program now accepting applications after 6-month pause
TAMPA, Fla. — The city of Tampa has reopened its Rental & Move-In Assistance Program (RMAP) program after it was paused in March due to a staggering response. "We are looking at those individuals that are working hard every day and still not able to make ends meet," said Mayor Jane Castor during a news conference Wednesday.
10NEWS
Free legal help available for those recovering from Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — Those affected by the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian now have access to a free legal help hotline through the American Bar Association. According to ABA's website, the hotline is available to connect residents who live in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, St. Johns, Sarasota, Seminole and Volusia counties to free legal services.
fox13news.com
Premature triplets among patients transported to Johns Hopkins All Children's in Ian aftermath
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Johns Hopkins All Children's in St. Petersburg has transported pediatric patients from Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida in Fort Myers. Since Thursday, the hospital said it’s transported more than 20 patients, including nine babies being treated in the neonatal...
Hundreds of dogs from Tampa Bay area shelters available at mega-adoption event
Hundreds of dogs from eight Florida counties will be featured at a dogs-only mega-adoption event this weekend.
ABC Action News
Small business holds clothing drive to help Arcadia residents affected by Hurricane Ian
ARCADIA, Fla. — Across Southwest Florida, communities are coming together following Hurricane Ian. Some people who lost everything in the storm are even going out of their way to help strangers. That’s exactly what's happening at a small business in Arcadia that is holding a clothing drive for people...
Florida Blue, BayCare reach deal after public feud
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After a public back-and-forth, BayCare hospitals, doctors and other healthcare services will remain in Florida Blue's network. The two healthcare giants reached a deal on Sept. 28 — just two days before the deadline — effectively securing continued coverage for more than 200,000 Florida Blue-insured BayCare patients.
businessobserverfl.com
Seminole employees to lose jobs as company outsources services
DZS, a Dallas telecommunications company, is laying off 58 employees in Seminole as the global company outsources its manufacturing operations. The company announced the job cuts in a letter to the state saying the cuts were “caused by business circumstances that were not reasonably foreseeable as of the time that notice would have been required.”
ABC Action News
St. Pete Fire Rescue Hosting Block Party, Collecting Donations for Hurricane Victims
St. Petersburg Fire Rescue will be hosting their 31st Annual Fire Prevention Block Party this Saturday, October 8th. It'll be at Northwest Park in St. Pete from 10am-2pm. The block party will feature a variety of fun and educational activities for all ages, including a showcase of Fire Apparatuses, side-by-side fire sprinkler burn demonstration, LifeLine helicopter landing, bounce houses, face painting and much more!
Here's how SNAP recipients can replace spoiled or damaged food
TAMPA, Fla — Supplemental Nutrition Assistance recipients who suffered losses or damage of food items due to Hurricane Ian can now request to have them replaced. The Department of Children and Families (DCF) was approved to issue a mass replacement for those who did not receive an early release of benefits in Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Okeechobee, Orange, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole or Volusia counties.
What victims of Hurricane Ian need to know about applying for FEMA aid
As people continue to assess the damage from Hurricane Ian, many people may have questions about how to apply for federal disaster assistance.
Beach Beacon
Community mourns the ‘heartbeat of Belleair’
BELLEAIR — Residents and officials in Belleair are mourning the death of Lil Cromer, a longtime staple of commission meetings and civic events, who died Sept. 12 after a bout with cancer. The 75-year-old was known for her snow-white hair, brash, outspoken personality, love of the community and willingness...
ABC Action News
Four Local Rooftop Bars 'Raising the Roof' for Hurricane Relief Tonight
Four of Florida’s most popular rooftop bars are “Raising the Roof for Hurricane Ian Relief” tonight, October 6!. The below rooftop bars will be donating 50% of all sales from the night to the Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida in support of those impacted by the storm:
Pasco County Hosts “Mega Dog” Adoption Event
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Hundreds of dogs are looking for a ‘furever’ home – and you can help make that happen! Pasco County Animal Services is partnering with other Tampa Bay animal shelters in a Mega Adoption Event – Friday, October 7 through Sunday,
Caretaker used patient’s credit card to pay for car, Pinellas deputies say
A CNA at a Pinellas County nursing home was accused of using a patient's credit card to make car loan and insurance payments.
stpetecatalyst.com
Parks department is ‘more than the fun stuff’
St. Petersburg’s Parks & Recreation Department’s scope of responsibilities extends far beyond the city’s greenspaces and recreation centers before, during and after a natural disaster. The department is a vital cog in St. Petersburg’s Hurricane Ian cleanup efforts, explained Mike Jefferis, Leisure services administrator, and it is...
suncoastnews.com
‘Deadliest road’ in Pasco County getting millions in safety upgrades
NEW PORT RICHEY — State road safety specialists didn’t need to see the headline in a national online news story in July to know that U.S. 19 in Pasco County is a dangerous place, especially for pedestrians trying to cross the road. What the Vox story titled “Deadliest...
plantcityobserver.com
Hurricane Ian Blows Through Plant City
City residents begin cleanup efforts and restore normalcy to their lives. A lot can happen in a couple of weeks. On Sunday, September 25th, residents were becoming painfully aware that a powerful hurricane had its sights set on Hillsborough County. While a southern shift in its forecast track meant that the city was spared from the worst of the storm’s winds and rain, the memory of the event will leave an indelible impression on the minds of those who weathered the storm for years to come and has proven the city’s emergency management planning is effective.
Hurricane Ian Kills 1 in Polk County and Power Nearly Restored
During a news conference on Friday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reported one confirmed death in Polk County due to Hurricane Ian. Officials didn’t reveal the cause of death, but did say it was directly related to Hurricane Ian’s swath through Polk County as a Category 1 hurricane with wind speeds of up to 78 mph.
usf.edu
Tampa residents say hurricane preparations come at a price
For people living paycheck to paycheck, preparing for a storm like Hurricane Ian comes at a price. Earlishia Oates, a lifelong East Tampa resident and community leader, explained that many households made tough decisions about reallocating money from other monthly expenses to afford hurricane supplies. "Now that you've spent your...
Pinellas County Schools offers counseling after student killed in stolen vehicle crash
The Pinellas County Schools had crisis counselors available on Monday following the death of a student over the weekend.
