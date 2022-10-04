Read full article on original website
wuwm.com
Wisconsin nurses are not as diverse as their patients. A new Carroll University program aims to train more Hispanic nurses
On the south side of Milwaukee, there’s a unique college program taking root. Carroll University’s associate degree in nursing pathway launched last year. Instead of bringing students to its Waukesha campus, Carroll located the program at the United Community Center, or UCC, in Walker’s Point. The program...
uwm.edu
How students will benefit from UWM school and college realignment
UWM students should benefit from more access to advisors, more flexibility in course selection and a wider range of learning and research opportunities as a result of a realignment of some schools and colleges at the university. While the new lineup of schools and colleges doesn’t become official until July...
uwm.edu
Mayor, county executive join M-Cubed leaders to urge high school students to fill out FAFSA
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and County Executive David Crowley joined M3 leaders to urge high school seniors and their families to fill out a form critical to unlocking opportunities for financial aid that could help pay for higher education. The window for students to start filing the Free Application for...
These are the best public middle schools in Milwaukee area in 2023: List
Lake Country School in Hartland, Wis. is the best public middle school in the Milwaukee area - for the second year in a row - a ranking from Niche.com found.
CBS 58
Milwaukee Public Schools requiring seniors to file FAFSA before graduation
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There's a new requirement for students at Milwaukee Public Schools. For the first time, the senior class must fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) before they graduate. It's an effort by MPS to boost the number of college-bound seniors, showing them higher...
uwm.edu
Cook recognized for scientific leadership in biohealth research
James Cook, distinguished professor in the Department of Chemistry & Biochemistry at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, has been awarded the Hector F. DeLuca Scientific Achievement Award from BioForward Wisconsin. The award recognizes Cook’s scientific leadership and contributions to the state’s biohealth industry. Cook is a leading expert in...
WISN
Former high school teacher remembers Dahmer victims
MILWAUKEE — Millions of people all over the world have tuned into the new Netflix show focusing on Milwaukee's serial killer, Jeffrey Dahmer. WISN 12 News spoke to a Milwaukee man who had some of Dahmer's victims in his classroom, and he shared why he wants them to be remembered for so much more.
ozaukeepress.com
School chief hired last year to call it quits
PW-S board that picked Watkins to lead district accepts his resignation effective June 30, gears up for another search. AS A FINALIST for superintendent, Dave Watkins introduced himself during a May 2021 forum at Port Washington High School. Press file photo.
wearegreenbay.com
Former Wisconsin high school student accused of capturing ‘harmful material’ of girls, doing it for over a year
(WFRV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office accused a former student at a Wisconsin high school of taking videos and pictures of at least ten underage girls without their consent. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a 17-year-old suspect was booked into jail following an investigation into...
CBS 58
Wisconsin native showcasing pumpkin carving skills in Food Network competition 🎃
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's a dream come true for one Wisconsin-native who has been selected for the next season of Food Network's "Outrageous Pumpkins." Lincoln Bias taught himself how to carve pumpkins and is now set to showcase his skill in front of a worldwide audience. Bias recently moved...
CBS 58
University of Wisconsin doctor answers questions regarding COVID-19, including masks and vaccines
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Recent studies have been raising medical questions surrounding COVID-19. As an example: many are wondering if the vaccine is safe for women and their menstrual cycle, and can COVID-19 cause diabetes in children. There is also still controversy surrounding masking and when it is recommended. To...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks trial 'might be triggering,' psychologists say
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The Darrell Brooks trial, like the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy itself, will impact hundreds of people in Waukesha. The trial, which began with jury selection Monday, Oct. 3, is expected to last several weeks. For people who were there, the trial is a reminder of what happened...
DVA announces So. Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery expansion
UNION GROVE, Wis. — The Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery is expanding, the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs announced Wednesday. The cemetery will be able to add 3,500 new columbarium niches, landscaping and added infrastructure on about two acres of land. Officials said that the work will provide the proper resources for burial needs going forward.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Cancer patient creates doctor coats for treatment team
MILWAUKEE - A Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin cancer patient is thanking his care team in an artistic way. Hospital lighting and white lab coats can become mundane, so patient Lawrence Murphy is brightening up the mood with what he calls "therapeutic giveback." "I iron the jacket, and then...
Waukesha residents weigh in on how the trial of Darrell Brooks is going
Darrell Brooks faces 76 counts in connection with the Nov. 21 incident in Waukesha. An hour into the trial today Thursday, the mental competency of Darrell Brooks was brought up.
wpr.org
Where does the 'Driftless Area' get its name? The history, boundaries of the southwest Wisconsin region
Claire Holland’s three years living in Madison mostly coincided with the coronavirus pandemic, which limited how much she could explore. "Anytime — and this is sincere — when I wanted to go someplace that would make me feel good, I just started driving west," she said. "And I think I was going into the Driftless Area."
wtmj.com
Michaels supports reforming Wisconsin unemployment system, reducing benefits
MILWAUKEE – Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels tells WTMJ’s Jeff Wagner that he would support cutting back the 26 weeks of allowed unemployment benefits for recipients. Republican state lawmakers have pushed for legislation which would cut back on the length of unemployment depending on the state’s jobless rate....
newsfromthestates.com
‘White Lives Matter’ flyers distributed around village of Greendale
Reports of “White Lives Matter” flyers being distributed in the village of Greendale over the weekend have surfaced online. Photos posted to a private Facebook group focused on the community show a small piece of paper inside a sandwich bag reading “Watch Europa,” “White Lives Matter,” and “it’s time to take a stand.”
10 Delicious Iowa Cheese Curds That Drive Wisconsin Crazy
When you live in the Midwest, it's really hard to pass up mouth-watering cheese curds. Cheese curds are basically a meal in itself. You really cannot go wrong with cheese curds from any Midwestern state. Sure Wisconsin is known for its tasty cheese curds. But other states like Iowa actually have pretty cheesy cheese curds to enjoy. Iowans swear by it!
