2nd Street Revamped in Clarkston
CLARKSTON - In June 2022, the City of Clarkston’s Public Works Department began a project to preserve and upgrade 2nd Street near the East Side of Clarkston High School. To fund this almost $900,000 project, the City of Clarkston partnered with the Washington Department of Transportation. The state was able to provide $747,680 for the project through a Surface Transportation Program Grant and federal local program funds.
Clarkston Man Charged with Inattentive Driving After Cement Truck Tips on Side at Southway Roundabout
On Wednesday, October 5, at approximately 11:07 a.m., the Lewiston Police and Fire units responded to the roundabout at the intersection of Snake River Avenue and Southway Avenue for a cement truck that had tipped on its side. First arriving officers discovered a 2007 Kenworth cement truck, owned by Premix...
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Monday, October 3, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Monday, October 3, 2022. Comp in the lobby and his speaking or relaying of details/what he needs is disjointed. Unable to give call taker his DOB or where his issue occurred. Stated a female came to him this morning and said her husband was going to arrest her.
Report Finds Nezperce, Kendrick and Genesee Among top 10 for Wastewater Violations
Pollution is a major problem for wastewater facilities in Idaho. The Idaho Conservation League's fifth annual report on discharges from sewage treatment plants finds three-quarters violated Clean Water Act standards between 2019 and 2021. However, those violations aren't equally distributed: just 10 facilities were responsible for more than half of...
Volunteers Sought to Help Decorate Locomotive Park for Community Winter Spirit, Lighting Ceremony Scheduled for November 19
LEWISTON - Volunteers are being sought to help decorate Locomotive Park for 2022 Winter Spirit! Each Saturday through November 19, volunteers will gather at Locomotive Park in Lewiston to help get the park ready for its annual light display. The first volunteer day is Saturday, October 8. Volunteers can show...
Demolition Begins on WSU's Johnson Hall
PULLMAN - The fourth largest structure on the Washington State University Pullman campus is coming down. After more than 60 years, demolition has begun to take down Johnson Hall. The $8 million teardown project is the school's largest-ever demolition project. Interior demolition and abatement of Johnson’s 169,000-square-foot main wing began...
Clarkston Mother Files Lawsuit one Year After son Fatally Shot by Boise Police
BOISE — On Oct. 27 last year, Zachary Snow contacted his mother, Melissa Walton, telling her goodbye. She immediately called 911 looking for someone to help him during his mental health crisis and informed police that Snow was unarmed, she said. Later, he was shot and killed by Boise...
Nobody Injured in Structure Fire on 2100 Block of Ripon Avenue in Lewiston
LEWISTON - On the morning of Saturday, October 1 at approximately 10:32 a.m., the Lewiston Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire on the 2100 block of Ripon Ave in Lewiston. The Lewiston Fire Department also received automatic aid from Clearwater Paper Fire Department and Wheatland Volunteer Fire Department.
Public Health Advisory Issued for Mann Lake and Winchester Lake Due to Presence of Harmful Algal Bloom
LEWISTON - The Idaho North Central District of Public Health has issued a health advisory for Mann Lake and Winchester Lake in Nez Perce and Lewis counties due to the presence of cyanobacteria, also known as harmful algal bloom. The advisory was issued in cooperation with the Nez Perce Tribe...
Four-Time Felon Arrested in Nez Perce County on Drug Possession Charges Released on Own Recognizance for Second Time in Two Weeks
LEWISTON - A four-time convicted felon who has been arrested in Nez Perce County on drug charges twice in the past two weeks is being released on his own recognizance again, according to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office. According to a press release, the Lewiston Police Department arrested 24-year-old...
University of Idaho Issues new 'Clarifying' Memo on Abortion Law
MOSCOW - The University of Idaho issued a memo last month telling its employees not to provide reproductive health counseling or contraception to students to comply with a state law. The memo sparked outrage nationwide and was the target of criticism from President Joe Biden this week. On Wednesday, the...
'Get Out to Vote Rally' Planned for October 15 in Lewiston
LEWISTON - A rally intended to encourage voting has been set for October 15 from noon to 5:00 p.m. in Lewiston. Asotin area resident David Rudd is planning the "Get Out to Vote Rally" near the Lewiston Airport, at Bryden and 4th Street. Rudd says everyone is invited and the...
KLEWTV
VIDEO: Orofino siblings excel at Jiujitsu
In Orofino, Coach Alan Larson owns Progressive Jiujitsu Idaho. Among his students are eight siblings, ranging in age from 6 to 16, who are all learning the martial art of Jiujitsu.
750 Rainbow Trout to be Stocked into Kiwanis Park Pond Between October 3-7
LEWISTON - Between October 3-7, 2022, the Idaho Fish & Game will stock 750 catchable-sized rainbow trout into Kiwanis Park Pond in Lewiston. An additional 750 rainbow trout are also expected to be stocked into Kiwanis Park Pond later this month (October 17-21). All trout are said to be between 10-12 inches long.
Moscow Police Department Now Accepting Applications for 21st Annual Citizen's Police Academy
MOSCOW - The Moscow Police Department is now accepting applications for its 21st annual Citizen's Police Academy. The MPD Citizen's Police Academy is an eleven-week course that provides community members an opportunity to learn and experience the law enforcement profession. Course topics will include police history, the criminal justice system, patrol procedures, traffic & drug enforcement, criminal investigations, use of force, firearms training and more.
Lewiston Woman Caught Hoarding Poodles Given 120 Hours Community Service, Fine in Animal Cruelty Case
LEWISTON - A Lewiston woman charged with one count of animal cruelty after she was discovered to be hoarding 22 poodles has been fined a total of $979.50 and must serve 120 hours of community service. Debra Groseclose initially pled not guilty, however she later changed her plea to guilty.
Clarkston Man Charged with DUI Following Crash that Started Brush Fire on Down River Road
LEWISTON - 50-year-old Aaron Moses, of Clarkston, has been charged with felony DUI following a single vehicle crash and brush fire on Down River Road earlier this week. Moses has also been charged with driving without privileges, leaving the scene of an accident, and resisting or obstructing an officer, all of which are misdemeanors.
Tri-State Memorial Hospital to Host Annual Two-Day Community Flu Shot Clinic October 19-20
CLARKSTON - Tri-State Memorial Hospital & Medical Campus will host their annual two-day Community Flu Shot Clinic on Wednesday, October 19, and Thursday, October 20, 2023. The clinic will be open from 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. on both days, and occur at the Tri-State Memorial Hospital Conference Room (1221 Highland Avenue) in Clarkston. Just look for the signs and balloons.
Jet Commercial Air Service for Palouse Starts Thursday
PULLMAN - Commercial passenger air service on the Palouse moves into the jet age this week. For the first time, jets will provide commercial airline service for the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport. Alaska Airlines is replacing its Q400 turboprops with Embraer 175 jetliners. The new jets have the same number of seats as the Q400 but the new planes are larger, faster, quieter, and include a first-class cabin. The new Embraer 175 will begin serving Boise flights in and out of the Palouse on Thursday. The new jets will take over local air service to Seattle in early November. The configuration in the new Embraer jet is the same as the old Q400 with one aisle and two seats on each side.
Clarkston Woman & Her Horse Darby Advance to Semi-Finals of 'America's Favorite Pet Competition'
CLARKSTON - Haleigh Lange and her 20-year-old thoroughbred Darby have advanced to the semi-finals of the 'America's Favorite Pet' online contest, and they need your help to keep moving on!. At the time of this writing, Haleigh and Darby are in fourth place. By the time voting ends on Thursday,...
