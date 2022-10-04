Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Ben Roethlisberger gets brutally honest about Steelers QB change
Future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was the model of consistency with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s a recipe that’s proven hard to replicate for the franchise since Roethlisberger’s retirement. After drafting local legend Kenny Pickett, the Steelers signed free agent quarterback Mitch Trubisky and named him...
Ben Roethlisberger surprised Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made halftime QB change
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was surprised that head coach Mike Tomlin made the move at halftime to replace Mitch Trubisky with Kenny Pickett.
Steelers Offensive Lineman Has Honest Reaction To Quarterback Change
Mitchell Trubisky out. Kenny Pickett in. With the Steelers first-round pick officially in at QB1, Pittsburgh's offense will look a little different going forward. And one member of the offensive line is fully confident in the team's rookie quarterback. Saying via ESPN's Brooke Pryor, "We had all the confidence in...
atozsports.com
National narrative surrounding Steelers’ Mike Tomlin is as ignorant as it gets
There seems to be a national narrative starting that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin should be on the hot seat if he suffers a losing season in 2022. Tomlin, who has never had a losing season as a head coach since taking over in Pittsburgh from Bill Cowher in 2007, is under fire for the way he’s handled the Steelers’ quarterback situation.
Steelers rookie WR Calvin Austin returns to practice, opening 21-day window to return to games
Calvin Austin III returned to practice Wednesday, opening up a 21-day window during which the rookie wide receiver can be activated off of injured reserve and make his debut for the Pittsburgh Steelers. “It feels great,” Austin said. “It was definitely good to be back out there. I was a...
Steelers Wide Receiver Added To Injury Report Thursday
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett may not have one of his top targets this Sunday when he makes his first career start. On Thursday, the Steelers added wide receiver Diontae Johnson to their injury report. He's dealing with a hip injury. Johnson was listed as a limited participant for Thursday's...
‘Screw the Vegas lines’ — Steelers unfazed by being biggest underdog in half a century
The Pittsburgh Steelers are not expected to win their next game. At least, they’re seen as unlikely to win Sunday as they have for a game going back to the 1960s. Fourteen-point underdogs for the upcoming meeting at the Buffalo Bills, ESPN reported that’s the first time since the AFL/NFL merger in 1970 that the sports books have given the Steelers that many points in the betting line. The Steelers were the only one of the NFL’s 32 teams to have never faced a line that big over the past 53 seasons.
TUPATALK: 70 years since Vessels tore up gridiron for Oklahoma
This year marks the 70th Anniversary of Billy Vessels winning the Heisman Trophy — the first University of Oklahoma gridder to claim that honor. He was the first of seven Sooner to collect the Heisman honor, the others being Steve Owens, Billy Sims, Jason White, Sam Bradford, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.
Steelers set to face Bills for 4th consecutive season
PITTSBURGH (1-3) at BUFFALO (3-1) Sunday 1 p.m. EDT, CBS. OPENING LINE: Bills by 14, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Pittsburgh 1-2-1; Buffalo 2-2.
