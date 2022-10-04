ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

uwm.edu

How students will benefit from UWM school and college realignment

UWM students should benefit from more access to advisors, more flexibility in course selection and a wider range of learning and research opportunities as a result of a realignment of some schools and colleges at the university. While the new lineup of schools and colleges doesn’t become official until July...
MILWAUKEE, WI
uwm.edu

Cook recognized for scientific leadership in biohealth research

James Cook, distinguished professor in the Department of Chemistry & Biochemistry at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, has been awarded the Hector F. DeLuca Scientific Achievement Award from BioForward Wisconsin. The award recognizes Cook’s scientific leadership and contributions to the state’s biohealth industry. Cook is a leading expert in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Former high school teacher remembers Dahmer victims

MILWAUKEE — Millions of people all over the world have tuned into the new Netflix show focusing on Milwaukee's serial killer, Jeffrey Dahmer. WISN 12 News spoke to a Milwaukee man who had some of Dahmer's victims in his classroom, and he shared why he wants them to be remembered for so much more.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ozaukeepress.com

School chief hired last year to call it quits

PW-S board that picked Watkins to lead district accepts his resignation effective June 30, gears up for another search. AS A FINALIST for superintendent, Dave Watkins introduced himself during a May 2021 forum at Port Washington High School. Press file photo.
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Darrell Brooks trial 'might be triggering,' psychologists say

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The Darrell Brooks trial, like the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy itself, will impact hundreds of people in Waukesha. The trial, which began with jury selection Monday, Oct. 3, is expected to last several weeks. For people who were there, the trial is a reminder of what happened...
WAUKESHA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

DVA announces So. Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery expansion

UNION GROVE, Wis. — The Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery is expanding, the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs announced Wednesday. The cemetery will be able to add 3,500 new columbarium niches, landscaping and added infrastructure on about two acres of land. Officials said that the work will provide the proper resources for burial needs going forward.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Cancer patient creates doctor coats for treatment team

MILWAUKEE - A Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin cancer patient is thanking his care team in an artistic way. Hospital lighting and white lab coats can become mundane, so patient Lawrence Murphy is brightening up the mood with what he calls "therapeutic giveback." "I iron the jacket, and then...
MILWAUKEE, WI
newsfromthestates.com

‘White Lives Matter’ flyers distributed around village of Greendale

Reports of “White Lives Matter” flyers being distributed in the village of Greendale over the weekend have surfaced online. Photos posted to a private Facebook group focused on the community show a small piece of paper inside a sandwich bag reading “Watch Europa,” “White Lives Matter,” and “it’s time to take a stand.”
GREENDALE, WI
Kickin Country 100.5

10 Delicious Iowa Cheese Curds That Drive Wisconsin Crazy

When you live in the Midwest, it's really hard to pass up mouth-watering cheese curds. Cheese curds are basically a meal in itself. You really cannot go wrong with cheese curds from any Midwestern state. Sure Wisconsin is known for its tasty cheese curds. But other states like Iowa actually have pretty cheesy cheese curds to enjoy. Iowans swear by it!
IOWA STATE

