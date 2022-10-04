ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Channel Nebraska

The US job market remains robust, but is showing signs of cooling

The fever hasn't broken yet for America's employment market, but the temperature is coming down. The economy added 263,000 jobs in September, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday, slightly more than economists had estimated. While still robust, the headline number marks the second consecutive month of falling totals. That,...
News Channel Nebraska

Credit Suisse is buying back debt and selling a hotel

Credit Suisse said it will buy back up to $3 billion in its own bonds to save money on debt servicing costs while taking advantage of low prices. The announcement on Friday comes after investors displayed concerns about the financial position of the troubled Swiss bank before it announces its restructuring plan later this month.
The Hill

To ensure Biden’s EV evolution, states must allow private sector to participate

At the recent Detroit Auto Show, in front of the latest in electric vehicle (EV) technology, President Biden announced approval for 35 states to implement EV charging station plans they developed in preparation for federal funding. Between the bipartisan infrastructure deal and the recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, the federal government has poured…
News Channel Nebraska

US imposes new sanctions connected to North Korea following spate of missile tests

The US is imposing new sanctions following a spate of North Korean ballistic missile tests, the US Treasury and State Department announced on Friday. The sanctions target two people and three entities "connected to the delivery of refined petroleum to the DPRK, an action which directly supports the development of DPRK weapons programs and its military," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Friday.
