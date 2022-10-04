The Pittsburgh Steelers are not expected to win their next game. At least, they’re seen as unlikely to win Sunday as they have for a game going back to the 1960s. Fourteen-point underdogs for the upcoming meeting at the Buffalo Bills, ESPN reported that’s the first time since the AFL/NFL merger in 1970 that the sports books have given the Steelers that many points in the betting line. The Steelers were the only one of the NFL’s 32 teams to have never faced a line that big over the past 53 seasons.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO