Murphy launches statewide Clean Buildings Working Group
Gov. Phil Murphy — saying the road to his 100% clean energy goals needs to hit all aspects of energy use — announced Monday that the state is starting a Clean Buildings Working Group that will study how to bring efficiency to one of the biggest contributors to state’s carbon footprint.
Changing the energy narrative: Murphy says environmental, economic benefits are not mutually exclusive
As he stood before a group of more than 600 on Monday at the New Jersey Clean Energy Conference in Atlantic City, Gov. Phil Murphy rattled off a list of state agencies involved in the state’s clean energy efforts. The Board of Public Utilities, the Department of Environmental Protection,...
Good advice: For accounting firms, consulting and other services are rapidly gaining ground on traditional functions like tax and audit help
As the accounting industry consolidates in New Jersey, there are going to be fewer firms — each one doing a whole lot more. New client demands — and resources inherited from mergers & acquisitions — have prompted firms to start offering as services an entire alphabet of acronyms, including HR, IT, and ESG (that’s human resources, information technology and environmental, social & governance).
Newark council votes to invest $2M in fund aimed at helping Black, Hispanic businesses
The New Jersey 40 Acres and a Mule Fund, a unique investment fund that Newark started in an attempt to reduce the wealth, health and social disparities that exist with Black and Latinx communities, got a big boost this week when the Newark municipal council voted Wednesday to invest $2 million.
Jidan acquires Pieco: South Jersey cleaning companies merge into one-stop shop
Jidan Cleaning announced Thursday that it has acquired Pieco Services Property Maintenance — a merger of two South Jersey companies that they feel will create a one-stop, full-service interior and exterior cleaning/maintenance business for commercial customers. Jidan Cleaning, based in Medford and founded in 2005 by CEO Patricia Claybrook,...
Hot topic: Insurance experts say N.J.’s business, homeowners need to account for wildfires in their planning
Although the Labor Day weekend doused the Garden State with heavy rains, a sizzling summer had the state placed under its first drought watch in many years. Drought monitor agencies reported that a third of the state had reached severe drought status, dry conditions that invite catastrophic fires … the sort that not all Jerseyans might be ready for.
SHCCNJ named best large Hispanic business chamber in country
The Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey has long been helping and assisting the Hispanic business community in the state. On Tuesday night in Phoenix, it received national recognition for its efforts. The chamber was honored as the Best Large Chamber of the Year at the 2022 United...
Atlantic City Electric and Sustainable Jersey award $75K to support 15 South Jersey open space and resiliency projects
Atlantic City Electric and Sustainable Jersey recently announced 15 local municipalities have been chosen to receive $75,000 in funds to support open space and resiliency projects in South Jersey. This funding is made available through Atlantic City Electric’s Sustainable Communities Grant program, which provides funding to support open space preservation,...
Why N.J. wants (big) share, but not all of the booming offshore wind industry
Tim Sullivan, the CEO of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority — one of the key agencies involved in helping to build the offshore wind industry in the state — has a pretty good analogy for the excitement around the sector. “It’s like the gold rush,” he said....
Conner Strong & Buckelew lands on 2022 ‘Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America’
Conner Strong & Buckelew is the only New Jersey-headquartered company to have landed a spot on Healthiest Employers‘ annual Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America award list. It came in at No. 92 on the list. The Camden-based insurance brokerage and employee benefits consulting firm, along with each company on...
Worldwide web: N.J. firms are hiring accounting workers all around globe, keeping costs and more in mind
Tax season or not, it’s more likely than ever that your accounting firm has people working around the clock … because they’re hiring accountants in every time zone. The largest firms have done it for years, and only more so during the pandemic. Midsized and smaller New Jersey accounting firms have been joining in as well, and, by the day, are inking more outsourcing agreements in India, South Africa and other parts of the world map.
Neuer joining JLL as senior managing director on capital markets team
Jeremy Neuer, one of the top commercial real estate professionals in the state, is joining the capital markets team at JLL as a senior managing director in its New Jersey office, JLL announced. Neuer will focus on office investment sales advisory transactions in New Jersey and the tri-state area. He...
NJ Transit to introduce 1st battery electric bus into service
New Jersey Transit has made strides in its goal of transitioning to a 100% zero-emissions bus fleet by 2040. NJ Transit CEO & President Kevin Corbett will be joined Tuesday by U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross, along with local, county and state officials and other stakeholders to introduce the agency’s first battery electric bus, which will soon be entering revenue service.
World Insurance Associates launches group to cater to high net worth clients
Iselin-based World Insurance Associates said Tuesday that, in looking for ways to cater to its high net worth clients, it launched World Private Client Group within its personal lines business. WPCG will cater to highly successful individuals and families. “While we have been serving high net worth clients for quite...
Tuition protection: N.J. colleges are partnering with GradGuard, firm that insures students against withdrawal from school
There’s an insurance company in talks with every one of the Garden State’s higher education institutions — all from a small Southwestern strip-mall command post. And it’s already talked Rutgers University and more than a dozen other New Jersey colleges into close partnerships. John Fees, co-founder...
Executive Moves: BML, Princeton-Blairstown Center and more
Executive Moves is an occasional feature on ROI-NJ.com describing some of the important personnel changes in the New Jersey business community. Reports are based on news releases, edited for content, clarity and style. Joan Bosisio, BML Public Relations + Digital. BML Public Relations + Digital, a national, award-winning public relations...
Quest to acquire part of Summa Health, paving way for more business in Ohio
Quest Diagnostics announced Wednesday that it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire select assets of the outreach laboratory services business of Summa Health, a large, integrated health care delivery system in Ohio. Terms of the all-cash deal were not disclosed. Quest officials said the aim of the transaction is...
Still fighting: CURE’s Poe was forced to adapt to policies he hates, but that doesn’t mean he has to accept them quietly
Insurance industry crusader Eric Poe isn’t known for burying the lede. As soon as you let him, Poe will pile on commentary on the sector that he himself is in. And he’ll weigh in immediately when lawmakers change the minimum coverage required for standard car insurance policies (spoiler: he’s no fan).
Murphy to do full half-hour show on ‘State of Affairs’ this weekend
Gov. Phil Murphy’s one-on-one interview with Steve Adubato will run for the full half-hour of a special edition of “State of Affairs” this weekend. The governor discusses such issues as affordability, property taxes and the migrant crisis, in which Murphy told Adubato of his deep concern over Florida Gov. Rick DeSantis sending migrants to northern states.
How ’bout T.H.E.M. answers? Marlton company’s packaging solutions business continues to adapt and thrive in single-use world
You might not be sure how to pronounce the company name. Or even know that it is based in New Jersey. But you do know T.H.E.M., the manufacturing company based in Marlton that packages some of the most iconic food and beverage brands in the country — and has been doing so for decades.
