Los Angeles, CA

USC lands O-lineman Elijah Paige, who decommitted from Notre Dame; 1st consensus 4-star since 2019

By Matt Zemek
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L1zjh_0iLV6eQ200

USC still hasn’t signed that elusive five-star offensive lineman. It has been several years since the Trojans have done that. However, USC and Lincoln Riley — and offensive line coach Josh Henson — have checked one very big box: They have landed a consensus four-star offensive lineman.

Elijah Paige, who decommitted from Notre Dame in recent weeks — almost certainly influenced by the Irish’s terrible start under coach Marcus Freeman and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees — has committed to USC. It’s a win over Notre Dame on the recruiting trail, which is great, but most of all, it continues USC’s run of successful offensive line recruitments this year. Ever since the Josh Conerly and Francis Mauigoa failures, Josh Henson has rebounded with a run of big wins, shutting down the idea that he couldn’t recruit his position group.

USC is accumulating the depth and quality on the offensive line which is, in so many ways, the long-term key to the success of this program. USC building line depth — offense and defense — is the most urgent need for the program. Depth is being built:

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

