Pixelle Specialty Solutions announces expansion in Chillicothe, Ohio; will add 52 new full-time jobs to facility

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State coach Mel Tucker is well aware of the pain that Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud can inflict on his struggling Spartans. “They have arguably the best quarterback in the country,” Tucker said of the No. 3 Buckeyes (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten), who will play their first road game of the season Saturday at Michigan State (2-3, 0-2).

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO