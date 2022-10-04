Democratic super PAC rolls out multimillion-dollar ad buy targeting Oz on ‘miracle’ medications, investments

Read full article on original website
Trump-sanctioned super PAC makes first ad buys
The new super PAC launched by allies of former President Trump is making its first forays into U.S. Senate races. The group, MAGA Inc., has placed $276,000 in broadcast television reservations in the Columbus and Cleveland media markets, according to the ad-tracking firm AdImpact, a sign that the Trump-sanctioned super PAC may be ready to help Ohio Republican Senate nominee J.D. Vance in the final month of the campaign.
Trump Asked Aides, Even Valet Who Delivered Diet Coke, How To Stay In The White House After 2020 Election Debacle, New Book Says
A new book sheds more light on the chaotic period, following the 2020 presidential elections, that culminated in the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riots. What Happened: Former President Donald Trump has been in denial mode following his 2020 defeat and his allegations of widespread voter fraud have been dismissed as false by authorities, including some in his own administration like former Attorney General William Barr, and independent agencies such as the Associated Press.
Desantis Calls Trump 'A Moron Who Has No Business Running For President,' Former Staffers Say: Report
The off-camera insult-flinging between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump is intensifying as the two prepare to potentially square off against each other to secure the Republican presidential nomination. The latest news comes from a Vanity Fair report, in which Gabriel Sherman writes that Desantis called Trump...
Rubio: 'No complaints' about Biden admin response to Hurricane Ian
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida tells CNN’s Dana Bash that some coastal communities in his state “will never look the same again” after Hurricane Ian.
Trump climbs back onto the Forbes 400 richest Americans list
Former President Donald Trump can again lay claim to membership in an elite club: The Forbes 400 list of the richest Americans. Trump reclaimed a place in the business magazine's annual list after tumbling from the rankings last year, which marked the first time in 25 years Trump hadn't been included. The real estate investor lands at No. 343 on this year's list, tied with other billionaires including casino magnate Steve Wynn, Campbell Soup heir Bennett Dorrance and Yahoo! co-founder David Filo. Trump's net worth has jumped from $2.5 billion in 2021 to $3.2 billion this year, Forbes estimated.
Trump's high-profile deposition could be delayed because he's holed up at Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Ian batters Florida
Donald Trump could have a high-profile deposition in a class-action lawsuit delayed. This is because Trump is waiting out Hurricane Ian at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. The lawsuit accuses Trump of promoting a scam multi-level marketing scheme. Former President Donald Trump's deposition in a class-action lawsuit, set for Friday,...
Trump’s Super PAC raised just $40 in August despite offering supporters branded trinkets
Former president Donald Trump’s super PAC raised only $40 in the month of August, in a sign that his name doesn’t have the fundraising pull it once did. Along with the low August numbers, the Make America Great Again, Again! super PAC only raised $351,000 in July and nothing in June. By comparison, in the final fundraising quarter of last year, the super PAC raised $4m to $5m.
New York AG's bid to derail Trump's presidential run? Letitia James wants $250m fraud lawsuit against Trump family to take place before end of 2023 - and in front of judge who held former president in contempt
The New York attorney general is angling to get her case accusing Donald Trump and his company of fraud to trial by the end of next year - before the first primaries in the 2024 presidential election. Letitia James´ office, which filed the lawsuit last week, assigned the case to...
John Fetterman and Dr Oz: Inside the nastiest and potentially most important Senate race in the country
A race that could determine control of the Senate, and the direction of the country for at least the next four years, was always going to be fiercely fought. But even in the cut-and-thrust of Trump-era politics, few could have predicted just how bitter the campaign for Pennsylvania’s seat would become.With one month to go until election day, the race between Democrat John Fetterman and his Republican opponent Mehmet Oz has the dubious honour of becoming the nastiest in the country, and there is little sign that either side is slowing down.In the last week alone, one candidate has been...
CNN, MSNBC avoid Biden's 'Where's Jackie?' snafu after obsessing over Trump's 'Tim Apple' gaffe
CNN and MSNBC couldn't find any airtime to mention President Biden's jarring gaffe in which he thought a dead congresswoman was alive but previously obsessed over the unintentional nickname then-President Trump gave to Apple CEO Tim Cook. At the White House's Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health, Biden searched the...
Trump uses CNN lawsuit in fundraising
Former President Donald Trump continues to use a defamation lawsuit against news outlet CNN in his fundraising efforts. According to a Tuesday Bloomberg report, Trump mentioned the lawsuit in a fundraising email sent out this week. “I am SUING the Corrupt News Network (CNN) for DEFAMING and SLANDERING my name,”...
Trump takes credit for DeSantis winning governor election in new Maggie Haberman audio
Donald Trump says in newly-released audio that Ron DeSantis likely wouldn’t be governor at all had it not been for his endorsement. The audio clip was released to CNN on Wednesday by New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman, the product of one of her interviews with Mr Trump. Haberman released the audio as part of a press tour for her book, Confidence Man, which published on Tuesday.
