Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Crime & Safety
KAKE TV

Woman whose toddler died in fire sentenced to probation

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas mother whose 17-month-old son died in a fire after she left him home alone was sentenced Thursday to three years of probation. Karlie Phelps, of Shawnee, pleaded guilty in August to involuntary manslaughter and endangering a child. If she violates the terms of her probation, she faces 18 years in prison.
SHAWNEE, KS
KCTV 5

Shooting near 38th & Haskell in KCK leaves person seriously injured

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized for serious injuries. It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of N. 38th Street and Haskell Avenue. The neighborhood is a few blocks north of Parallel Parkway and east of I-635.
KANSAS CITY, KS
JC Post

Police found murder weapon hidden in KC man's apartment

KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing Saturday evening in the Northeast area of Kansas City, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. David F. Cornell, 61, faces Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to court records,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NewsBreak
KCTV 5

Road rage leads to man being shot in Merriam

Man convicted in double murder of Wisconsin brothers pleads guilty to federal charges. Pam Diemel, the mother of Nick and Justin, used strong language to describe the pain she and her family have felt for more than three years. 2 imprisoned men swear they’re innocent, blame former KCK detective Roger...
MERRIAM, KS
WIBW

Leavenworth man hospitalized after motorcycle collides with sedan

LEAVENWORTH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 21-year-old Leavenworth man was hospitalized after his motorcycle collided with a 75-year-old man’s sedan. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 73 and Gilman Rd. with reports of an injury crash.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
KCTV 5

Woman shot and killed in Kansas City late Sunday night

The KBI says that a man, 43-year-old Michael S. Blanck, pointed a handgun at Lawrence police on Sunday night and that three out of five officers fired. Blanck was hit by multiple rounds and died. Overland Park police investigate more than 90 car break-ins near 138th & Metcalf. Updated: 1...
KANSAS CITY, MO

