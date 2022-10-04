ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Murphy launches statewide Clean Buildings Working Group

Gov. Phil Murphy — saying the road to his 100% clean energy goals needs to hit all aspects of energy use — announced Monday that the state is starting a Clean Buildings Working Group that will study how to bring efficiency to one of the biggest contributors to state’s carbon footprint.
POLITICS
Good advice: For accounting firms, consulting and other services are rapidly gaining ground on traditional functions like tax and audit help

As the accounting industry consolidates in New Jersey, there are going to be fewer firms — each one doing a whole lot more. New client demands — and resources inherited from mergers & acquisitions — have prompted firms to start offering as services an entire alphabet of acronyms, including HR, IT, and ESG (that’s human resources, information technology and environmental, social & governance).
ECONOMY
Jidan acquires Pieco: South Jersey cleaning companies merge into one-stop shop

Jidan Cleaning announced Thursday that it has acquired Pieco Services Property Maintenance — a merger of two South Jersey companies that they feel will create a one-stop, full-service interior and exterior cleaning/maintenance business for commercial customers. Jidan Cleaning, based in Medford and founded in 2005 by CEO Patricia Claybrook,...
MEDFORD, NJ
Hot topic: Insurance experts say N.J.’s business, homeowners need to account for wildfires in their planning

Although the Labor Day weekend doused the Garden State with heavy rains, a sizzling summer had the state placed under its first drought watch in many years. Drought monitor agencies reported that a third of the state had reached severe drought status, dry conditions that invite catastrophic fires … the sort that not all Jerseyans might be ready for.
ENVIRONMENT
SHCCNJ named best large Hispanic business chamber in country

The Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey has long been helping and assisting the Hispanic business community in the state. On Tuesday night in Phoenix, it received national recognition for its efforts. The chamber was honored as the Best Large Chamber of the Year at the 2022 United...
ECONOMY
Atlantic City Electric and Sustainable Jersey award $75K to support 15 South Jersey open space and resiliency projects

Atlantic City Electric and Sustainable Jersey recently announced 15 local municipalities have been chosen to receive $75,000 in funds to support open space and resiliency projects in South Jersey. This funding is made available through Atlantic City Electric’s Sustainable Communities Grant program, which provides funding to support open space preservation,...
POLITICS
Worldwide web: N.J. firms are hiring accounting workers all around globe, keeping costs and more in mind

Tax season or not, it’s more likely than ever that your accounting firm has people working around the clock … because they’re hiring accountants in every time zone. The largest firms have done it for years, and only more so during the pandemic. Midsized and smaller New Jersey accounting firms have been joining in as well, and, by the day, are inking more outsourcing agreements in India, South Africa and other parts of the world map.
ECONOMY
Neuer joining JLL as senior managing director on capital markets team

Jeremy Neuer, one of the top commercial real estate professionals in the state, is joining the capital markets team at JLL as a senior managing director in its New Jersey office, JLL announced. Neuer will focus on office investment sales advisory transactions in New Jersey and the tri-state area. He...
REAL ESTATE
NJ Transit to introduce 1st battery electric bus into service

New Jersey Transit has made strides in its goal of transitioning to a 100% zero-emissions bus fleet by 2040. NJ Transit CEO & President Kevin Corbett will be joined Tuesday by U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross, along with local, county and state officials and other stakeholders to introduce the agency’s first battery electric bus, which will soon be entering revenue service.
CAMDEN, NJ
World Insurance Associates launches group to cater to high net worth clients

Iselin-based World Insurance Associates said Tuesday that, in looking for ways to cater to its high net worth clients, it launched World Private Client Group within its personal lines business. WPCG will cater to highly successful individuals and families. “While we have been serving high net worth clients for quite...
ISELIN, NJ
Executive Moves: BML, Princeton-Blairstown Center and more

Executive Moves is an occasional feature on ROI-NJ.com describing some of the important personnel changes in the New Jersey business community. Reports are based on news releases, edited for content, clarity and style. Joan Bosisio, BML Public Relations + Digital. BML Public Relations + Digital, a national, award-winning public relations...
BUSINESS
Quest to acquire part of Summa Health, paving way for more business in Ohio

Quest Diagnostics announced Wednesday that it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire select assets of the outreach laboratory services business of Summa Health, a large, integrated health care delivery system in Ohio. Terms of the all-cash deal were not disclosed. Quest officials said the aim of the transaction is...
OHIO STATE
Murphy to do full half-hour show on ‘State of Affairs’ this weekend

Gov. Phil Murphy’s one-on-one interview with Steve Adubato will run for the full half-hour of a special edition of “State of Affairs” this weekend. The governor discusses such issues as affordability, property taxes and the migrant crisis, in which Murphy told Adubato of his deep concern over Florida Gov. Rick DeSantis sending migrants to northern states.
FLORIDA STATE

