Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk Tells Zelenskyy, 'I Still Very Much Support Ukraine, But...'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk responded Monday to a Twitter poll posted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. What Happened: Musk told Zelenskyy that “I still very much support Ukraine, but am convinced that massive escalation of the war will cause great harm to Ukraine and possibly the world.”
CNBC
Putin delays surprise speech; Germany's Scholz says Russia needs to understand it can't win in Ukraine
Russian-backed officials in several parts of Ukraine have announced plans to hold referenda on joining Russia. Ukraine has slammed the upcoming votes as fake attempt to legitimize Russia's invasion and slammed the prospect of "sham" ballots. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on Russian producers of military equipment to up...
CNBC
Ukrainian ambassador tells Elon Musk to 'f--- off' after billionaire infuriates nation with Twitter poll
American tech billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk drew the public ire of Ukraine's top officials after he claimed to know the most likely outcome of Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine. "F--- off is my very diplomatic reply to you," Ukraine's outgoing ambassador to Germany, Andrij Melnyk, wrote in response...
Negotiator in chief? Trump offers to spearhead Russia-Ukraine negotiations
Former President Donald Trump mused about spearheading negotiations between Russia and Ukraine Wednesday while reminding his followers that the "Russia/Ukraine catastrophe should NEVER have happened" and would not have under his stewardship.
RELATED PEOPLE
White House ‘prepared’ for ‘swift’ response if Russia annexes more of Ukraine
The White House teased possible retaliatory responses against Russia for the referendums that will likely lead to annexations in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory. “We are prepared to impose additional swift and severe economic costs on Russia along with our allies and partners in response to these actions if they move forward with annexation," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Friday, the same day four Russian-occupied territories began their referendums to determine whether they'd join the Russian Federation.
Ukraine’s President Zelensky says Russia ‘destroying all life’ as Kyiv captures ‘dozens’ of towns
Kyiv’s army is carrying out a “fast and powerful” advance in Ukraine to push back the Russian forces in country’s south, recapturing “dozens of settlements” absorbed by Moscow’s illegal annexation, President Volodymr Zelensky has claimed. In his late night address on Tuesday, Ukraine’s...
Kremlin welcomes Elon Musk proposal for Ukraine settlement denounced by Kyiv
MOSCOW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Kremlin praised Tesla boss Elon Musk on Tuesday for suggesting a possible peace deal to end the war in Ukraine, after Kyiv rebuked Musk for proposing terms it views as rewarding Russia.
Russia Praises Elon Musk's Peace Plan to End Ukraine War: 'Very Positive'
Russian officials have praised Elon Musk's peace plan for Ukraine, claiming "many ideas" raised by the Tesla CEO "deserve attention." On Monday, Musk tweeted a four-point plan to end the war, which would see Crimea ceded by Ukraine to Russia, fresh sovereignty referendums in four Ukrainian provinces partially occupied by Moscow and Ukraine agreeing to "remain neutral."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — KYIV, Ukraine — The governor of Ukraine’s Luhansk region says the number of local voters cited by pro-Russia officials as having participated in a “referendum” on living under Russian rule is inconsistent with the number of people residing in the area after seven months of war.
nextbigfuture.com
Reports of Russian Collapse In and Around Kherson
There are various reports of continuing Ukrainian advances in Kherson. Russia seems to have had to fall back another 20 kilometers in Kherson. Getting pushed into small pockets. Ukraine continues to have upper hand with recon, information and destroying supplies, logistics and ammo. It is flat terrain in Kherson on the north side of the Dnipro. No places to setup significant defensive lines.
Russia Fails Five Separate Times to Advance in Donetsk in Single Day
Russia failed to make advances in five different cities in Ukraine's Donetsk region over a 24-hour period, according to Kyiv authorities. Russian soldiers tried to make those advances in an attempt to gain ground against Ukraine in Donetsk, one of the regions Moscow illegitimately annexed last week following widely scrutinized referendums, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote in an operational update on Monday.
Putin Trying to Reel in New War Recruits by Paying Families in Fish
After Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military draft triggered an exodus of fighting-age men from the country and sparked violent attacks against army offices, enlistment officials were this week given a new weapon in their recruitment drive arsenal: fish. On the island of Sakhalin in Russia’s far east, local chief Mikhail Shuvalov promised families five kilograms of flounder, pollock, and salmon if they agreed to send their men to join Putin’s war machine in Ukraine. “We take your husband and you get to eat for a few weeks,” Anton Barbashin, a Russian political analyst, said of the policy. “That’s a true indication of poverty officials want everyone to forget.” The shambolic call-up has been hit by a litany of embarrassments, including one region having to send half of its recruits home because they were deemed unfit, while on Wednesday a 34-year-old Moscow local said he’d been drafted despite being born blind.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hours after being blasted for parroting Putin's propaganda, Elon Musk says he is 'obviously' pro-Ukraine and says SpaceX has spent $80 million on Starlink in the country
Elon Musk is embroiled in a new Twitter spat, this time with Ukrainian government officials. It started on Monday, when Musk posted a poll on Twitter about a peace plan for the war in Ukraine. The poll triggered backlash, with Ukrainian diplomats lambasting Musk over the poll, which seemingly parroted the Kremlin's talking points.
Ukraine Situation Report: Advances Cripple Russian Efforts To Replenish Forces
More than 1,000 square kilometers of southern Ukraine have been liberated in the past five days as Russians continue to retreat. Ukrainian forces have established a foothold on the east bank of the Oskil River in the Kharkiv region, depriving Russian forces of using the waterway as a natural defensive line and wreaking havoc on efforts to shore up Russian lines, according to recent intelligence assessments of the conflict.
SEE IT: Map shows collapse of Russian forces in Ukraine
A new map highlights how much ground Russian forces have lost as they weather a string of setbacks on the battlefield in parts of Ukraine. Ukrainian forces embarked on a major counteroffensive against Russia in recent days and appear to have successfully expelled Russian forces from significant areas of land, according to a map released by Oleksii Reznikov, the minister of defense of Ukraine.
Kremlin Gushes Over Elon Musk as Heroic ‘Russian Officer’
Top Russian officials are rallying around Tesla CEO Elon Musk following his commentary Monday that Ukraine should be “neutral” as Russia continues to wage war in the country.Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said that Musk should be given an award for his comments.“Musk did well, by the way. He’s worthy of being awarded with a new officer rank out of order,” Medvedev said.The Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, said that he was glad Musk was proposing this peace deal.“In fact, it is very positive that a person like Elon Musk is looking for a peaceful way out of the...
Six Iran-Made Weapons Shot Down After Denial of Sale to Russia: Ukraine
Ukraine said it shot down six Iranian-made drones on Wednesday that were being used by Russia during the ongoing war, casting doubt on Iran's denial that it has sold unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to Russia. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote in an operational update on...
Elon Musk Weighs In On Pope's Appeal To Putin 'Begging Him To Stop This Spiral Of Violence And Death' In Ukraine
Tesla CEO Elon Musk weighed in as Pope Francis appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the "spiral of violence and death" in Ukraine. What Happened: The Pope, on Sunday, in his address dedicated to Ukraine in St. Peter's Square, condemned Russia for Putin's annexation of parts of Ukraine. He also urged Putin to think of his own people as the war escalates with uncontrollable consequences.
BBC
Zelensky and Musk in row over Ukraine 'peace plan poll'
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has hit back at Elon Musk after the Tesla boss posted a Twitter poll with his suggestions for ending Russia's invasion. Mr Musk asked his 107.7 million followers to vote on ideas that included ceding territory to Russia. In response Mr Zelensky posted his own poll...
Elon Musk Takes a Stand That Will Anger Ukrainians Fighting Russia
The Russian invasion of Ukraine is entering its eighth month. This unprovoked war, which has already caused the displacement of millions of people and killed thousands of others, is not about to be over, judging by the determination displayed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin indeed seems to be deaf...
Mashed
145K+
Followers
40K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0