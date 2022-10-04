ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

Ben Roethlisberger gets brutally honest about Steelers QB change

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was the model of consistency with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s a recipe that’s proven hard to replicate for the franchise since Roethlisberger’s retirement. After drafting local legend Kenny Pickett, the Steelers signed free agent quarterback Mitch Trubisky and named him...
atozsports.com

National narrative surrounding Steelers’ Mike Tomlin is as ignorant as it gets

There seems to be a national narrative starting that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin should be on the hot seat if he suffers a losing season in 2022. Tomlin, who has never had a losing season as a head coach since taking over in Pittsburgh from Bill Cowher in 2007, is under fire for the way he’s handled the Steelers’ quarterback situation.
The Spun

Steelers Wide Receiver Added To Injury Report Thursday

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett may not have one of his top targets this Sunday when he makes his first career start. On Thursday, the Steelers added wide receiver Diontae Johnson to their injury report. He's dealing with a hip injury. Johnson was listed as a limited participant for Thursday's...
Tribune-Review

‘Screw the Vegas lines’ — Steelers unfazed by being biggest underdog in half a century

The Pittsburgh Steelers are not expected to win their next game. At least, they’re seen as unlikely to win Sunday as they have for a game going back to the 1960s. Fourteen-point underdogs for the upcoming meeting at the Buffalo Bills, ESPN reported that’s the first time since the AFL/NFL merger in 1970 that the sports books have given the Steelers that many points in the betting line. The Steelers were the only one of the NFL’s 32 teams to have never faced a line that big over the past 53 seasons.
