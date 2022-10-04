Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
The US job market remains robust, but is showing signs of cooling
The fever hasn't broken yet for America's employment market, but the temperature is coming down. The economy added 263,000 jobs in September, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday, slightly more than economists had estimated. While still robust, the headline number marks the second consecutive month of falling totals. That,...
News Channel Nebraska
Biden administration fears North Korea building up to a new nuclear test, but hampered by lack of intelligence
A lack of hard intelligence inside North Korea is curtailing the United States' ability to determine Kim Jong Un's intentions as the hermit kingdom fires a barrage of powerful missile launches, according to senior administration officials. The recent tests have caused administration officials to grow concerned that Kim is set...
News Channel Nebraska
Credit Suisse is buying back debt and selling a hotel
Credit Suisse said it will buy back up to $3 billion in its own bonds to save money on debt servicing costs while taking advantage of low prices. The announcement on Friday comes after investors displayed concerns about the financial position of the troubled Swiss bank before it announces its restructuring plan later this month.
News Channel Nebraska
Biden is blamed for downturn in new oil drilling, but fossil fuel companies are the ones hitting pause
OPEC+'s decision this week to slash oil production -- and now the looming threat of higher gas prices -- has pushed Republican rhetoric into familiar territory: President Joe Biden's green policies are making Americans pay more at the pump. Republicans in Congress have slammed Biden's attempts since he took office...
RELATED PEOPLE
To ensure Biden’s EV evolution, states must allow private sector to participate
At the recent Detroit Auto Show, in front of the latest in electric vehicle (EV) technology, President Biden announced approval for 35 states to implement EV charging station plans they developed in preparation for federal funding. Between the bipartisan infrastructure deal and the recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, the federal government has poured…
ETF Flows Show Investors Remain Defensive Despite Last Week's Rally
The majority of new money is still going into Treasury bills and floaters.
News Channel Nebraska
US imposes new sanctions connected to North Korea following spate of missile tests
The US is imposing new sanctions following a spate of North Korean ballistic missile tests, the US Treasury and State Department announced on Friday. The sanctions target two people and three entities "connected to the delivery of refined petroleum to the DPRK, an action which directly supports the development of DPRK weapons programs and its military," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Friday.
News Channel Nebraska
GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley calls for OPEC collusion crackdown after production cut
Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley on Thursday called for punishing OPEC for its production cut by passing legislation that would hold foreign oil producers accountable for colluding to fix prices. Grassley, a longtime backer of so-called NOPEC legislation, announced in a statement obtained first by CNN that he plans to file...
Comments / 0