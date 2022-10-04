ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House ‘prepared’ for ‘swift’ response if Russia annexes more of Ukraine

The White House teased possible retaliatory responses against Russia for the referendums that will likely lead to annexations in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory. “We are prepared to impose additional swift and severe economic costs on Russia along with our allies and partners in response to these actions if they move forward with annexation," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Friday, the same day four Russian-occupied territories began their referendums to determine whether they'd join the Russian Federation.
POTUS
Newsweek

Russia Praises Elon Musk's Peace Plan to End Ukraine War: 'Very Positive'

Russian officials have praised Elon Musk's peace plan for Ukraine, claiming "many ideas" raised by the Tesla CEO "deserve attention." On Monday, Musk tweeted a four-point plan to end the war, which would see Crimea ceded by Ukraine to Russia, fresh sovereignty referendums in four Ukrainian provinces partially occupied by Moscow and Ukraine agreeing to "remain neutral."
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — KYIV, Ukraine — The governor of Ukraine’s Luhansk region says the number of local voters cited by pro-Russia officials as having participated in a “referendum” on living under Russian rule is inconsistent with the number of people residing in the area after seven months of war.
POLITICS
nextbigfuture.com

Reports of Russian Collapse In and Around Kherson

There are various reports of continuing Ukrainian advances in Kherson. Russia seems to have had to fall back another 20 kilometers in Kherson. Getting pushed into small pockets. Ukraine continues to have upper hand with recon, information and destroying supplies, logistics and ammo. It is flat terrain in Kherson on the north side of the Dnipro. No places to setup significant defensive lines.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Russia Fails Five Separate Times to Advance in Donetsk in Single Day

Russia failed to make advances in five different cities in Ukraine's Donetsk region over a 24-hour period, according to Kyiv authorities. Russian soldiers tried to make those advances in an attempt to gain ground against Ukraine in Donetsk, one of the regions Moscow illegitimately annexed last week following widely scrutinized referendums, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote in an operational update on Monday.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Putin Trying to Reel in New War Recruits by Paying Families in Fish

After Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military draft triggered an exodus of fighting-age men from the country and sparked violent attacks against army offices, enlistment officials were this week given a new weapon in their recruitment drive arsenal: fish. On the island of Sakhalin in Russia’s far east, local chief Mikhail Shuvalov promised families five kilograms of flounder, pollock, and salmon if they agreed to send their men to join Putin’s war machine in Ukraine. “We take your husband and you get to eat for a few weeks,” Anton Barbashin, a Russian political analyst, said of the policy. “That’s a true indication of poverty officials want everyone to forget.” The shambolic call-up has been hit by a litany of embarrassments, including one region having to send half of its recruits home because they were deemed unfit, while on Wednesday a 34-year-old Moscow local said he’d been drafted despite being born blind.
POLITICS
Business Insider

Hours after being blasted for parroting Putin's propaganda, Elon Musk says he is 'obviously' pro-Ukraine and says SpaceX has spent $80 million on Starlink in the country

Elon Musk is embroiled in a new Twitter spat, this time with Ukrainian government officials. It started on Monday, when Musk posted a poll on Twitter about a peace plan for the war in Ukraine. The poll triggered backlash, with Ukrainian diplomats lambasting Musk over the poll, which seemingly parroted the Kremlin's talking points.
BUSINESS
The Drive

Ukraine Situation Report: Advances Cripple Russian Efforts To Replenish Forces

More than 1,000 square kilometers of southern Ukraine have been liberated in the past five days as Russians continue to retreat. Ukrainian forces have established a foothold on the east bank of the Oskil River in the Kharkiv region, depriving Russian forces of using the waterway as a natural defensive line and wreaking havoc on efforts to shore up Russian lines, according to recent intelligence assessments of the conflict.
MILITARY
WashingtonExaminer

SEE IT: Map shows collapse of Russian forces in Ukraine

A new map highlights how much ground Russian forces have lost as they weather a string of setbacks on the battlefield in parts of Ukraine. Ukrainian forces embarked on a major counteroffensive against Russia in recent days and appear to have successfully expelled Russian forces from significant areas of land, according to a map released by Oleksii Reznikov, the minister of defense of Ukraine.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin Gushes Over Elon Musk as Heroic ‘Russian Officer’

Top Russian officials are rallying around Tesla CEO Elon Musk following his commentary Monday that Ukraine should be “neutral” as Russia continues to wage war in the country.Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said that Musk should be given an award for his comments.“Musk did well, by the way. He’s worthy of being awarded with a new officer rank out of order,” Medvedev said.The Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, said that he was glad Musk was proposing this peace deal.“In fact, it is very positive that a person like Elon Musk is looking for a peaceful way out of the...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Weighs In On Pope's Appeal To Putin 'Begging Him To Stop This Spiral Of Violence And Death' In Ukraine

Tesla CEO Elon Musk weighed in as Pope Francis appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the "spiral of violence and death" in Ukraine. What Happened: The Pope, on Sunday, in his address dedicated to Ukraine in St. Peter's Square, condemned Russia for Putin's annexation of parts of Ukraine. He also urged Putin to think of his own people as the war escalates with uncontrollable consequences.
ECONOMY
BBC

Zelensky and Musk in row over Ukraine 'peace plan poll'

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has hit back at Elon Musk after the Tesla boss posted a Twitter poll with his suggestions for ending Russia's invasion. Mr Musk asked his 107.7 million followers to vote on ideas that included ceding territory to Russia. In response Mr Zelensky posted his own poll...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Elon Musk Takes a Stand That Will Anger Ukrainians Fighting Russia

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is entering its eighth month. This unprovoked war, which has already caused the displacement of millions of people and killed thousands of others, is not about to be over, judging by the determination displayed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin indeed seems to be deaf...
ECONOMY
