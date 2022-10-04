Cincinnati Bengals' Sam Hubbard Launches 'Hubbard's Cupboards' Charity Initiative in Mt. Healthy Schools

Cincinnati Bengals' defensive end Sam Hubbard's charity initiative Hubbard's Cupboards helps students in need of school supplies, food and more.

Four Mt. Healthy schools are set to benefit from the Sam Hubbard Foundation’s first program: Hubbard’s Cupboards. Stocked with school supplies from Crayons To Computers and healthy snacks from Kroger, the cupboards will offer much-needed help to students at each school.



“Our goal with Hubbard’s Cupboards is to set students up for success by ensuring they have adequate access to educational resources to strengthen their minds, and healthy snacks options to fuel their bodies so they can focus on learning,” Hubbard says in a press release.

Hubbard is a defensive end for the Bengals and has been a fan favorite since his first appearance. He graduated from Archbishop Moeller High School and went on to play football for Ohio State University. In 2018, he was the Bengals' third-round draft pick.



Hubbard’s shining moment came during the Bengals' 2021-2022 season when he sacked the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. That move helped tie the game and sent the AFC Championship game into overtime. The Bengals went on to win the game, nab the AFC Championship and compete in their first Super Bowl since 1988 .

Hubbard’s Cupboards initially will launch in Mt. Healthy Junior/Senior High School, Mt. Healthy North Elementary, Mt. Healthy South Elementary and Mt. Healthy Early Learning Center, with more cupboards available to qualifying schools.



Schools hoping to secure their own Hubbard’s Cupboard must have 55% or more of students qualifying for free or reduced lunches, be located in one of the 16 counties in the Crayons to Computers service area and have been in existence for a minimum of one academic year.



More information about Hubbard's new charity initiative can be found at samhubbardfoundation.com .





