ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Comments / 0

Related
Big Country News

2nd Street Revamped in Clarkston

CLARKSTON - In June 2022, the City of Clarkston’s Public Works Department began a project to preserve and upgrade 2nd Street near the East Side of Clarkston High School. To fund this almost $900,000 project, the City of Clarkston partnered with the Washington Department of Transportation. The state was able to provide $747,680 for the project through a Surface Transportation Program Grant and federal local program funds.
CLARKSTON, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Monday, October 3, 2022

LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Monday, October 3, 2022. Comp in the lobby and his speaking or relaying of details/what he needs is disjointed. Unable to give call taker his DOB or where his issue occurred. Stated a female came to him this morning and said her husband was going to arrest her.
LEWISTON, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho State
Idaho Cars
City
Moscow, ID
Lewiston, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
City
Lewiston, ID
Big Country News

Demolition Begins on WSU's Johnson Hall

PULLMAN - The fourth largest structure on the Washington State University Pullman campus is coming down. After more than 60 years, demolition has begun to take down Johnson Hall. The $8 million teardown project is the school's largest-ever demolition project. Interior demolition and abatement of Johnson’s 169,000-square-foot main wing began...
PULLMAN, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Infrastructure#Linus Business#Bird Rides Inc#Bird Scooters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
KLEWTV

VIDEO: Orofino siblings excel at Jiujitsu

In Orofino, Coach Alan Larson owns Progressive Jiujitsu Idaho. Among his students are eight siblings, ranging in age from 6 to 16, who are all learning the martial art of Jiujitsu.
OROFINO, ID
Big Country News

Moscow Police Department Now Accepting Applications for 21st Annual Citizen's Police Academy

MOSCOW - The Moscow Police Department is now accepting applications for its 21st annual Citizen's Police Academy. The MPD Citizen's Police Academy is an eleven-week course that provides community members an opportunity to learn and experience the law enforcement profession. Course topics will include police history, the criminal justice system, patrol procedures, traffic & drug enforcement, criminal investigations, use of force, firearms training and more.
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Tri-State Memorial Hospital to Host Annual Two-Day Community Flu Shot Clinic October 19-20

CLARKSTON - Tri-State Memorial Hospital & Medical Campus will host their annual two-day Community Flu Shot Clinic on Wednesday, October 19, and Thursday, October 20, 2023. The clinic will be open from 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. on both days, and occur at the Tri-State Memorial Hospital Conference Room (1221 Highland Avenue) in Clarkston. Just look for the signs and balloons.
CLARKSTON, WA
Big Country News

Jet Commercial Air Service for Palouse Starts Thursday

PULLMAN - Commercial passenger air service on the Palouse moves into the jet age this week. For the first time, jets will provide commercial airline service for the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport. Alaska Airlines is replacing its Q400 turboprops with Embraer 175 jetliners. The new jets have the same number of seats as the Q400 but the new planes are larger, faster, quieter, and include a first-class cabin. The new Embraer 175 will begin serving Boise flights in and out of the Palouse on Thursday. The new jets will take over local air service to Seattle in early November. The configuration in the new Embraer jet is the same as the old Q400 with one aisle and two seats on each side.
PALOUSE, WA
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy