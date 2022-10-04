Read full article on original website
Interstate crash ends with injury, closure
UPDATE: I-44 has been cleared and both lanes are open. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A crash has closed both lanes of westbound I-44 around exit 88.0, near Strafford. According to Ozarks Traffic, a crash past Exit 88 around mile marker 86.7 has closed I-44 and backed up traffic for at least one mile. According to Missouri […]
KYTV
Police identify pedestrian killed in a crash in south Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police have identified a pedestrian killed in a crash in Springfield on Tuesday. Ronnie Highbear, 35, of Rapid City, South Dakota, died in the single-vehicle crash. Officers responded to Republic Road and Fremont Avenue intersection around 7:30 a.m. Police say Highbear walked northbound across Republic Road...
KYTV
Fire damages pine shavings business in Seymour, Mo.
SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged a business in Seymour. Seymour firefighters say the fire at Eagle Ridge Shavings started around 3:30 Monday afternoon. When crews arrived, the business was fully engulfed. ”We had ten really good years, and we always knew this could happen,” said owner David Peachey....
KYTV
Family of pedestrian killed in a crash in south Springfield says he was “trying to start a better life”
KYTV
Police investigating deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in south Springfield. Officers responded to the crash around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Fremont Avenue and Republic Road intersection. Investigators say the pedestrian was walking northbound across Republic Road when a vehicle traveling eastbound on Republic...
KYTV
Police arrest man wanted in Springfield park; suspect once paroled on murder charge
Police arrest man wanted in Springfield park; suspect once paroled on murder charge
Neighbors say this area of Springfield has become more dangerous
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – General Goings has been in west-central Springfield for more than a decade. But he said the neighborhood isn’t what it used to be. “This neighborhood was quiet. But here lately, in the last four years, four or five years, it’s been heavy with drugs,” said Goings. Springfield police were at a home […]
sgfcitizen.org
Pedestrian hit and killed at Republic and Fremont Oct. 4
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle at about 7:28 a.m. today, Oct. 4, near the intersection of Republic Road and Fremont Avenue, according to Springfield police. The pedestrian was walking north across Republic when a vehicle traveling east on Republic hit the pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and later died, according to police.
KYTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm Thursday before another incoming cool down
KYTV
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
KYTV
Greene County prosecutor issues ruling in deadly officer-involved shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County prosecutor says a Springfield police officer was justified in a deadly officer-involved shooting. The incident happened on September 2 in the Bass Pro Catalog Outlet parking lot near Campbell Avenue and Sunshine Street. Joshua A. Michael, 37, of Springfield, Mo., died in the shooting.
KYTV
Police investigate shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting in Springfield. Officers responded to a home in the 700 block of South Nettleton on Wednesday around 3 p.m. They found the victim with a gunshot wound considered not life-threatening to the back. Investigators say the suspected shooter and the victim...
KYTV
East Sunshine Street corridor project
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited Release from MODot/KY3) - Those interested in a project to improve traffic flow along Greene County Route D (East Sunshine Street) in Springfield are invited to view the proposed improvements and project information via a virtual (online) public meeting from Tuesday, October 4 until Tuesday, October 18, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.
KTTS
Charges Filed In Deadly Greene County Crash
(KTTS News) — A man is facing second-degree murder and other charges after a deadly crash last year in Greene County. 49-year-old Donald Pierce, Jr. is charged with crossing into the wrong lane of traffic last October near Sunshine and the West Bypass in Springfield. 72-year-old Linda Ward from...
KYTV
Greene County’s presiding commissioner highlights county successes in State of the County address
KYTV
SPONSORED The Place: The most used room in the house
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The bathroom is the most used room in your house! Why not spruce it up with a new shower and look from Bath Planet of Southwest Missouri?
KRMS Radio
Linn Creek Woman Killed In Car Crash
A 61 year old Linn Creek woman died in a one vehicle accident in Camden County on Thursday afternoon. The State Highway Patrol report says Teresa L. Richardson was the only occupant of a Jeep Compass when it crossed the center of Route A near County Road Lowell Williams and ran off the left side of the road, continued on through an embankment and struck a tree.
KYTV
Police searching for a man charged in deadly Greene County DWI crash nearly a year ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Springfield police are looking for Donald Pierce, Junior. He’s now charged with murder for a deadly crash last Halloween. Linda Ward, 72, was riding to church with her husband when police say Pierce hit their SUV head-on. The crash killed Ward and injured her husband. Toxicology...
KYTV
Firefighters battle small kitchen fire at Lebanon Middle School
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a small kitchen fire during the lunch hour at Lebanon Middle School. Firefighters quickly contained the fire. Nobody suffered any injuries in the fire. Staff evacuated the building during the fire call. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
KYTV
Developers break ground on new Iron Grain District in Republic, Mo.
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Developers broke ground on the new Iron Grain District in Republic. The $65 million project will include major retail and residential areas. Magers Management, the company building the shopping center, says it will be Republic’s largest mixed-use development. The district will be built near the Amazon warehouse and Convoy of Hope headquarters in the area of James River Freeway and State Highway MM. It will offer multi-family housing and townhomes in addition to local dining, shopping, and entertainment.
